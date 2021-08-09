Fact check: Pfizer CEO fully vaccinated, canceled Israel trip in March

The claim: The CEO of Pfizer canceled a trip to Israel because he "hasn't been fully vaccinated"

As politicians and public health officials encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some claim the people behind the vaccines aren’t taking them.

“CEO of Pfizer had to cancel a planned trip to Israel because he wasn’t fully vaccinated,” reads text in an Aug. 8 Facebook post, which accumulated nearly 2,000 interactions within a day.

The post was published by Freedom Fights, an account run by the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA. The post's caption makes it seem like Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla hasn't yet received a shot.

“Um what?! The Pfizer CEO hasn't been fully vaccinated?" the caption reads. "How does that help boost confidence in the vaccine if he hasn't taken it?!”

An array of similar posts on Facebook and Instagram make the largely identical claim that Bourla canceled a recent trip because he wasn't fully vaccinated. Other posts went a step farther to wrongly claim Bourla had been banned from entering Israel.

But Bourla has been vaccinated for months, as several independent fact-checking organizations have pointed out. And the trip referenced in this post was canceled months ago.

Pfizer CEO canceled Israel trip in March, prior to being fully vaccinated

It’s true that Bourla canceled a trip to Israel due to his vaccination status. But that isn't a recent happening – it took place in March when the vaccines were not as widely available.

At the time, he had only received one of two Pfizer shots, according to a March 7 article by The Jerusalem Post. COVID-19 vaccines were still being rolled out in March.

Bourla told CNBC on Dec. 14 that he and other Pfizer executives would not "cut the line" to receive the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Amy Rose, a Pfizer spokeswoman, told USA TODAY in December that Bourla was “looking forward to being vaccinated” at the “earliest possible time.”

Bourla was fully inoculated in late March. On March 10, Bourla tweeted a picture of himself receiving his second shot.

Excited to receive my 2nd dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine. There's nothing I want more than for my loved ones and people around the world to have the same opportunity. Although the journey is far from over, we are working tirelessly to beat the virus. pic.twitter.com/ES05WPBLJA — AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) March 10, 2021

“Excited to receive my 2nd dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine,” the tweet reads. “There's nothing I want more than for my loved ones and people around the world to have the same opportunity. Although the journey is far from over, we are working tirelessly to beat the virus.”

Our rating: Partly false

Based on our research, we rate PARTLY FALSE the claim that the CEO of Pfizer canceled a trip to Israel because he "hasn't been fully vaccinated." Bourla canceled a trip to Israel in March – not recently, as the post's picture and caption make it seem. At the time, he had only received one shot of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. Bourla said he would not "cut the line" to get vaccinated. He has been fully inoculated since late March.

