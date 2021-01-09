Fact check: NPR posted story early, updated live amid Capitol riot

Camille Caldera, USA TODAY

The claim: NPR posted a story about rioters in the U.S. Capitol at 9:33 a.m., hours before the attack took place

On Jan. 6, hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as the House and Senate met to formalize his electoral defeat. The mob forced lawmakers to flee the chambers and the attack left five dead, per USA TODAY.

Since then, a number of internet users have posted about the timestamp of an article about the riot on National Public Radio's website.

Screenshots show a headline on NPR.org — "Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol, Clash with Police" — that describes events that occurred in the afternoon, with a timestamp of January 6, 2021, 9:33 AM ET.

The posts that accompanied the screenshots ranged from confusion to conspiracy.

"Can someone please explain to me how NPR published this headline at 9:33 am this morning?" KrisAnne Hall wrote on Instagram.

"If 'Trump Supporters' supposedly stormed the capital because they weren’t happy with the vote that happened at 1:00 PM. How did NPR publish this headline at 9:33 AM?!? If you can’t see that this entire event yesterday was A STAGED EVENT..... open your eyes," Anna Pursley wrote on Facebook.

Pursley told USA TODAY that she "watched guys with my own eyes all run in one direction at the same time."

"We tried to stop the ones causing damage. We were there for Pearce and answers," she wrote. "Not to destroy. However, the media will spin it best to what forts their narrative. So take what I said how you will."

Hall has not responded to a request from USA TODAY for comment.

Story was first posted at 9:33 a.m., updated throughout the day

It's true that a story on NPR that is currently headlined "Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol, Clash with Police" was first posted at 9:33 a.m. on Jan. 6.

But the headline was changed to reflect the attack on the Capitol later in the day, after the attack had occurred.

The first line of the article — "Updated 3:08 p.m. ET" — transparently indicates that the story had been altered at a later time.

It's a relatively common practice for media outlets to publish stories in advance of planned events, like the joint session of Congress to count the votes in the Electoral College and the expected protest, and update them as activities unfold.

Ben Fishel, a spokesman for NPR, confirmed to the Associated Press that the original story was posted at 9:33 a.m. and that the text was changed during the day.

“I can confirm that NPR is neither clairvoyant nor were we a part of a conspiracy of people who staged the events yesterday,” he wrote.

The story's hyperlink — which can't be changed after publication — also confirms that the original headline was not about the insurrection at the Capitol, since it had not yet occurred.

It simply reads, "Congress Electoral College Tally Live Updates" and "Diehard Trump Supporters Gather in the Nation's Capital to Protest Election Result."

The Wayback Machine, a tool that captures webpages at various points in time to create an "internet archive," also provides a look at the article earlier in the day.

At 15:10:35 GMT — the equivalent of 10:10 a.m. EST — the headline was not about the attack on the Capitol.

Jake Angeli, from Phoenix, yells along with protesters in Washington, DC as the U.S. Congress meets to formally ratify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 Presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.
Our ruling: Missing context

Based on our research, the claim that NPR posted a story about rioters in the U.S. Capitol at 9:33 a.m., hours before the attack took place, is MISSING CONTEXT. Multiple techniques confirm that story was a live feed, first posted at 9:33 a.m. and updated throughout the day. Some posts use the screenshot to bolster claims that the attack was staged or carried out by anti-fascist or anti-racist activists; those are FALSE.

Our fact-check sources:

