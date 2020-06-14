Fact check: Photo shows Biden with Byrd, who once had ties to KKK but wasn't a grand wizard

The claim: Joe Biden and a grand wizard of the KKK were photographed together

A photo circulating around Facebook and Instagram claims to depict former Vice President Joe Biden with a grand wizard of the KKK.

“Biden with Grand wizard Of KKK. So who again is playing you, lying to you, using you for the votes, Creators of the KKK, opposed civil right of blacks. Yup that’s the Democratic party,” the text above the image reads.

The image, posted to Facebook on June 27, 2019, but garnering attention anew online shows Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, holding hands with former Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va., who is circled in red as the alleged KKK grand wizard.

Byrd was not a KKK grand wizard — but he did once lead a chapter

This picture of Biden and Byrd was taken by the Associated Press in October 2008 at a campaign rally in Charleston, West Virginia, during the time that Biden was running for vice president alongside then-Sen. Barack Obama.

Byrd grew up in West Virginia, which is where he got involved with the KKK.

“Many of the ‘best’ people were members — even senators and other high officials,” he wrote in his autobiography. “It was with such background impressions, therefore, that I sought to become a member of the KKK in the early 1940s.”

He recounted in his autobiography that at that time, he wrote a letter to Joel L. Baskin, the Klan’s grand dragon in his area, asking to join. In order to start a Klan chapter, or "klavern," in his town, Byrd was tasked with recruiting 150 people to the Klan. When he involved enough people to start a klavern, a unanimous vote among the recruits named him “Exalted Cyclops” of their group, which is the highest-ranking position in a chapter.

After the meeting, Byrd said that Baskin encouraged him to pursue politics, citing his savvy organizing skills.

Byrd went on to become the second-longest-serving U.S. congressman in the country’s history, clocking six years in the House of Representatives and 51 years in the Senate. During his time in the Senate, he was both the minority and majority leader, and the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

While running for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1952, Byrd said he quit paying dues and dropped his membership in the KKK after about a year of involvement. But the Washington Post reported in 2005, that Byrd in his autobiography "does not acknowledge the full length of time he spent as a Klan organizer and advocate." Specifically, according to the Post: "Byrd's book offers a truncated description of his days with the Klan that does not completely square with contemporaneous newspaper accounts and letters that show he was involved with the Klan throughout much of the 1940s, and not merely for two or three years."

Throughout Byrd’s political career, he continually denounced his involvement with the Klan.

“The greatest mistake I ever made was joining the Ku Klux Klan,” Byrd said in a 1993 interview with CNN’s Bernard Shaw, according to Slate. “And I’ve said that many times. But one cannot erase what he has done. He can only change his ways and his thoughts. That was an albatross around my neck that I will always wear. You will read it in my obituary that I was a member of the Ku Klux Klan.”

Byrd's record on race

Still, throughout his career, his record on race was mixed. Byrd filibustered the 1964 Civil Rights Act alongside other Southern Democrats, personally speaking on the floor for 14 hours. He voted in favor of the 1968 Civil Rights Act, however.