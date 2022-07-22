Fact check: Photo shows sand art, not lightning strike formation

The claim: Photo shows formation caused by lightning strike

Some social media users are sharing a photo they claim shows a fulgurite – a glass structure that can be created when lightning strikes sand or rock.

The photo shows an elaborate sand structure on a beach. The structure has about a dozen pointy spires and leans dramatically.

"When lightning hits a sandy beach, it creates otherworldly glass sculptures known as fulgurites or 'petrified lightning,'" reads the caption of a July 13 Facebook post featuring the photo.

But the claim is wrong. The photo does not show a fulgurite. It shows a sand sculpture made by an artist.

Photo shows sand art, not fulgurite

The sculpture was created by Matthew Kaliner, who is also referred to as "Sandcastle Matt" in news stories about his creations.

In addition to being featured in articles by publications such as The Atlantic and Colossal, Kaliner's work can be seen on his Flickr account. The sculpture featured in the social media post is labeled "red beach #2."

While fulgurites are real, photos of the formations reviewed by USA TODAY did not look like the sculpture in the social media post.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a photo shows a formation caused by a lightning strike. The photo shows an artist's sand sculpture.

