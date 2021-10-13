Fact check: Post falsely claims TSA airport body scanners unzip and interfere with human DNA

McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The claim: A study found airport body scanners can unzip and interfere with DNA replication

Some people online are encouraging others to avoid Transport Security Administration body imaging scanners at the airport, claiming the equipment has the ability to unzip and alter human DNA.

The viral post attributes the claim to a purported study conducted by Boian S. Alexandrov at the Center for Nonlinear Studies at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

“The terahertz waves found in airport scanners could ‘…unzip double-stranded DNA and interfere with DNA replication,” reads a Sept. 23 Instagram post that accumulated more than 2,000 likes in just over two weeks. “It would be much better to go with a manual pat down rather than subjecting one’s body to potentially potent levels of radiation.”

Accompanying the text is an image of airport body scanners and TSA employees. The Instagram user who shared the post cited the website collective-evolution.com

“It’s not truly about security, it’s about slowly taking away our rights and freedoms one step at a time,” the user captioned the post. “Imagine if everyone opted-out from the scanners? It would be clear that the public believes these devices are unsafe and we want to get rid of them.”

But the study cited in the post makes no mention of airport scanners, and TSA says it uses a technology that does not alter human DNA and does not penetrate the skin.

The Instagram user did not return a request for comment.

Study misinterpreted

The 2010 study referenced in the social media posts is real, but the findings have been misinterpreted, and the study's top researcher said it was not an investigation into TSA airport security scanners.

"Our theoretical and experimental research has nothing to do with the belief that airport scanners can unzip DNA," Alexandrov, the lead researcher in the study, told USA TODAY.

The project looked at how terahertz waves interact with double-stranded DNA. Alexandrov said it was "basic theoretical research."

"We have never made any connections of our research to the effect on airport full-body scanners," Alexandrov said via email. "We also never investigated, neither experimentally nor theoretically, the effect of the airport scanners on the biological matter and did not discuss their frequencies, amplitudes, or if the airport scanners can affect DNA in any way."

TSA scanners don't alter DNA

The study mentioned in the post was unrelated to airport body scanners, and there is no evidence TSA scanning devices unzip and interfere with human DNA.

TSA spokesman Carter Langston told USA TODAY that the TSA's advanced imaging technology uses millimeter wave technology, which does not interfere with DNA.

"They do not penetrate skin, and TSA has health and safety requirements that must be met prior to fielding any technology," Langston said via email.

Millimeter wave technology uses non-ionizing radio frequency energy to generate a three-dimensional image of the body, according to a fact sheet from the Department of Homeland Security.

TSA did at one point use backscatter body scanners, which could potentially expose passengers to ionizing radiation when scanned on a regular basis, however they are no longer being used in U.S. airports.

A report from New York University's radiology department says because human bodies are reflective, they do not absorb much millimeter wave radiation.

However, humans can be exposed to different amounts of man-made radiation, including dental or medical x-rays and ionization smoke detectors, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that airport body scanners can unzip and interfere with DNA replication. The lead author of the study referenced in the post said the research conducted had nothing to do with airport body scanners. The TSA says it uses millimeter wave technology that does not interfere with human DNA.

Our fact-check sources:

