Fact check: Photo of children saluting Ukrainian troops is from 2016

Emiliano Tahui Gómez, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: A photo shows children saluting Ukrainian troops

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, posts on social media have revived a photo of a young boy and girl saluting Ukrainian soldiers.

The image shows the two standing hand in hand, bundled in winter attire, watching troops on armored vehicles. Smoke and Ukrainian flags appear in the background.

“This photo brought tears to my eyes. Two young Ukranian children sending off soldiers to fight the Russians,” reads the caption of a Feb. 26 Facebook post. “This picture speaks a thousand words.”

That post amassed more than 600 shares in three days. Similar posts have also found a large audience.

But the photo is not from the recent Russian invasion, as the posts make it seem. It first emerged online in 2016, two years after/ the Russian annexation of Crimea.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the image for comment.

Photo from 2016

The photo in the post predates Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As reported by Reuters, Ukrainian photographer Dmitry Muravsky took the photo. His watermark is visible in the bottom-left corner of the image.

Refugees arrive from Ukraine at the railway station in the Hungarian-Ukrainian border town of Zahony on March 1, 2022.
Refugees arrive from Ukraine at the railway station in the Hungarian-Ukrainian border town of Zahony on March 1, 2022.

Muravsky posted the image in a Facebook photo album titled “Children of War” in March 2016. That album included more than a dozen images of children in war zones or interacting with troops.

Muravsky previously worked as an official volunteer for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence. The agency published his image of the children greeting Ukrainian soldiers in March 2016, as Reuters reported.

The Ministry of Defence dismissed Muravsky in August 2016 after the authenticity of his work came into question, The Washington Post reported.

Fact check roundup: What's true and what's false about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

"The Ministry of Defence recognizes the work of Dmytro Muravskiy," the agency said in a statement. "Defense Agency has received a lot of his high quality and artistic design photos that were never considered by the Ministry as documentary or real war photos."

USA TODAY reached out to Muravsky for comment.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate the claim that a photo shows children saluting Ukrainian troops MISSING CONTEXT, because without additional information it may be misleading. The photo was published in March 2016 by a Ukrainian photographer with former ties to the Ukraine Ministry of Defence. It is unrelated to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Photo of children saluting Ukrainian troops is from 2016

