Fact check: Passport in viral post belongs to Barack Obama’s father, not former president

The claim: Photos show passport issued in Kenya to President Obama

An April 12 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a screenshot of a tweet that includes photos of a passport.

“Malik Obama is dropping docs proving Barack Obama was born in Nairobi, Kenya and was thus a FAKE and ILLEGITIMATE President,” reads the tweet from talk show host Stew Peters, a far-right conspiracy theorist who has falsely claimed COVID-19 was caused by snake venom.

The Instagram post was liked more than 1,000 times in three days.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

The passport shown in this post belongs to Barack Obama Sr., the former president’s father. President Obama was born in Hawaii.

Passport shows photo, birthday of President Obama's father

Photos of the passport were first shared in April 11 and April 12 tweets by Malik Obama, the half-brother of Barack Obama. His posts indicated he wanted the former president to keep the passport in his presidential library.

Malik Obama did not respond to requests for comment from USA TODAY, but he told Reuters the passport belonged to their father.

“It’s my father’s passport,” Malik Obama told Reuters via email.

Malik Obama’s tweet did not say the passport belonged to his brother, but Peters made that claim in a tweet that copied the passport images from Malik Obama's April 11 tweet. Peters' tweet was captured in the screenshot posted to Instagram.

The photos in Malik Obama’s tweets include several pieces of identifying information that show the passport belonged to Barack Obama Sr. Among the clearest indicators is that the man pictured in the April 12 tweet appears to be the elder Obama, pictured on the cover of a biography, and not the 44th president.

The passport also shows it was issued in 1959 in Kenya, which was a British colony at the time, and lists June 18, 1934, as the birthday of its bearer. President Obama was born Aug. 4, 1961.

Story continues

Fact check: Claim Obama is moving to Kenya started as April Fools' Day joke

The passport’s bearer was born in Alego, Nyanza Province, of Kenya.

USA TODAY has previously debunked the claim that Obama was born in Kenya, noting that the White House released both a standard birth certificate and the long-form version of the document that demonstrated he was born in Hawaii.

When the younger Obama became the first sitting American president to visit Kenya in 2015, he commented on the importance of visiting and appreciating his family’s history.

“I traveled to Alego, the village where my family was from,” he said. “I saw the graves of my father and my grandfather. And I learned things about their lives that I could have never learned through books.”

USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user who shared the claim for comment and could not reach Peters.

The Associated Press and Lead Stories also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Photos show passport belonging to President Obama’s father