Fact check: Masks are effective against COVID-19; OHSA doesn't say they offer no protection

The claim: Cloth masks will dangerously reduce oxygen levels, and masks don't work.

There are a lot of claims circulating on social media about the effectiveness of different kinds of face masks. A recent viral post that includes a long text allegedly written by someone "OHSA 10&30 certified," sometimes along with an image with writing on a car’s rear window, takes it a step further by claiming masks can cause brain damage, headaches and high blood pressure by reducing a person’s oxygen intake to dangerous levels.

Required oxygen levels

The first claim the image made was that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires employers to keep oxygen levels in their work environments at a minimum of 19.5%.

That’s true.

The air we breathe is about 21% oxygen, 78% nitrogen and 1% other gases including carbon dioxide and neon, according to NASA.

OSHA states in its preamble to a document called the Respiratory Protection Standard that going below 19.5% can cause “increased breathing rates, accelerated heartbeat and impaired thinking” as well as “impaired attention, thinking, and coordination, even in people who are resting.”

However, the more detailed part of the claim are more false than true.

Do masks reduce oxygen intake? Are they safe for work?

The image claims wearing a mask puts a person’s oxygen intake below OSHA’s required levels and can cause brain damage, high blood pressure and headaches.

USA TODAY previously fact checked whether masks can cause these kinds of symptoms, and found that both cloth and surgical masks are unlikely to cause a dangerous drop in oxygen intake because they are not tight fitting.

Dr. Kelli Randell, an internist and medical advisor at Aeroflow Healthcare, told Health.com that any mask used for a long time has not caused carbon dioxide to build to a toxic level in otherwise healthy people.

Does OSHA say anything about the dangers of wearing a mask at work?

Yes. What OSHA states on its COVID-19 FAQ webpage is masks may not be appropriate for certain kinds of workers. “For example, cloth face coverings could become contaminated with chemicals used in the work environment, causing workers to inhale the chemicals that collect on the face covering.” according to OSHA.

The agency recommended alternative protections such as clear face shields. OSHA also states on its website that cloth masks cannot not be used as substitutes for required PPE.

Other mask safety claims

The image of the car with writing on it also had a long post that made several claims about face masks and were purported to come from a person who was “OSHA 10&30 certified.” That means a person took OSHA’s 10-hour and 30-hour trainings on general health and safety hazards. These trainings do not cover COVID-19 topics, according to OSHA. The agency also doesn’t certify people who take these trainings.

Let's break down the many allegations in the post.

It claims that N95 masks are not safe to wear in public because they only filter the air coming in and not the air going out. This is true, but only for the kind of N95 masks commonly used in construction. These kinds have valves, while medical N95 masks do not. In May, the San Francisco Department of Public Health shared side-by-side images of medical and construction N95 masks, and urged its residents not to use the kind with valves, if they are using N95 masks.

The second claim is about surgical masks. The writer states these were “designed and approved for sterile environments,” and they clog quickly out in the real world essentially rendering them “useless” after 20-30 minutes.