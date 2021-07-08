Fact check: Post falsely claims Pelosi is blocking Capitol Police officers from testifying

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The claim: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't let Capitol Police testify about what happened on Jan. 6

After the U.S. House voted to form a committee to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol, one social media user claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is preventing police officers from testifying about what took place on Jan. 6.

The select committee came after Senate Republicans, who say a committee is unnecessary and political, blocked a bill that would have created an outside commission to investigate the insurrection.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill in an attempt to halt the certification of the 2020 election results, resulting in deaths, vandalism, injuries and at least 535 arrests. Unproven voter fraud claims fueled the riot.

"Pelosi won't let Capitol police testify about what happened Jan 6," reads a July 4 Facebook post with more than 600 shares. "That tells you everything you need to know."

But this claim is fabricated. Pelosi, D-Calif., is not stopping U.S. Capitol Police officers from testifying about the attack. Democrats have already said those officers will be key witnesses before the committee.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user for comment.

Fact check: Claims of FBI role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack are false

Hearing will include testimony from Capitol Police

Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff and spokesman for Pelosi, told USA TODAY the claim is "completely false."

He noted that Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the committee, announced on July 1 that his intention was to invite Capitol Police officers to testify at the first hearing of the committee.

"Although we eagerly await the arrival of our five other colleagues, many of us hope to begin the process with a hearing in which Capitol Police officers themselves could be able to testify about their experiences," Thompson told reporters after a meeting in Pelosi’s office.

Thompson said a hearing has not been scheduled, but beginning the process this way "makes a positive statement to the men and women who put their lives on the line."

Additionally, Pelosi invited Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, and D.C. Metro Police Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges to sit in the House gallery to watch the select committee vote on June 30.

Fact check: Homeowner painted house as the U.S. flag to protest historic commission rules

Our rating: False

The claim that Pelosi is not letting Capitol Police testify about what happened on Jan. 6 is FALSE, based on our research. This claim is a complete reversal of reality, as Republicans have pushed to stop a hearing from occurring while Democrats have pushed to have a hearing, including testimony from officers on the scene Jan. 6. Pelosi's office said the claim is not true, and Thompson announced that the first hearing will include witness testimony from Capitol Police officers who witnessed the Jan. 6 attack.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim about Pelosi and Jan. 6 testimony from USCP

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McCarthy expected to appoint Republicans to Jan. 6 select committee

    After playing coy on the subject, GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is planning to appoint Republicans to the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Republican sources familiar with his plans tell ABC News. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week that Democrats would move forward with creating the select committee after Senate Republicans blocked a proposal for an independent, bipartisan commission.

  • Nancy Pelosi calls out Donald Trump as a ‘twice-impeached Florida retiree’ in official capacity as speaker

    House speaker accused former president of ‘disrespecting the Capitol Police’

  • Kevin McCarthy chooses sabotage

    Kevin McCarthy chooses sabotage

  • Florida group charged with attack on police during U.S. Capitol riot

    U.S. prosecutors have arrested a group of Florida residents and charged them with attacking police officers during the deadly Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents made public on Thursday. Four people from the Tampa Bay area — Olivia Pollock, Joshua Doolin, Joseph Hutchinson and Michael Perkins — were arrested on June 30, prosecutors said. More than 535 people have been arrested and charged with joining the attack, an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying former President Donald Trump's election defeat.

  • Democrats to invest $25 million in voter education

    The Democratic party will invest $25 million in voter registration and education efforts, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will announce on Thursday, as the Biden administration tries to combat restrictive rules passed by Republican-led legislatures in some states. Harris, who was assigned by the president to lead the administration's efforts on voting rights, will make the announcement at her alma mater, the historically Black Howard University. "This campaign is grounded in the firm belief that everyone’s vote matters," Harris will say, according to remarks provided by the White House.

  • 2021 NBA mock draft roundup: Sharife Cooper, Josh Christopher mocked to Sixers

    As was the case in our first mock draft roundup, guards are popular for the Sixers. By Noah Levick

  • Purdue signs deal on opioid settlement with 15 states

    Fifteen US states dropped their opposition to a bankruptcy plan for the OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma.

  • Peter Boyce II has left General Catalyst to start his own $40M fund

    Peter Boyce II has left General Catalyst to start his own firm, a little over a year after the venture capital firm promoted him to partner. It’s been a quiet transition for the investor; his LinkedIn and Twitter have not been updated to indicate his new job title, but his personal website indicates the new gig. For an investor to leave a prominent venture capital firm after an eight-year tenure to raise dozens of millions of his own — and somehow do so quietly and with minimal coverage — might be a result of the funding frenzy and consequential numbness to yet another filing.

  • Cancer mortality in U.S. declines in lung and melanoma diagnoses buts persists in other types

    Reproduced from a National Cancer Institute report; Chart: Axios VisualsDeath rates for lung cancer and melanoma continued to drop for men and women in the U.S. between 2014 and 2018, according to an annual report with the National Cancer Institute.Yes, but: For several other major cancers, however, like colorectal, breast and prostate, death rates increased — or saw previous improvements stall.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSt

  • Harris joins DNC to announce expansion of "I Will Vote" campaign

    President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were set to hold private and public events on Thursday to highlight their administration's push to expand voting rights.

  • Stellantis: 98% of models to be electric or hybrid by 2025

    Stellantis is a little late to the global electric vehicle party, but on Thursday it pledged to catch up and pass its competitors. CEO Carlos Tavares says that by 2025, 98% of its models in Europe and North America will have fully electric or plug-in gas-electric hybrid versions. It also will have three electric drive modules to power all of its vehicles, and Stellantis will take advantage of its scale to reduce electric vehicle costs.

  • Stop sending drug-addict shoplifters to prison, ministers told

    Drug addicts who turn to petty crime such as shoplifting should be spared prison, a Government review has recommended. Dame Carol Black’s review of drugs warns that too many drug users are “cycling in and out” of prison without being rehabilitated or their abuse being treated effectively. She said the Government should use alternatives to prison such as community sentences with treatment orders that can help lesser offenders guilty of crimes such as low-level thefts or criminal damage. Her revie

  • Soccer-Heroic Danes show heart despite fall at final Euro hurdle

    With their Euro 2020 campaign looking over by halftime in the opening game after Christian Eriksen's collapse, Denmark somehow came blazing back to reach the semi-finals, only to finally run out of steam as they lost to England after extra time. The closest most of the Danish players had been to such tragedy and drama was most likely the statue of Hamlet at the entrance of their hotel base in Helsingor, but Eriksen's cardiac arrest against Finland thrust them into the global spotlight. Captain Simon Kjaer showed great strength to help save Eriksen's life as keeper Kasper Schmeichel tried to pull his side together, while others wept before the dubious decision to restart the game against Finland was taken.

  • ‘Bridgerton’s’ Vitamin String Quartet Drops Cover of Nelly’s ‘Hot In Herre’ (Exclusive)

    “Bridgerton” fans waiting for Season 2 content will have to keep waiting, because we don’t have any of that for you today. But what TheWrap does have to share is likely something that will make fans of Netflix’s Shonda Rhimes-produced period romance melt: The exclusive release of Vitamin String Quartet’s latest cover, a classical rendition of Nelly’s “Hot In Herre.” As viewers are sure to remember, the first season of the Regency-era set “Bridgerton” featured instrumental versions of modern pop

  • Concentrix Stock Shows Rising Price Performance With Jump To 83 RS Rating

    When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Concentrix Corp, which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 80 to 83 Thursday. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength.

  • UPDATE 1-Biden executive order to target noncompete agreements -White House

    An upcoming executive order from U.S. President Joe Biden will target noncompete agreements, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. Noncompete agreements prevent employees who leave one job from taking another potentially better paid one at a competing company. "The executive order will call on the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) to adopt rules that could help to curtail (these) agreements," Psaki said.

  • MO Gov. Mike Parson pretends we should run for our lives — from one CDC epidemiologist

    Missouri is leading the country in new infections, but the governor’s shooing away federal help. | Editorial

  • Here's Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Soared 23% In June

    The price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares jumped by 22.8% in June, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although some of those gains have been wiped away already in July, the rally added to an upsurge that began to take shape in May following updates on the company's COVID-19 vaccine development efforts. While shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals soared in 2020 when it was viewed as a coronavirus vaccine contender, the stock is now down 75% from last June's peak because other pharmaceutical companies' vaccines beat its candidate to market.

  • Kamala Harris: Democrats will spend more to register voters, amid GOP push to limit voting

    The vice president spoke at Howard University, her alma mater, about efforts to expand voting as Republicans press for limits in GOP-led states.

  • Netflix expands deal with 'Bridgerton' producer Shonda Rhimes

    Netflix on Thursday expanded its deal with "Bridgerton" television producer Shonda Rhimes, adding feature films, gaming and live events to its pact with her company. Netflix said the deal with Rhimes and her Shondaland Media company would give the streaming platform the opportunity to "exclusively produce, stream and distribute feature films as well as potential gaming and virtual reality content." "The pact currently includes a branding and merchandise deal for Shondaland Media content, which will now add live events and experiences," the company said in a statement.