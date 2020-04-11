Fact check: NYC is not planning to use trenches in local parks as burial grounds

Devon Link, USA TODAY

Claim: NYC is using local parks to temporary bury deceased COVID-19 patients

New York City Council member Mark Levine made headlines on April 6 when he tweeted the city was considering temporarily burying the dead in city park trenches.

"Soon we'll start 'temporary interment.' This likely will be done by using a NYC park for burials (yes you read that right)," he wrote in a tweet that has since been removed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio's office was quick to deny Levine's claim.

“We are NOT currently planning to use local parks as burial grounds,” Press Secretary  Freddi Goldstein tweeted later the same day. “We are exploring using Hart Island for temporary burials, if the need grows.”

A spokesperson for the city Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed this was not the case in an email to USA TODAY Network.

Later that evening Levine deleted his controversial tweet and clarified that NYC parks would not be used for temporary burials.

“I have spoken to many folks in City gov’t today, and received unequivocal assurance that there will be *no* burials in NYC Parks. All have stated clearly that if temporary interment should be needed it will be done on Hart Island,” Levine tweeted. “And that of course if such burials are required they will be done in a dignified, orderly, professional manner. “

Levine's claim came as New York City entered a crucial week in the COVID-19 pandemic. By Friday, the city’s COVID-19 death toll had climbed from just over 3,000 to beyond 5,000 deaths. New York State has seen significantly more COVID-19 cases and deaths than anywhere else in America

Despite these increased numbers, a spokeswoman from the medical examiner’s office  told the Associated Press on Thursday that the office “does not currently anticipate reaching morgue capacity.”

Burials on NYC's Hart Island

Bodies are buried in a trench on Hart Island, April 8, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York.

New York City has used Hart Island as a public cemetery since 1869. Hart Island is a small Island off the coast of the Bronx in the Long Island Sound. Historically, the city used Hart Island for unclaimed bodies and deceased individuals whose families didn’t plan funerals.

Typically, the city buries around 25 bodies on Hart Island per week. According to Department of Correction spokesman Jason Kersten, the city is now burying around 24 bodies per day.

The city's new storage policy has contributed significantly to these increased burials. The new policy shortens the amount of time the medical examiner’s office can keep an unclaimed body in storage to 14 days. The policy was changed to alleviate some of the pandemics' increased pressure on the city’s medical system.

“As we aim to accommodate the many New Yorkers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) will provide temporary storage of a decedent for up to 14 days,” the medical examiner’s website explains. “We continue to work with families to accommodate their needs during this difficult time.”

Aerial images of Hart Island show burials

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. On Thursday, New York City’s medical examiner confirmed that the city has shortened the amount of time it will hold on to remains to 14 days from 30 days before they will be transferred for temporary internment at a City Cemetery. Earlier in the week, Mayor Bill DeBlasio said that officials have explored the possibility of temporary burials on Hart Island, a strip of land in Long Island Sound that has long served as the city’s potter’s field. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) ORG XMIT: NYJM114

On Thursday, the Associated Press published aerial images of workers digging graves on Hart Island. In accordance with the medical examiner's new policy, these trenches are for the burial of individuals whose families have not claimed the bodies for private funerals.

“There will never ever be anything like quote-on-quote mass graves or mass internment in New York City ever,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told Spectrum News NY1 Monday evening.

The mayor also said that if temporary burial ever did become necessary, it would be done individually on Hart Island so families could reclaim their loved ones after the COVID-19 crisis was over.

Family members who wish to visit loved ones at Hart Island can request to do so online. Hart Island is closed to visitors to limit further spread of COVID-19.

Our ruling: False

The claim that New York City park trenches may be used as temporary graves during the COVID-19 crisis is False. Although burials at the Hart Island public cemetery have increased, these graves are for individuals whose families haven’t claimed their bodies for private funerals after 14 days. They are not temporary graves. The city has been burying unclaimed bodies on Hart Island for more than a century. The city's medical examiner’s office does not anticipate requiring temporary graves.

Our fact check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: NYC won't use local parks as temporary burial grounds

