Fact Check: Post Claims AOC Said 'You're a White Supremacist' If You Watch Tucker Carlson's Putin Interview. Here Are the Facts

Claim:

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted on X, "If you watch the Tucker Carlson interview today with Putin - you're a white supremacist."

Rating:

Rating: Labeled Satire

Context:

The in-question post was created by a parody account.

On Feb. 8, 2024, an account on X (previously Twitter) bearing the name and picture of Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted about Tucker Carlson, an American conservative commentator, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The post read, "If you watch the Tucker Carlson interview today with Putin - you're a white supremacist."

A post on X perhaps made it appear that US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had called people white supremacists if they watch Tucker Carlson's interview with Vladimir Putin.

However, this post was not authored by the New York congresswoman. Rather, it was posted by the @AOCpressTwo account, which, according to its display name and bio, publishes parody content. (Ocasio-Cortez's real accounts on X are @AOC and @RepAOC.)

At least one user replied with a message suggesting they thought the post was authentic. That reply appeared to have received more likes than any other response — evidence that possibly suggested that other users, too, believed the parody post to be authentic.

The interview between Carlson and Putin was the Russian president's "first interview to a Western media figure since his full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago," according to The Associated Press. Carlson said in an Instagram post it would air on his website on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. (ET).

Sources:

