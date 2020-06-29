Fact check: Posts call for removal of satanic statues in cities where there aren't any

The claim: There are satanic and Baphomet sculptures located in several U.S. cities.

In response to the removal of several monuments across the country representing Confederate leaders and other controversial historical figures, some Facebook users have begun circulating posts calling for the tearing down of satanic statues across the United States.

The wording of the posts specifically names statues of Baphomet, a winged, goat-headed figure that's used as a symbol by the Salem, Massachusetts-based Satanic Temple.

"Since we are removing offensive statues and monuments in America, I want all the satanic and Baphomet statues and monuments removed!" the posts say. "They are very offensive to me!"

The posts name several locations where such statues are allegedly located: Salem, Massachusetts; Detroit; Sabrina, New York; and the state of Illinois. The posts includes a photo of a Baphomet statue that the post says was used at the Arkansas Capitol building.

Is this statue real?

The photo in the posts matches a 2018 photo used in media reports when the Satanic Temple unveiled the statue in front of the Arkansas State Capitol to protest a separate monument of the Ten Commandments that was previously installed on the capitol grounds.

However, the event was temporary and the statue was not allowed to be erected on Capitol grounds.

Like Arkansas, multiple locations named in the posts are places where this same statue or another satanic statue has appeared, but none of the statues is now standing publicly in those cities.

The Satanic Temple has only one Baphomet statue, and it's on private property

Founded in 2013, the Satanic Temple is a nontheistic religious group that was granted tax-exempt status by the federal government as a recognized church in 2019. It is not affiliated with the Church of Satan, a group formed in 1966 by Anton LaVey.

The Satanic Temple's creed does not actually include belief in Satan or the supernatural, according to its website. Instead, members believe that religion should be "divorced from superstition." The adoption of the name Satan is symbolic of "the heretic who questions sacred laws and rejects all tyrannical impositions."

Over the past few years, the Satanic Temple's activities have made headlines in multiple cities for challenging the display of Christian symbols in public places.

In 2013, a year after Oklahoma erected a Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the state capitol, the Satanic Temple began commissioning its sculpture of Baphomet, with plans to place it there as well. Plans changed after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled the Ten Commandments statue be taken down.

The Satanic Temple then unveiled the completed statue in 2015 in Detroit during what was billed as the "largest public satanic ceremony in history." The 8½-foot-tall sculpture reportedly weighs about a ton.

The statue resides at the Satanic Temple's headquarters in Salem, where it sits indoors, co-founder Malcolm Jarry told USA TODAY in an email.

Outside Salem, the statue has only been displayed briefly

Two locations mentioned in the Facebook posts, Arkansas and Detroit, are places where the Baphomet statue has appeared, but only on a temporary basis. It is not now displayed in either city.

Jarry said the statue was only displayed in 2015 in Detroit, which at the time had the Satanic Temple's largest chapter, for the unveiling event before it was transported to Salem.

More: Will the Black Lives Matter movement finally put an end to Confederate flags and statues?