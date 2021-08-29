Fact check: Photo shared with news of Kabul attack is from 2015 explosion

Bayliss Wagner, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: Photo shows the explosion at Kabul airport on Aug. 26

Blood, smoke and hospital stretchers marked photos that users shared after an ISIS-K suicide bombing killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghans at the crowded Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26.

One photo that circulated online almost immediately after the bombing shows a plume of thick black smoke erupting in the distance, seeming as if it was taken just moments after the explosion. But it's not from 2021.

Shared by The Daily Mail, the Facebook page of news outlet Jewish Voice, Indian journalist Sudhir Chaudhary and others on Aug. 26, the image shows the aftermath of a bombing outside of the airport that occurred six years ago. (Chaudhary later tweeted a correction.)

The image was taken after a Taliban militant drove an explosive-laden car into a checkpoint near the airport on Aug. 10, 2015, killing five people and injuring at least 16, the BBC reported at the time.

According to Brenna T. Smith, a New York Times visual journalist, the photo was one of few images circulating with news of the attacks at around 9:30 a.m., just after the first explosion occurred. Smith tweeted that morning that the photo was not taken on Aug. 26 after reverse image searching revealed older versions.

USA TODAY reached out to several users who shared the tweets for comment.

"We take exception to the fact that here are partners fact-checking allies when no one is fact-checking the Taliban," Jeff Tiegs, chief operating officer of All Things Possible, a humanitarian organization whose founder Victor Marx posted the photo on his Facebook page and later removed it, told USA TODAY in a statement.

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The explosion went off outside Kabul&#x002019;s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The explosion went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Photo depicts 2015 attack

The photo first appeared online Aug. 10, 2015, according to USA TODAY's research.

Afghan news station 1TV News tweeted the photo as well as a similar one taken at a different angle that day. The version of the photo the outlet shared is framed by a car's dashboard, visual context that was cropped out of succeeding versions.

On the night of the 2015 car bombing, TOLO News, another Afghan broadcast station, aired video from which the photo is clearly taken. A car's dashboard is in view as the person films the rising cloud of smoke.

An International Business Times India article from Aug. 10 included the photo and cited a Twitter user, @HopliteGroup, who had shared 1TV News Afghanistan's photo.

Fact check roundup: What’s true and what’s false about the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a photo shows the explosion at Kabul airport on Aug. 26, 2021. Afghan news organizations shared the photo in coverage of a bombing that occurred in 2015 near the same airport.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Photo shared with news of Kabul blasts is from 2015

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nebraska Marine Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, 'an American hero,' killed in Afghanistan bombing

    Marine Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California.

  • Transcript: Senator Lindsey Graham on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham that aired on Sunday, August 29, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Taliban 'brutally' killed a popular Afghan folk singer just days after it said 'music is forbidden' in Islam, former minister says

    Fawad Andarabi, a famous Afghan folk singer, was reportedly dragged from his village home and shot by the Taliban on Saturday, according to reports.

  • Taliban say two ISIS bombing suspects captured

    The Taliban said they captured two members of the Islamic State affiliate responsible for the suicide bombing outside the airport of Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed 13 U.S. service members Thursday.

  • CIA base in Kabul blown up by US forces: Report

    U.S. forces reportedly destroyed the final CIA outpost in Afghanistan outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, where evacuations are underway until the end of the month.

  • The Old Cliché About Afghanistan That Won’t Die

    ‘Graveyard of Empires’ is an old epitaph that doesn’t reflect historical reality — or the real victims of foreign invasions over the centuries.

  • Two ‘High-Profile’ ISIS Targets Killed in U.S. Drone Strike After Kabul Bombing

    U.S. Navy/Getty ImagesThe U.S. launched a drone strike against the Islamic State in Afghanistan early Saturday, two days after President Joe Biden first vowed revenge for a suicide bombing that killed 13 American troops and as the deadline for complete evacuation loomed.In a Saturday statement, Biden said the drone strike “was not the last.”“I said we would go after the group responsible for the attack on our troops and innocent civilians in Kabul, and we have,” Biden wrote. “We will continue to

  • Afghanistan: Black Hawks and Humvees - military kit now with the Taliban

    As the insurgents swept through Afghanistan they inherited an arsenal of US-made equipment.

  • Marine Battalion Commander Relieved of Duties after Calling Out Military Leaders over Afghanistan Chaos

    Marine battalion commander Stuart Scheller voiced his dissatisfaction with the conduct of the U.S. military's exit from Afghanistan, rebuking the senior officers who oversaw the mission.

  • Protest on wheels in Thai capital seeks government's ouster

    A long line of cars, trucks and motorbikes wended its way Sunday through the Thai capital Bangkok in a mobile protest against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. The protesters on wheels hope their nonviolent action, dubbed a “car mob,” can help force the ouster of Prayuth, whom they accuse of botching the campaign against the coronavirus. “There is only one message from this car mob, which is ‘Prayuth get out!‘” Sombat Boonngamanong, a veteran social activist who helped originate such protests in July, said ahead of the protest.

  • U.N. chief says social fabric of Ethiopia being torn apart

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Thursday that a conflict in Ethiopia has spread beyond the northern Tigray region and "a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding before our eyes." Ethiopia has been embroiled in a conflict that flared nine months ago in Tigray and which has spread to other areas. The government has also struggled to contain other outbreaks of ethnic and political violence over land and resources.

  • Marine battalion commander calls out senior leaders for Afghanistan failures in viral rant

    A Marine officer went viral after he posted a video claiming senior U.S. military and civilian leaders are not "accepting accountability" for the handling of the chaotic troop withdrawal and evacuation in Afghanistan.

  • Exclusive Video Shows Aftermath of U.S. Drone Strike in Afghanistan

    Exclusive video shows the scene of an airstrike conducted by the U.S. military targeting suspected Islamic State militants in eastern Afghanistan.

  • Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden met in solemn privacy Sunday with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport and became the fourth commander in chief to bear witness as the remains of the fallen returned to U.S. soil from Afghanistan. First lady Jill Biden joined the president at Dover Air Force Base to grieve with loved ones as the “dignified transfer” of remains unfolded, a military ritual for those killed in foreign combat. Five were just 20, born not long before the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, that spurred the United States to invade Afghanistan in order to topple al-Qaida and dismantle their Taliban hosts who ruled the country.

  • Gaza protesters clash with Israeli troops near the border

    Hundreds of Hamas-backed activists on Saturday launched what they said was the first in a series of nighttime protests along the Israeli border, throwing explosives toward Israeli forces who responded with live fire. Organizers said the gatherings, which are to continue throughout the week, were meant to step up pressure on Israel to ease a crippling economic blockade on the Gaza Strip. “The occupation will not enjoy calm unless the siege on our beloved land is lifted,” said Abu Omar, a spokesman for the protesters.

  • Biden pays respect to fallen service members at Dover AFB

    President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met on Sunday with loved ones of the 13 service members killed in last week's Kabul airport attack and participated in a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base.Why it matters: This is Biden's first visit as president to the Air Force base in Delaware to honor fallen troops. The base serves as the initial transit place for U.S. service members killed overseas.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • 'Not the time for politics': White House chides Republican calls for Biden's resignation as troops remain in harm's way

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki attacked Republicans who have called for President Joe Biden's resignation following terror attacks in Kabul on Thursday.

  • Lindsey Graham says military can retake Bagram Airfield 'tonight'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham said the U.S. military could retake Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan "tonight" if President Joe Biden would make the order.

  • Taliban largely seal off Kabul airport as airlift winds down

    Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation and most NATO nations flew out their troops after two decades in Afghanistan, winding down a frantic airlift that Western leaders acknowledged was still leaving many of their citizens and local allies behind.

  • Belarusian hackers are trying to overthrow the Lukashenko regime

    A group of hackers in Belarus infiltrated almost every part of the the country's authoritarian government in a bid to overthrow the Lukashenko regime.