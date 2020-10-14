Fact check: Poll of Ohio doesn't show Trump 'leaving Joe Biden in the dust'

The claim: President Donald Trump has left former Vice President Joe Biden 'in the dust' in the swing state of Ohio, according to recent polling data.

No Republican has won the White House without carrying Ohio, and Democrats haven't fared much better in modern U.S. history. Only two presidents since the 19th century, Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944 and John F. Kennedy in 1960, rode to victory without Ohio.

No other state has a better track record of supporting winners in that period. It's why politicians and pundits call Ohio the bellwether state, and it's why everyone likes to speculate about who is up and who is down in the Buckeye State.

For example, a member of the conservative website Red State Observer recently published a post claiming President Donald Trump was "leaving Joe Biden in the dust in Ohio."

The post cited a real poll from the Atlanta-based Trafalgar Group, but it didn't give the whole story.

USA TODAY was unable to reach Red State Observer for comment.

The topline numbers

In Ohio, Trump was ahead of Biden 48% to 44% with a 3% margin of error and about 4% of voters saying they were still undecided, according to the Trafalgar Group poll.

That's closer than the 8% victory Trump had over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but it's still a solid lead, Trafalgar CEO Robert Cahaly said.

"I think this poll comes out on the heels of probably the worst week of the campaign this fall," he said.

President Donald Trump at the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant in Clyde, Ohio, on August 6, 2020.

His company put the poll in the field from Oct. 1-3. The president had just been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was headed to the hospital following a contentious debate with Biden. All of that, Cahaly said, probably softened Trump's numbers.

"I think it’s going to go Trump," he said. "I think there are a lot of states that are on the bubble, but Ohio isn't one of them."

More: Polls show Joe Biden leading Donald Trump, but after 2016, should we believe them?

The devil in the details

Story continues

One way Cahaly says he knows whether a poll is credible is by looking at its demographic numbers.

For example, his poll surveyed more women than men in Ohio (55% to 45%) because women made up 55.16% of Ohio voters in 2018 and 54.9% in 2016.

"Women vote more than men in every state in America," he said.

A poll with an even gender split would likely be oversampling men. The same is true when it comes to getting the right percentage of voters in certain age, race and political party groups.

The polling firm

The right-leaning polling firm hasn't been around long, but it made a name for itself after correctly predicting Trump's victory in 2016. Cahaly called both Michigan and Pennsylvania for the president.

He told USA TODAY's Ohio Network that what sets him apart from other polling firms is he weights "secret supporters" more heavily than the others.

"Social desirability is a real thing. This hesitance to share your political opinion with someone you don’t know. I’ve seen it my whole life," Cahaly said. "When you polled people, 'Do you watch "Jerry Springer,"' there was no way the show could have stayed on the air but it did."

More: Fact check: What's true and what's false about voting by mail in 2020

He also doesn't rely exclusively on phone calls. Trafalgar Group polls some of its voters through text messages and emails. Cahaly said it's all about meeting people where they are. But others in his industry aren't so sure.

Nate Silver, who aggregates polling data and uses it to simulate election outcomes on his website FiveThirtyEight, gave Cahaly's firm a C- in its grading system. Instead of having live callers take the poll, the firm relies on interactive voice response — also known as "robo-calls" that are disparaged by many pollsters.

Silver's model currently labels Ohio a tossup, with Biden winning 53 out of every 100 election simulations.

Three other recent polls of Ohio, with sponsors ranging from Fox News to the New York Times, all showed Biden ahead but within their error margins. A CBS poll had Trump and Biden deadlocked.

More: Fact check: Viral photos of Biden and Whitmer without masks are from early March

The bigger picture

"I think the first thing they don’t understand is polls are a snapshot of a moment in time, and it is constantly changing," Cahaly said. Some news event could come along and change the final weeks of the race just like a quarterback could get injured and change the odds on a football game.

The second thing to keep in mind about polling data is it's not a guarantee. It's the likelihood that something could happen.

President Donald Trump speaks during the "Fighting for the American Worker" rally on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at the Wright Bros. Aero Hangar at the Dayton International Airport in Vandalia, Ohio.

On the eve of the 2016 election, Silver's final forecast gave Clinton a 71% chance of winning. Cahaly thinks that was incorrect, but even if Silver was absolutely right that still gave the president a decent chance.

"People just dismiss that something can happen," Cahaly said.

A racehorse named Mind That Bird won the Kentucky Derby in 2009 with 50-to-1 odds stacked against him. Sports highlight reels are full of underdogs who made surprising plays to win the big game, and politics is no different. Even the weather on Election Day can affect outcomes.

"This is not a persuasion election," Cahaly said. "It’s a motivation election. Whichever side motivates their side to get out the best wins. And if that’s the game, I don’t think I'd want to be in a position where everyone was saying I was ahead."

Our ruling: Missing context

We rate this claim as MISSING CONTEXT, based on our research. Ohio could go for Trump on Election Day, but the declarative statements in the post on Red State Observer miss the bigger picture when it comes to understanding polls. And while the statement "leaving (Biden) in the dust" is perhaps subjective, it is not supported by the poll itself. The margin of sampling error of plus-or-minus three points means that Trump's four-point lead is within that margin of error. In fact, if you add three points to Biden's total and take away the same from Trump's, the former vice president would be ahead by two.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This fact check is available at IFCN’s 2020 US Elections FactChat #Chatbot on WhatsApp. Click here, for more.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Fact Check: New poll of Ohioans doesn't show what Trump backers say