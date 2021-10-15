Fact check: Post wrong to link vaccinations to a COVID-19 spike in Cambodia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Devon Link, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The claim: Cambodia did not have a COVID-19 outbreak until vaccines arrived

Vaccine opponents are looking to Cambodia to falsely assert that vaccines may actually make COVID-19 more dangerous.

"Cambodia is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world: 81.3% of its population has received at least one dose of the vaccine," reads an Oct. 6 Facebook post. "And there are now more COVID-19 'cases' in Cambodia than ever before. According to official government data, before the advent of vaccines against Covid, there were no problems with morbidity in the country."

The post hasn't accumulated many shares, but similar claims have circulated on Instagram, messaging apps like Telegram and blogs like Before It's News. Some of the posts compare a graph of Cambodia’s daily COVID-19 case count with one of the vaccination rate.

Fact check: Misleading claim that Norway has 'reclassified' danger of COVID-19

It’s true that Cambodia didn't experience more than 400 cases or a COVID death until early 2021, roughly when the vaccine arrived. But there is no correlation between increased vaccination and increased cases, experts say.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the claim for comment.

A Buddhist monk receives the Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a health center in Phnom Penh on August 29, 2021, as Cambodia began vaccinating adolescents between the ages of 12 to 17.
A Buddhist monk receives the Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a health center in Phnom Penh on August 29, 2021, as Cambodia began vaccinating adolescents between the ages of 12 to 17.

Cambodian outbreak was unrelated to its vaccine

Since the start of the global pandemic, Cambodia has fared remarkably well compared to other countries. Reuters' world COVID-19 tracker shows Cambodia didn’t experience a major outbreak until late February, which ultimately led to a spike that officials are still working to quell. The country’s first COVID-19-related death didn’t occur until March 11.

According to the Brookings Institute, many attributed the outbreak to four Chinese nationals who broke quarantine on Feb. 20.

Fact check: COVID-19 vaccination has no effect on blood color

As of Oct. 5, the day before this post, Cambodian officials had reported 113,475 infections and 2,406 deaths. Cambodia reported its first community transmission in December 2020.

In May 2020, experts told Voice of America that Cambodia’s comparably positive pandemic outcomes were likely caused by a combination of lucky factors. Despite the government’s poor public health policy at the beginning of the pandemic, experts said Cambodia’s COVID-19 counts benefited from factors including:

  • Systematic case undercounting

  • International aid

  • Effective safety measures taken by neighboring countries

  • Cultural practices like wearing masks and not shaking hands

Cambodia’s World Health Organization representative, Dr. Ailan Li, attributed the country’s low counts to its relatively small and young population.

An official in personal protective equipment (PPE) manages the crowd as people line up to receive China&#39;s Sinopharm Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 31, 2021, as part of the government&#39;s campaign to halt the rising number of cases of the virus.
An official in personal protective equipment (PPE) manages the crowd as people line up to receive China's Sinopharm Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 31, 2021, as part of the government's campaign to halt the rising number of cases of the virus.

Vaccines protect against COVID-19 – they don’t cause it

Cambodia has administered vaccines that are proven to decrease serious COVID-19 infections to most of its population.

The country has been administering the Sinovac, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Each vaccine has proven to decrease recipients’ vulnerability to COVID-19.

Cambodia began its vaccination campaign in early February, starting with Prime Minister Hun Sen’s three sons. In the months since, the country continued to vaccinate its population. According to Reuters, 81% of Cambodians had received at least one vaccine dose as of Oct. 5.

Fact check: Canada’s chief public health officer did not get Bell's palsy from COVID-19 vaccine

On Oct. 2, the Cambodian Health Ministry recorded the lowest daily figure of new COVID-19 cases since mid-April. Officials attributed the case decline to the nation's increasing vaccination rate.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate the claim that Cambodia did not have a COVID-19 outbreak until vaccines arrived MISSING CONTEXT, because it is misleading without additional information. The country did experience its largest outbreak at roughly the same time its vaccination campaign began, but vaccines did not cause the outbreak. Approved COVID-19 vaccines have been clinically proven to decrease recipients’ risk of contracting COVID-19, experiencing serious symptoms and death. Cambodian health officials have attributed recent case count improvements to the country’s high vaccination rate.

Our fact-check sources:

Contributing: Daniel Funke

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Vaccinations did not cause a COVID-19 spike in Cambodia

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci says nation is looking for "level of control" over COVID-19

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says the nation's goal is to get control of the coronavirus. Cases in the U.S. have been falling in recent weeks, but Meg Oliver shows us that some hospitals are still grappling with an influx of patients. Then, Dr. Carlos Roberto Jaén, a professor of family and community medicine at the University of Texas Health San Antonio, joins CBSN to discuss the day's coronavirus headlines.

  • Cincinnati police chief: Untested rape kits case 'most egregious dereliction of duty' he's seen

    During a news conference Friday focused on gun violence in the Queen City, police Chief Eliot Isaac was asked about an officer who's been suspended.

  • Biden Says While COVID Cases Are Declining 'Now Is Not The Time To Let Up'

    The president said the U.S. has to “do more” to vaccinate the 66 million eligible people who remain unvaccinated across the country.

  • Doctor: Just a 'matter of time' before another COVID-19 surge

    Dr. Murtaza Akhter, University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix Emergency Physician discusses the state of the coronavirus pandemic with Yahoo Finance.&nbsp;

  • "Our hearts are full of shock and sadness," says Britain's Boris Johnson after MP murdered

    Police and press are at the scene where British lawmaker David Amess was killed after being stabbed multiple times in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London. The 69-year-old was attacked inside a church while holding a fortnightly consultation with his local constituents.

  • Ex-principal who spent 33 years in prison for wife's murder fights to clear his name

    Joe Bryan, a former Texas high school principal, spent more than three decades behind bars for the 1985 murder of his wife, Mickey Bryan. Out on parole, Bryan recently celebrated his 81st birthday, and he hopes to be exonerated for his wife’s death. Bryan said he and Mickey built “a wonderful life” together in Clifton, a small city in central Texas.

  • CNN's Kasie Hunt Reveals She Had Surgery to Remove a Benign Brain Tumor: 'Pretty Surreal'

    "The hardest part was knowing that there was something in there, growing," Kasie Hunt tells PEOPLE exclusively

  • Jason Aldean's tour bus crashes in West Virginia ahead of show

    One of the buses carrying Jason Aldean's touring equipment crashed on Thursday in West Virginia, just hours ahead of the country singer's scheduled performance in the state.

  • The (potentially) deadly bite of the kissing bug

    Chagas disease, a parasitic and chronic illness, has infected approximately 6 million people and kills about 12,000 every year in North and South America, according to the Pan American Health Organization.Why it matters: Despite its high numbers, there is a lack of knowledge in the U.S. about the life-threatening disease, which has been called "the New AIDS of the Americas." Fewer than 1% of those with Chagas in the U.S. are diagnosed and treated due to low awareness of the infection among healt

  • Philippines starts COVID-19 vaccinations for 12-17 year olds

    The Philippines started vaccinating young people aged 12-17 against the coronavirus on Friday, hoping it will enable schools to safely reopen even as the country battles one of Asia's worst COVID-19 outbreaks. The Philippines was among 17 countries globally where schools have been closed for the entirety of the pandemic, according to a September report by the United Nations children's agency UNICEF. The Philippines is prioritising 1.2 million children with existing health conditions and has approved two vaccine brands for minors.

  • Analysis-With boosters, masks and Green Pass, Israel sees a COVID-19 wave in retreat

    Four months into one of its worst COVID-19 outbreaks, Israel is seeing a sharp drop in new infections and severe illness, aided by its use of vaccine boosters, vaccine passports and mask mandates, scientists and health officials said. Israel was struck by its fourth coronavirus wave in June, fuelled by the fast-spreading Delta variant. Rather than imposing new lockdown measures, the government bet on a third booster dose of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech vaccine for people age 12 and up, mandated face coverings and enforced use of a “Green Pass” - proof of vaccination, recovery from the illness or a negative test for the virus - at restaurants and other venues, even for children.

  • Butterball recalls over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey over foreign matter contamination

    The North Carolina-based company is recalling "approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic," according to the government agency. The recalled items shipped to retail locations nationwide were produced on Sept. 28, 202,1 and include the 2.5-lb. trays containing "farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey" as well as 3-lb. trays containing "Kroger GROUND TURKEY." Both affected Butterball ground turkey products have the same case code 50211271.

  • The Delta Variant Is Forcing New Zealand To Find a Safe Way Out of Its 'Zero-COVID' Strategy

    For much of the pandemic, Aotearoa New Zealand’s COVID-19 response has ranked as one of the best in the world. Until August this year, there had been just over 2,800 confirmed cases and 26 deaths. In a little over two months our confirmed cases have risen to over 4,700 and two more people have died.

  • FDA panel unanimously endorses Moderna boosters for certain populations

    Members of the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine expert panel on Thursday endorsed boosters for Moderna recipients who are at high risk of severe COVID-19, occupational exposure to COVID-19 or are 65 years and older.Why it matters: The unanimous decision mirrors the FDA conditions for those who qualify for a Pfizer booster.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBe smart: Despite small data sample sizes and limited data, the agency

  • South Carolina reports 1,300 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day, 119 deaths

    Children 10 and young accounted for 15% of the new cases on Friday.

  • Wait, Can You Get A Flu Shot When You’re Sick? An Expert Weighs In

    Doctors explain that symptoms, like a fever, should keep you home but say that it's generally safe to get the flu shot if you only have mild symptoms.

  • 90,000 U.S. adult deaths from COVID-19 over the summer could have been prevented if victims had been vaccinated, study finds

    Roughly 90,000 deaths from the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 among U.S. adults were preventable and could have been avoided if more of those people had got vaccinated when vaccines became available in spring, a new study has found.

  • Moderna: Vaccine protection waned amid delta surge

    Moderna's Dr. Jacqueline Miller says people who were more recently vaccinated had a 36% lower rate of breakthrough infections compared to those vaccinated longer ago – one reason the company wants approval for a booster used just like Pfizer’s. (Oct. 14)

  • 3,445 new COVID cases in Singapore, 8 more deaths

    The MOH on 15 October confirmed 3,445 new COVID cases in Singapore, bringing the country's total case count to 141,772, as well as eight more deaths due to the disease.

  • FDA advisory committee to vote on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster, a day after endorsing the Moderna one

    One day after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to endorse a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine for seniors and other at-risk groups, it will reconvene to discuss a booster shot of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose regimen and weigh in on who, if anyone, should be offered one of those.