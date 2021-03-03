Fact check: Photo of high gas prices in Beverly Hills lacks context

Rick Rouan, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The claim: The price of self-serve fuel at a Los Angeles gas station hit $4.44 a gallon on Saturday

Just blocks from Rodeo Drive – the palm-dotted home to boutique fashion and art galleries – you apparently can find another eye-popping price tag at a Beverly Hills gas pump.

Some Facebook users recently shared a photo of a sign for a 76 gas station said to be in Los Angeles. The sign showed the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was up to $4.44 for self-serve. A premium gallon of self-serve gasoline cost $4.99, the photo showed.

That station was charging an additional $1 per gallon for full service.

While gas prices are rising, the station at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Crescent Drive in the heart of Beverly Hills appears to be an outlier, with a history of above-average prices.

An individual who answered the phone at the station declined to provide price information over the phone, saying it was against policy.

The Facebook user who shared the post, which also circulated on Twitter and the image board 4chan, did not respond to a request for comment.

Where’s that gas station?

The photo shared on Facebook doesn’t specify which station it shows, but GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said it came from the 76 station at 427 Crescent Drive.

A Google Street view of the station from May 2019 shows the same buildings in the background — a corner of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and a building that houses the Beverly Hills Courier — but a slightly different sign that advertised only self-service prices.

The station is near the center of commerce in Beverly Hills, where the median income was nearly $107,000 between 2015 and 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, compared with about $75,000 for the entire state of California.

It sits near a complex that houses Beverly Hills’ city hall, public library and police and fire departments and about three blocks from Rodeo Drive, where retailers offer silk masks handmade in Italy for $465 and $2,500 handbags.

Gas prices rising, but not that high for most stations

The $4.44 cost for a regular gallon of gasoline is far higher than the average for the Los Angeles metropolitan area as of March 1.

“It’s accurate," De Haan said. "But of course that doesn’t paint the whole picture either.”

Average prices are rising in the area and around the country, but not to the level of the station pictured in the viral post. Regular unleaded gas prices are up about 29 cents from last month’s average and about 21 cents from last year’s average in Los Angeles, according to GasBuddy.

The average price for a regular gallon of gasoline in the Los Angeles metro area was about $3.74 on the afternoon of March 1, according to GasBuddy. The tool uses a network of about 30 million users to update pricing throughout the country.

The AAA auto club reported the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Los Angeles area as $3.75.

GasBuddy’s data shows that average prices in Los Angeles are routinely about $1 higher than the rest of the country, but De Haan said in an email to USA TODAY the Beverly Hills 76 station “has a long had a history of above-average prices.”

For example, in May 2019 the station sold regular gasoline for $4.79 a gallon. Across Los Angeles, the average price started at $4.12 in May and finished the month at $3.94. In July 2018, when the station priced regular gas at $4.49 a gallon, the average for Los Angeles was about $3.66, he said.

“In this case it’s an affluent neighborhood where people don’t care what gas is,” De Haan said. “Jay Leno strolls down and fills up, a guy that’s not really price sensitive.”

A sightseeing tour cruises past shops on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills in 2019.
A sightseeing tour cruises past shops on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills in 2019.

Our rating: Missing context

A photo that shows the price of self serve fuel at a Los Angeles gas station hit $4.44 a gallon is MISSING CONTEXT. The photo shows accurate pricing for the station, but data from GasBuddy and AAA show it is more expensive than the average for Los Angeles. The station is in the heart of affluent Beverly Hills near boutique clothing shops and art galleries.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Photo of high gas prices in Beverly Hills lacks context

Recommended Stories

  • Ellen DeGeneres eyes $53.5 million for mansion she bought from Adam Levine

    In Beverly Hills, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are asking $53.5 million for a mansion they bought two years ago from Maroon 5's Adam Levine.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • Trump biographer compares him to Al Capone as prosecutors hone in on his finance chief

    ‘Al Capone ultimately went down because they got his accountant’ says author of TrumpNation

  • What a $5 Million Home Looks Like Around the US

    Depending on where you live, $5 million could gain you access to a mega-mansion in a chic neighborhood, or it could buy you a cozier — but no less luxurious — place in a much pricier city,...

  • Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi List Their Sprawling Beverly Hills Estate for $53.5 Million

    DeGeneres and de Rossi modernized the 1933 English Tudor mansion with state-of-the-art security, lighting and A/V systems.

  • 'Very sad': At least 13 dead after truck slams into SUV carrying 25 near US-Mexico border

    At least 13 people died after an SUV with 25 passengers collided with a semitruck full of gravel near the U.S.-Mexican border in California.

  • Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls freed by kidnappers

    Tearful parents embraced their daughters, as all 279 schoolgirls kidnapped in northwest Nigeria were freed by their abductors, the state governor announced on Tuesday (March 2).Reuters journalists saw dozens of teenage girls, wearing blue head coverings and face masks, filling up a government hall.Most appeared to be unharmed, but at least a dozen were sent to hospital for treatment.Umma Abubakar recalls her experience:"Most of us got injured on our feet and we could not continue trekking, so they (their captors) said they will shoot anybody who did not continue to walk. We walked across a river and they hid us and let us sleep under shrubs in a forest."Gunmen raided the Government Girls Science Secondary (GGSS) School in the town of Jangebe at around 1.a.m on Friday.Earlier reports said 317 girls were abducted, but the state governor said some hid in the bush and the 279 missing were now back home.Balarabe Kagara was reunited with his 14-year-old daughters:"I am very happy indeed, God has made this ordeal that we found ourselves in to come to an end, we are happy, we thank God for everything.''The state governor said "repentant bandits" working with the government under an amnesty program had helped secure the girls' release. Armed criminal groups have targeted Nigerian schools with mass kidnappings for ransom, in a trend started by the jihadist group Boko Haram. President Muhammadu Buhari warned against paying ransoms to kidnappers, which the national government has denied doing. He said ransom payments will continue to encourage kidnapping and urged the police and the military to bring the kidnappers to justice.

  • A Japanese entrepreneur is selecting 8 people for the first civilian trip to the moon and you could join the crew

    Pre-registration for the trip is open through March 14, and an initial screening process will begin March 21, according to the mission website.

  • Covid: Biden promises vaccines for all US adults by end of May

    The US president also insists the "fight is not over", as some states move to relax Covid rules.

  • US sanctions Russian officials over nerve-agent attack

    The Biden administration sanctioned seven mid-level and senior Russian officials on Tuesday, along with more than a dozen government entities, over a nearly fatal nerve-agent attack on opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his subsequent jailing. The measures, emphasizing the use of the Russian nerve agent as a banned chemical weapon, marked the Biden administration's first sanctions against associates of President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader was a favorite of former President Donald Trump even during covert Russian hacking and social media campaigns aimed at destabilizing the U.S.

  • House Call: Cue the Waterworks and Welcome to March

    Zoë’s newsletter comes to a web page near you, and the theme of the day is dampOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden's SEC nominee vows review of GameStop trading issues, climate disclosures

    U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to head a key market regulator promised on Tuesday a thorough review of issues raised by the GameStop Corp stock frenzy and suggested companies may have to disclose their potential risks from climate change. Gary Gensler, the president's nominee to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, said he would look into whether retail investors get the best prices when brokers are paid for their order flow and business practices that incentivize trading. He also said the agency could explore potential issues that are raised when a handful of firms, such as Citadel Securities, dominate the processing of orders for retail traders.

  • FBI investigating if Capitol officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed with chemical irritant

    Medical examiner is ‘awaiting toxicology results’ before releasing a report on the death

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Pence breaks silence to condemn Democrats' sweeping voting reform bill

    In some of his most extensive remarks since Jan. 6, former Vice President Mike Pence wrote an op-ed Wednesday condemning House Democrats' sweeping election and anti-corruption proposal as an "unconstitutional power grab" by "leftists."Why it matters: Pence has largely stayed quiet since the Capitol insurrection, during which rioters were heard chanting "hang Mike Pence" after former President Trump promoted the claim that the vice president could block the certification of the Electoral College.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Writing in The Daily Signal, Pence repeated dubious claims that the 2020 election was "marked by significant voting irregularities."Be smart: While some irregularities occur in every election, state and federal officials have vouched for the election's security and integrity.Lawsuits challenging election results have been rejected by courts across the country, including the Supreme Court.What they're saying: "Polling shows that large numbers of Democrats did not trust the outcome of the 2016 election and that large numbers of Republicans still do not trust the outcome of the 2020 election," Pence wrote.Pence called the Democrats' reform bill, which the House will pass on Wednesday, "an unconstitutional, reckless, and anti-democratic bill that ... could permanently damage our republic." "Leftists not only want you powerless at the ballot box," wrote the former vice president, "they want to silence and censor anyone who would dare to criticize their unconstitutional power grab."Details: The Democrats' "For the People Act" first introduced in 2019, has provisions to restore voting rights for felons, expand early and absentee voting, set national standards for early voting and voter registration, allow voters to register online or on Election Day and prevent voter purges.Pence argued that the bill would undercut efforts to reform elections at the state and local levels. He wrote that the bill "mandates the most questionable and abuse-prone election rules nationwide, while banning commonsense measures to detect, deter, and prosecute election fraud."The bottom line: Pence called the events of Jan. 6 "tragic" and said they "deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America." He did not once mention the name "Trump."Go deeper: Democrats' sweeping reform bill Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Several cruise trips have already been cancelled this year. See when major cruise lines plan on operating again.

    Most cruises in the US won't be sailing until May at the soonest and cruise lines are consistently pushing back sail dates.

  • Which activities are safe once you're fully vaccinated? Experts say movies, travel, and family gatherings are on the table

    Public-health experts say it's probably safe for vaccinated people to meet for dinner or gather together indoors.

  • Wisconsin hunters kill 216 wolves in less than 60 hours, sparking uproar

    Kills quickly exceeded statewide limit, forcing the state to end the hunting season early Gray wolves in the North American wilderness. Photograph: GatorDawg/Getty Images/iStockphoto Hunters and trappers in Wisconsin killed 216 gray wolves last week during the state’s 2021 wolf hunting season – more than 82% above the authorities’ stated quota, sparking uproar among animal-lovers and conservationists, according to reports. The kills all took place in less than 60 hours, quickly exceeding Wisconsin’s statewide stated limit of 119 animals. As a result, Wisconsin’s department of natural resources ended the season, which was scheduled to span one week, four days early. While department officials were reportedly surprised by the number of gray wolves killed, they described the population as “robust, resilient” and expressed confidence in managing the numbers “properly going forward”. Most of the animals were killed by hunters who used “trailing hounds”, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The state’s overkill was exacerbated by Wisconsin law that mandates 24-hour notice of season closure, rather than immediate notification. Natural resources department officials also sold 1,547 permits this season, about 13 hunters or trappers per wolf under the quota’s target number. This equated to twice as many permits as normal – and marked the highest ratio of any season so far. State authorities had a total culling goal of 200 wolves, in an attempt to stabilize their population. As Native American tribes claimed a quota of 81 wolves, this left 119 for the state-licensed trappers and hunters. Because the tribes consider wolves sacred, they typically use their allotment to protect, not kill, them. “Should we, would we, could we have [closed the season] sooner? Yes.” Eric Lobner, DNR wildlife director, said, according to the Journal Sentinel. “Did we go over? We did. Was that something we wanted to have happen? Absolutely not.” The overshoot, which has never exceeded 10 wolves in prior seasons, spurred criticism. Megan Nicholson, who directs Wisconsin’s chapter of the Humane Society of the United States, commented in a statement: “This is a deeply sad and shameful week for Wisconsin.” She added: “This week’s hunt proves that now, more than ever, gray wolves need federal protections restored to protect them from short-sighted and lethal state management,” Nicholson also said. This hunt comes in the wake of federal policy, and local litigation, that stripped gray wolves of protection. In the 1950s gray wolves, which are native to Wisconsin, were extirpated from the state due to years of unregulated hunting. Heightened protections, such as the federal 1973 Endangered Species Act, helped the population rebound. Following the implementation of these protections, gray wolves emerged and spread from a northern Minnesota “stronghold”, the Journal Sentinel said. The implications of these protections were sweeping: while the gray wolf population had dropped to about 1,000 by the 1970s, the number now totals about 6,000 in the lower 48 states. The gray wolf was delisted for protection in 2012, however. Wisconsin officials subsequently provided three hunting and trapping seasons. In 2012, 117 wolves were killed; in 2013, 257; and in 2014, 154. A federal judge, in response to a lawsuit from wildlife advocates, decided in December 2014 that the gray wolf must be put back on the Endangered Species List. In October 2020, the Trump administration removed the gray wolf from the Endangered Species List. A Kansas-based hunting advocacy group filed suit against Wisconsin’s department of natural resources in January over its decision not to provide a gray wolf hunting or trapping season this winter. This legal action reportedly “forced” the department to hold a season before February ended. The season was also the first to take place in February, the gray wolf’s breeding season. Advocates have worried that killing pregnant wolves could have an even greater impact on their population, possibly disrupting packs. Because officials rushed to open the season, there was dramatically limited opportunity for legally mandated consultation with Native American tribes, the newspaper also notes. “This season trampled over the tribes’ treaty rights, the Wisconsin public and professional wildlife stewardship,” a representative for the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission reportedly said.

  • Texas isn't the only state lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Here's how 11 other states and cities are easing lockdowns, despite the CDC insisting that 'now is not the time.'

    As Texas ended its mask mandate, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Michigan - as well as Chicago and San Francisco - all eased some COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Poll: Americans are more interested in getting stimulus than in seeing bipartisanship support for bill

    Americans are more interested in seeing $1,400 stimulus checks issued to Americans faster than see any potential bill receive bipartisan support, according to a recent Monmouth poll.