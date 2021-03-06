  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fact check: Post falsely claims Bill Gates and Ghislaine Maxwell are cousins

Bayliss Wagner, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The claim: Bill Gates and Ghislaine Maxwell are first cousins

Since British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was charged in July 2020 with aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of minors, many claims linking her with other celebrities have popped up on social media.

Days after her arrest, for example, the false claim that Maxwell was the sister of Dr. Anthony Fauci's wife began to circulate. Roughly a month later, USA TODAY debunked a post, shared hundreds of thousands of times, that wrongly connected her to a list of roughly 100 politicians and public figures accused of sex crimes. And in December 2020, USA TODAY also reported that users falsely identified Chief Justice John Roberts in a photo with Maxwell.

Now, a Facebook post from March 2 that has been shared almost 900 times claims that Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder who was named the world's second richest person for 2020, is Maxwell's first cousin.

More: Fact check: Ghislaine Maxwell, French modeling agent seen together in viral photo

More: Fact check: Sex crimes by public officials not connected to Ghislaine Maxwell

The user claims the two are related through Gates' mother, Mary Maxwell Gates.

"Ghislaine Maxwell and Bill Gates first cousins through Gates’ mom. Mary Maxwell Gates. And yes, I researched it," wrote the original poster, Azul Cielo. However, the Facebook user provided no evidence and did not respond to USA TODAY requests for comment.

In August 2020, a QAnon conspiracy theory page on Facebook posted a similar claim of a relation between Maxwell and Gates; the claim was shared roughly 1,700 times. FactCheck.org debunked the claim, it continued to circulate, as a user commented the image on the March 2 post.

No evidence of family ties

For this claim to be true, and for the maiden name of Mary Gates to have come from the same Maxwell family as did Ghislaine, Ghislaine Maxwell's father would have had to be Gates' maternal uncle. In other words, the claim assumes Mary Gates' brother is Ghislaine Maxwell's father.

Yet Mary Gates did not have a brother: She was an only child, according to the obituary of her father, James Willard Maxwell. Other public sources such as the genealogy site Geneanet confirm this, and a search found no credible sources linking Mary Gates with Ghislaine Maxwell's father.

In addition, according to the obituary of Mary Gates by the Associated Press in 1994, Gates' father James Willard Maxwell was a vice president of Pacific National Bank (later known as First Interstate Bank).

Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell's father, was not born with the family name Maxwell; Encyclopaedia Brittanica and other sources state that he was Jan Ludvik Hoch in Czechoslovakia, before emigrating to France and then the U.K. He was a publishing tycoon. No public records give information on Robert Maxwell's father, whom the claim assumes is the same person as Gates'; Maxwell's biography states that his father died in the Holocaust.

Who's in the photo, then?

Cielo's post uses a blurred photo of a woman standing behind Gates at what looks like a social function, which first appeared on Purepeople.com in 2008. The article on the French celebrity gossip site states that it was taken at a nightclub in Gothenburg, Sweden, where Gates' friend Charles Simonyi was hosting a party before his wedding to Lisa Persdotter.

The photo is cropped as to obscure the depth of the room, which makes it possible that the unidentified woman is standing further from Gates than it appears. The photo is also far less blurry than the one in the Facebook post.

Our rating: False

We rate this post FALSE. Public records show that Mary Maxwell Gates did not have a brother, and thus that Bill Gates could not be related to Ghislaine Maxwell through her. No credible evidence available online contradicts this.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: No, Bill Gates and Ghislaine Maxwell are not cousins

Recommended Stories

  • Nicky Jam Feels 'Like a Proud Father' Seeing Reggaeton Break Records: 'I Knocked on Doors'

    The singer also opens up to PEOPLE about his role as Butch Cat in the new Tom & Jerry film and why his kids think he's "the best dad in the world"

  • Tesla Provided Most Of The $362M Regulatory Credits Purchased By Fiat Chrysler In 2020

    Fiat Chrysler, a part of the newly-created automaker Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA), said Wednesday that it purchased most of the $362 million in regulatory credits last year in Europe from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), according to a report by CNBC. What Happened: Fiat Chrysler merged with Peugeot parent PSA Groupe in January this year in a $52 billion deal to form Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest automaker. As per the CNBC report, Stellantis CFO Richard Palmer said this company plans to spend slightly below 300 million euros this year on credits to avoid fines for CO2 emissions. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Vehicle manufacturers face stringent carbon emission rules in Europe. Companies are required to either produce a certain amount of zero-emission vehicles to offset the CO2 emissions or pay hefty fines. They can also purchase credits from other less-polluting automakers to meet their emission limits. Why It Matters: Tesla, which already has a huge lead in electric vehicle technology, generated revenues of $1.58 billion from regulatory credits in 2020. That is almost triple the company’s 2019 figure of $594 million. The regulatory credits accounted for 5.8% of Tesla’s automotive revenues of $27.24 billion last year. Price Movement: Tesla closed 4.8% lower on Wednesday at $653.20 and traded another 0.3% lower at $651.25 in the pre-market session on Thursday. Related: Honda, Fiat Pool To Pay Tesla for European CO2 Compliance: Report See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Vs. Nio Vs. Xpeng Vs. Li Auto: What's Driving Chinese Consumers' Choice?Elon Musk's SpaceX Building Starlink Factory in Texas© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fact check: False claim that Trump made a 'surprise visit' to Switzerland uses 2018 footage

    Former President Donald Trump did not make a surprise visit to Switzerland this month. Images and video in false claims are from 2018 at Davos.

  • Earth's largest-ever mass extinction is a warning for humanity

    Scientists say the mass extinction 250 million years ago offers a timely warning to humanity of what can happen when ecosystems change too fast for life to keep up.

  • Britney Spears has had to sit through incredibly misogynistic and invasive interviews. Here are the worst ones.

    Reporters asked the pop star inappropriate and personal questions about her sex life, her relationships, and her clothing choices.

  • Jim Nagy thinks the Patriots should trade for Gardner Minshew

    The director of the Senior Bowl thinks the next quarterback in New England should be Jacksonville's 2019 sixth-round pick.

  • Nepal rebel group agrees to abandon violence under deal with government

    A splinter group of former Maoist rebels has agreed to abandon violence and enter the political mainstream under a deal signed with Nepal's Communist government on Thursday, a joint statement said. Under the deal, the government agreed to lift a ban on the group, which resumed fighting after the main rebel group signed a peace deal in 2006 to end a decade-long Maoist insurgency in which more than 17,000 people were killed. More than 100 jailed members of the group are set to be freed and legal charges against them will be dropped under the deal, government officials said.

  • Trump state department staffer arrested on Capitol riot charges

    FBI claim defendant was employed by State Department and possessed Top Secret security clearance

  • Texas governor blasts Biden's border crisis: 'End this scheme right now.'

    Greg Abbott expresses concern with influx of immigrants amid pandemic on 'Hannity'

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Myanmar coup: 'Everything will be OK' teenage protester mourned

    Kyal Sin, known as Angel, was one of 38 people killed in anti-coup protests on Wednesday.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • What is Biden doing differently at US border?

    Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo the 'cruelty' of Donald Trump's immigration policies.

  • Macron spares Paris region from weekend lockdown, for now

    The French government spared the Paris region from a weekend coronavirus lockdown for now and pledged to accelerate the vaccine rollout in two dozen high-risk zones in an effort to ease the load on hospitals and stave off further restrictions. President Emmanuel Macron is determined to keep the economy open as long as possible even as the COVID-19 infection rate rises nationally. Prime Minister Jean Castex did however announce on Thursday a weekend lockdown for the northerly Pas-de-Calais area, like that already imposed on the French Riviera.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senators reach agreement on $300 unemployment benefit after hours of negotiations

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • Lake of the Ozarks Realtor Offered $1.5K to Have Her Former Mother-in-Law Killed: Prosecutors

    Camden County JailA prominent Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent and self-described “cheer mom” has been arrested for allegedly trying to put a hit out on her former mother-in-law. Prosecutors in Camden County say Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, offered to pay $1,500 to people in St. Louis to make her former mother-in-law’s death “look like an accident.” She was reportedly concerned about the woman causing problems with her relationship with her kids.Bauman was recorded discussing the scheme, according to a press release from the Camden County prosecutor’s office. She was given multiple opportunities to change her mind when asked by a witness-turned-informant if she was sure she wanted to carry out the killing, prosecutors said, but she moved ahead with it, at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.The realtor also is said to have made no secret about her alleged plans. After sending a text message to her daughter that said, “Your grandmother will die,” Bauman allegedly plowed ahead with the plan and pushed for her former mother-in-law to be killed in the small town of Hermann.Her alleged murder-for-hire plot fell apart when an attorney for a person who was solicited to hire people to carry out the killing contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is currently being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.“We’re very appreciative of what the witness did in this case,” Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham said Friday. “We encourage anyone to contact law enforcement if there’s a crime or suspected crime.” “A local realtor had several political connections and the witness was aware of these political connections,” Cunningham said. “Out of an abundance of caution, DDCC was used to avoid any hint of impropriety,” he said, referring to the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.Bauman, who describes herself as a realtor, an artist, an entrepreneur, and a “cheer mom” on her Facebook page, frequently posted online about her “track record of success.” While she was most well-known as a realtor, with nearly 20 years in the industry, she also apparently set a world record in a boating race last year. Her LinkedIn account also mentions work in pharmaceutical sales and an acting and modeling career, with appearances on Days of Our Lives and in Nike commercials.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.

  • A Black nurse was discharged from the hospital with a life-threatening tear in her artery. Her doctor dismissed it as a migraine.

    Ashanti Coleman's carotid artery was ruptured and 50% blocked, but she says her pain was ignored. Her experience is common among Black women.

  • Kim Kardashian calls out tabloids for comparing her to a whale and shaming her on a 'weekly basis' during her 1st pregnancy

    The 40-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star reshared several offensive magazine covers about her pregnancy weight gain in 2013.