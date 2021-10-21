Fact check: Pfizer's FDA-approved vaccine is available in US

Daniel Funke, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The claim: Pfizer's FDA-approved coronavirus vaccine is not yet available in the United States

The Biden administration has released a plan aimed at vaccinating 28 million children against the coronavirus. An independent Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will meet in late October to consider authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech shot for those ages 5-11.

On social media, however, some say an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine is still not available for American adults.

"I wonder how many of these employers firing their employees for failure to take the (vaccine), realize all (vaccines) are still under 'Emergency Use Authorization' and have not been given full FDA authorization," reads an Oct. 20 text post on Facebook. "Comirnaty is NOT available in US yet!"

Comirnaty is the brand name for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. The FDA approved the shot in late August for Americans ages 16 and older.

But posts claiming Comirnaty is not yet available in the U.S. have racked up thousands of interactions on Facebook and Instagram over the past month, according to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool. Politicians like Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and conservative pundits like Joe Pagliarulo have aired similar claims.

Fact check: National Guard members would need vaccination to help with New York health care

USA TODAY has previously debunked the notion that the Pfizer vaccine is not FDA-approved. This claim is similarly wrong.

"I can confirm that our vaccine has been granted FDA approval and that Comirnaty is available," Kit Longley, a spokesperson for Pfizer, said in an email.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the claim for comment.

Pfizer vaccine available in US

The FDA authorized Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in December. Eight months later, the agency fully approved the shot for most Americans.

The authorization changed, but the vaccine didn't. Comirnaty is simply the brand name for Pfizer's shot.

"The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty ... for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older," the FDA wrote in an Aug. 23 press release about the shot's approval.

Christoffer Knight prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during &quot;Play date to vaccinate&quot; for pregnant women to get vaccinated at Palm Beach Children&#39;s Hospital at St. Mary&#39;s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 31.
Christoffer Knight prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during "Play date to vaccinate" for pregnant women to get vaccinated at Palm Beach Children's Hospital at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 31.

Once the FDA approves vaccines, companies are permitted to market them under brand names, according to Scott Pauley, a press officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Manufacturers may also then advertise their shots.

Since hundreds of millions of Pfizer doses were manufactured prior to the FDA's full approval, some vials administered now may not have a Comirnaty label. But that doesn't change what's in the shot.

"There has been no change in the formulation of the vaccine since the name change," Pauley told USA TODAY in an email.

Fact check: Colorado hospital and others are requiring COVID-19 vaccine for transplant patients

As of Oct. 20, more than 104 million Americans had received two doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, according to CDC data. Other independent fact-checking organizations have debunked the claim that the FDA-approved shot isn't available in the U.S.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Pfizer's FDA-approved coronavirus vaccine is not yet available in the U.S. The agency approved the vaccine for most Americans in August, and more than 104 million people have received two doses. The formulation of Pfizer's shot did not change when it was renamed Comirnaty following full FDA approval.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Comirnaty, Pfizer's FDA-approved vaccine, available in US

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Are You on Track for the $3,895 Max Social Security Benefit?

    A few lucky retirees are raking in nearly $47,000 in Social Security benefits this year, and that's not including any spousal or family benefits their relatives qualify for. Below, we'll look at exactly what it takes to rake in the $3,895 maximum monthly Social Security benefit. The first step is to calculate your average indexed monthly earnings (AIME).

  • Key Evergrande deal to sell stake in unit put on hold - sources

    China Evergrande Group's deal to sell a 51% stake in its property services unit has been put on hold, two people with knowledge of the matter said, in a blow to the embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters. However, the deal has been put on hold as it has yet to win blessings from the Guangdong provincial government, which is overseeing Evergrande's restructuring, one of the people said on Tuesday.

  • How Do I Calculate My Social Security Breakeven Age?

    Learn why age plays an important role for receiving Social Security income and why calculating the breakeven age is important.

  • How Will Your Social Security Benefits Stack Up to the Average in 2022?

    If you're receiving Social Security benefits, you'll be earning a significant raise next year. The Social Security Administration recently announced that beneficiaries will earn a 5.9% increase in benefits in 2022 to account for cost of living adjustments, which is the biggest boost in decades. How much does the average retiree earn in Social Security benefits?

  • China Evergrande says $2.6 billion stake sale of property services unit falls through

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in its property services unit has fallen through, delivering a blow to embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. If it had gone through, the deal with a unit of Hopson Development to sell half of Evergrande Property Services would have been worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion), Evergrande said. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters.

  • Can I get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? Here's who can get them and where.

    So far, 8.8 million Americans have received a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Here’s everything to know about booster doses of all three vaccines.

  • The Most Common Places COVID Is Spreading Right Now (And Where It's Not)

    Curious what activities may be associated with higher COVID-19 transmission? Here's what data suggests.

  • The FDA just authorized booster shots of Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines and is letting users mix and match shots

    The FDA has authorized booster shots for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Should I Get An Antibody Test To See If My COVID Vaccine Is Still Working?

    If you're questioning your immunity from your COVID shot or if you want to know your status before getting a booster, read this first.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Spike Over 200%

    Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why? When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow investors to snap up more shares than possible when investing in other more well-known names. What’s more, even what feels like trivial share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gai

  • People who got J&J’s COVID-19 shot can get a booster. Which one should they get?

    The 15 million people in the U.S. who got Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine now have the option to get a second shot of their choosing.

  • Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s Vaccine Mandate Whine Gets The Treatment On Twitter

    The Republican governor asked "where does this end?" and received some stinging responses.

  • FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

    U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially. The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions mark a big step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign, which began with extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine last month. The latest moves would expand by tens of millions the number of Americans eligible for boosters and formally allow “mixing and matching” of shots — making it simpler to get another dose, especially for people who had a side effect from one brand but still want the proven protection of vaccination.

  • Scientists are closely tracking a new variant spreading in the UK that could be 10% more infectious than Delta

    The new variant, AY.4.2, is a descendant of the Delta variant. Cases are low outside the UK, and we don't know if its mutations change its behavior.

  • The 6 Smartest Knee Exercises to Help Keep Your Joints Pain-free

    Whether you have arthritis, an injury, or simply have bad knees, these knee exercises will keep them feeling strong and healthy.

  • New drugs halving risk of Covid death or serious illness could be used this winter

    Antiviral drugs that could halve the risk of death or hospitalisation from Covid could be given to hundreds of thousands of vulnerable patients under a new NHS deal.

  • Even Doctors Struggle To Tell A Cold And COVID Apart, But There Are Some Signs To Watch

    Many cold and COVID-19 symptoms are similar, including runny nose, sore throat, and cough. Here's how to tell the difference between the two.

  • Johnson & Johnson May Not Have to Wait Long for Its Next Blockbuster Vaccine

    While Pfizer and BioNTech's Comirnaty and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine have dominated the discussion surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine has also positioned itself for blockbuster status. For instance, Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to bring in $2.5 billion for the pharma stock this year alone. Let's discuss the clinical results of Johnson & Johnson's RSV vaccine candidate to date, as well as its sales potential to understand why this could be Johnson & Johnson's next blockbuster vaccine.

  • FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots

    The CDC must also weigh in before additional doses can be administered nationwide.

  • Why is signing up for Medicare so complicated and potentially expensive?

    “Medicare & You 2022” is four pages longer than the 2021 edition I received earlier this year, when I was turning age 65. Last time around, I spent many hours on the subject and, even then, I was just barely comfortable making my Medicare choice. All of you who hit 65 this year will also know that the “official U.S. government Medicare handbook” is among a mountain of mail you received from insurers, many hoping to sell you a Medigap or prescription drug policy.