Fact check: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines all passed animal testing

Devon Link, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: COVID-19 vaccines didn't pass animal studies

Controversy continues to surround the use of ivermectin despite warnings from health officials and a lack of evidence that it has any preventative benefits against COVID-19.

Now some proponents of the anti-parasitic drug traditionally used for animals are falsely claiming COVID-19 vaccinations haven't passed animal studies.

“The people making horse medicine jokes are getting injections that haven’t passed animal studies,” claims an image in singer Ted Nugent's Sept. 7 Facebook post.

Fact check: Post about ivermectin and Afghan refugees is missing context

The post received more than 2,500 shares in its first three days.

But the claim is wrong. Each of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. have completed animal testing.

Nugent revealed he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus &#x002014; months after he said the virus was &#x00201c;not a real pandemic.&#x00201d; &quot;I thought I was dying,&quot; Nugent says in a Facebook live video posted Monday.
Nugent revealed he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus — months after he said the virus was “not a real pandemic.” "I thought I was dying," Nugent says in a Facebook live video posted Monday.

USA TODAY reached out to Nugent for comment.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson each completed animal testing

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson produce the only COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson continue to roll out vaccines under Emergency Use Authorizations. Pfizer became the first vaccine to gain official FDA approval in August.

All have conducted animal testing on their vaccines.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson each discussed their vaccines’ animal studies in press releases. In each of the vaccines’ animal testing trials, the vaccines showed they effectively limit COVID-19 contraction.

In the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Emergency Use Authorization forms, the FDA referenced the results from each of the vaccines’ animal studies.

Fact check: Post falsely claims Pfizer lab in Spain went up in flames

The results from these animal studies were also published in peer-reviewed journals.

FDA spokesperson Alison Hunt told USA TODAY the claim is "not true."

Vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit on a tray, ready to be administered at a clinic.
Vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit on a tray, ready to be administered at a clinic.

In May, USA TODAY debunked a claim that COVID-19 vaccine makers had to halt animal testing due to widespread deaths.

Our rating: False

We rate FALSE the claim that COVID-19 vaccines didn't pass animal studies, based on our research. Each of the vaccines currently authorized for use in the U.S. has passed animal testing. The FDA referenced these studies in the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines’ Emergency Use Authorization forms, and an FDA spokesperson confirmed this claim is false.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: The COVID-19 vaccines all passed animal studies

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. decision on Pfizer COVID-19 shot for kids age 5-11 could come in October -sources

    (Reuters) -Top U.S. health officials believe that Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized for children aged 5-11 years old by the end of October, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday. The timeline is based on the expectation that Pfizer, which developed the shot with Germany's BioNTech, will have enough data from clinical trials to seek emergency use authorization (EUA) for that age group from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) towards the end of this month, the sources said. They anticipate the FDA could make a decision on whether the shot is safe and effective in younger children within three weeks of the EUA submission.

  • Novavax expects to make available at least 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2022

    Vaccine developer Novavax Inc said on Friday at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine would be available in 2022. The company, which in June announced its vaccine was more than 90% effective in a late-stage U.S.-based clinical trial, said it was on track to file an application for emergency use of its vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter. Novavax, speaking at a Morgan Stanley healthcare conference, reiterated that it would have about 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter this year, and would increase it to 150 million doses in the fourth quarter.

  • Drake nabs gig as music curator for ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’

    Fresh off dropping Certified Lover Boy, Drake has booked a new job. The popular rapper has signed on for a […] The post Drake nabs gig as music curator for ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • COVID-19 vaccines hold strong against Delta, protection waning in older adults

    Three U.S. studies suggest COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against hospitalization and death, even in the face of the highly transmissible Delta variant, but vaccine protection appears to be waning among older populations, especially among those 75 and older. U.S. data on hospitalization from nine states during the period when the Delta variant was dominant also suggests that the Moderna Inc vaccine was more effective at preventing hospitalizations among individuals of all ages than vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer Inc or Johnson & Johnson.

  • "We have no idea what to tell them": Americans with J&J vaccine left in the dark on boosters

    Despite the White House's reassurance that boosters for Johnson & Johnson are likely on their way, J&J vaccine recipients feel left out of the conversation, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The administration has said it is eyeing boosters for the mRNA shots available from Pfizer and Moderna and the FDA will meet regarding Pfizer's booster data in mid-September. (Moderna may come later.) But while the White House has said it is looking at J&J boosters, the plans have not yet publicly

  • 'Mask it or casket:' Georgia college faculty, frustrated by lack of COVID-19 mandates, take a stand

    At least 16 colleges spanning 19 campuses in Georgia are planning week-long protests beginning Monday over the lack of mask and vaccine mandates.

  • Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

    There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVI

  • Moderna announces developments for combined COVID-19 and influenza booster vaccine

    Moderna announced Thursday the development of a booster vaccine that would provide additional protection against COVID-19 and influenza using a single dose.

  • Los Angeles school district mandates COVID vaccines for students 12 and older

    The Los Angeles Unified Board of Education approved a measure Thursday mandating eligible students in the nation's second-biggest school district to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.Why it matters: It's the first major school district to require vaccines for students — a move that may set a precedent for school districts across the country to follow. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe school district, which has seen a numb

  • Pfizer to Apply For COVID-19 Vaccine Use in Children as Young as 5 Years Old in "Next Few Weeks"

    Families with young children finally have an update on when their little ones can get vaccinated against COVID-19. The companies behind the Pfizer vaccine plan to seek approval for its use among children as young as 5 years old "in the next few weeks," the founders of vaccine maker BioNTech said in an interview published Friday.

  • The 'come on, man' speech: Why Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was the fiery TV we needed

    In a speech, President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements. Fox, CNN and MSNBC covered what that meant, with their own spin.

  • Opinion: Teenagers surged. Veterans melted. How US Open semis flipped conventional wisdom on its head

    On a strange, historic women’s semifinal night at the U.S. Open, teenagers Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez threw conventional wisdom out the window.

  • FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

    Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while banning the sale of thousands of other electronic cigarettes. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 e-cigarettes and related products, mainly due to their potential appeal to underage teens. Parents, politicians and anti-tobacco advocates have pressured the FDA for years to ban Juul's high-nicotine devices, which many blame for the recent spike in underage vaping.

  • Attacking anti-vaccine movement, Biden mandates widespread COVID shots, tests

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden took aim on Thursday at vaccine resistance in America, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations and pushing large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly. The new measures, which Biden laid out in remarks from the White House, would apply to about two-thirds of all U.S. employees, those who work for businesses with more than 100 workers. "We've been patient," Biden told the tens of millions of Americans who have declined to get coronavirus shots.

  • Doja Cat Says This Beyoncé Moment Made Her Realize She "Can Do Anything"

    "Kiss Me More" singer Doja Cat spilled on hosting MTV's 2021 VMAs and revealed her favorite Beyoncé performance of all time. Plus, did Doja have a quarantine bae? Watch now.

  • Biden’s new pandemic approach to include vaccine mandates for federal workers, as U.S. averages 1,500 COVID deaths a day

    President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a new approach to containing the coronavirus pandemic at an event planned for 5 p.m. Eastern Thursday, and he intends to mandate vaccination for all federal employees, according to a report.

  • Crowd of unmasked students force entry into Michigan high school, violating COVID-19 mandate

    A crowd of unmasked students pressed into Manchester High School Tuesday morning, violating a public health mandate requiring all students wear masks.

  • Column: Lawsuits demanding ivermectin raise fears of judges ordering doctors to commit malpractice

    Judges are ordering hospitals to give patients Ivermectin to fight COVID-19 despite the absence of evidence that it works.

  • Do You Need to Space Out Your Flu Shot and COVID Booster? We Asked Experts

    Flu season is rapidly approaching, which means it's time to set up an appointment to get your annual flu shot. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, and due to the highly contagious Delta variant and other mutations, COVID booster shots may also be in many Americans' futures.

  • U.S. FDA says robust safety data needed before COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday clinical trials testing COVID-19 vaccines for children are expected to include a monitoring period of at least two months after half the participants get the shots to ensure safety. The comments come as vaccine makers race to submit clinical data seeking regulatory approval for the use of their vaccines in children below 12, as schools around the country begin to reopen for in-person learning. German drugmaker and Pfizer Inc's partner, BioNTech SE, earlier on Friday said it was set to request approval across the globe to use its COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as five over the next few weeks.