Fact check: Post distorts California bill about mental health services for children

The claim: California bill could strip custody from parents who refuse gender-affirming surgery

An April 10 Instagram post (direct link, archived link) shows an image of what appears to be the text of a bill.

“CA bill seeks to remove custody from parents and provide 'gender affirming' therapy to children without parental consent," reads text featured below the image of the bill.

Part of the post’s caption reads, “If the bill becomes law; children who wish to seek ‘gender affirming’ surgery who have parents that will not permit such mutilations, will be able to be removed from the custody of their parents.”

Our rating: False

The California bill referenced in the bill would not change parental custody laws, according to the bill sponsor and legal experts. It also won’t change requirements for parental consent, which is currently required for gender-affirming surgery. Rather, it seeks to expand on existing laws concerning the consent of minors receiving mental health treatment and residential services.

Bill doesn't change existing parental custody laws

California lawmakers introduced Assembly Bill 665, which seeks to allow some children between the age of 12 and 17 to receive mental health treatment without parental consent or notification, in February.

But there is nothing in the bill that allows children to be removed from their parent's custody, according to the bill's sponsor and legal experts.

"This bill makes no changes to the processes of the child welfare system in California and no changes to the processes of removal from a home," California Democratic State Rep. Wendy Carrillo, the bill's sponsor, said in an email to USA TODAY.

Joshua Jones, a legal writing professor at California Western School of Law, agreed that nothing about the proposed bill adds anything to existing child welfare laws that would allow a child to be taken from their parents.

Under California law, the removal of children from their parents' custody typically occurs when there are concerns about the child's safety and well-being, or when there is evidence of abuse, neglect or abandonment, Simona Grossi, a law professor at Loyola Law School, told USA TODAY.

“The court must find clear and convincing evidence that there is a substantial danger to the child's physical health, safety, protection, or physical or emotional well-being, and that there are no reasonable means to protect the child without removal,” Grossi said in an email. "Cal. Welf. & Inst. Code § 366.26 provides for the procedures for conducting hearings to terminate parental rights or determine adoption, guardianship, or placement of children adjudged dependent children of juvenile court."

Scott Altman, a law professor at the University of Southern California, said that the bill does permit temporary stay in a residential shelter. But that is not the same as taking custody away from parents, which requires a showing of danger to the child, he said.

Bill doesn't allow for gender-affirming surgery without parental consent

Altman said the proposed bill allows the state to bypass parental consent for some mental health care, which might be gender-affirming, but it wouldn't allow gender-affirming surgery without consent.

Assembly Bill 665 expands on existing laws around consent for minors regarding outpatient mental health or counseling services and shelter services, experts say. It would correct an inequity that separates the type of care available by the type of insurance used.

The bill, if passed, would allow minors between the ages of 12 and 17 to be treated by mental health professionals in outpatient services or residential shelter services without parental consent or notification if the child is deemed "mature enough to participate intelligently" and if parental involvement is determined to be "inappropriate."

The existing law, signed in 2010 by former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, allows minors ages 12 to 17 on private health insurance to consent to mental health and residential shelter services. But the law doesn't apply to recipients of Medi-Cal, a state Medicaid program that pays for the medical services of low-income families.

The proposed bill would ensure that Medi-Cal-insured youth have the same access to those services without the need for parental consent, according to Carrillo.

The Associated Press also debunked this claim.

