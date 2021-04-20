  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fact check: President Biden and Kamala Harris did not fly aboard Air Force One together

Nayeli Lomeli, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The claim: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris road Air Force One together, violating a rule

In a recent Facebook post, an image shows both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris exiting Air Force One.

"The rule is the Prez, and the Veep never travel together, for obvious reasons," said the March 20, 2021, post. "Then why the hell is this happening? More importantly, why is no one saying anything about it??"

The post has over 3,100 shares on Facebook. USA TODAY reached out to the user for a comment.

It's an interesting claim regarding the new administration, given the longstanding practice of keeping the country's top two officials separated during travel for security reasons.

Fact check: False claim that President Joe Biden's approval rating lowest in American history

Let's take a look at what's going on in this picture and the rules in play.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris step off Air Force One, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga. (Eric Baradat/AFP)
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris step off Air Force One, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga. (Eric Baradat/AFP)

What's happening in the photo

The photo — taken by Eric Baradat of the AFP news agency — shows Biden and Harris leaving Air Force One, but it's not because they flew together.

Harris flew separately and boarded Air Force One once the plane had already landed in Georgia, according to a Reuters reporter and photographer who were on site. A Reuters fact check of this claim said Harris flew on Air Force Two and went to Biden's plane for a while before they headed to their afternoon meetings.

(Like Air Force One, that label doesn't refer to a specific plane, it's simply the call sign used for any plane that has the vice president aboard.)

Confusion over the nature of the photo was exacerbated by the photo's original caption, as distributed by Getty Images. It simply described it as the moment Biden and Harris "arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia."

Biden and Harris were meeting with Asian American community leaders in Atlanta following the March 16 spa shootings there that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent, and one other person wounded.

According to a New York Times article, the president and vice president met with "Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, state lawmakers and the heads of several Asian-American social justice groups and nonprofit organizations."

Fact check: Facebook post claiming to be from Atlanta spa shooting suspect is fake

Rules or practices?

Officials say there's no formal rule about the president and vice president riding together on Air Force One, but there's a longstanding practice of avoiding that for security reasons.

A White House official told USA TODAY the president and vice president do not fly together on Air Force One, on any occasion.

"It’s not necessarily a rule but a matter of practice," the official said.

Other research supports that description.

The official White House page says this about the commander-in-chief's plane: "Air Force One also has quarters for those who accompany the President, including senior advisors, Secret Service officers, traveling press, and other guests." In addition, "the President and his or her travel companions enjoy 4,000 square feet of floor space on three levels." The term "vice president" is not used in the description.

That's because the vice president, her family and staff travel aboard Air Force Two.

They travel separately due to the risk of terrorist attacks or other natural accidents, said John Fortier, executive director of the Continuity of Government Commission at the American Enterprise Institute, who has done research on the U.S. presidency.

After a 2010 airplane crash that killed the president of Poland and other several high-ranking government officials, Fortier talked to National Public Radio about how the U.S. generally separates the president and vice president during travel to avert a leadership void in the event of a similar incident.

Fact check: Viral image does not show President Joe Biden apologizing to George Floyd's child

"There's a very strong prohibition about the president and vice president flying together," Fortier said. "I wouldn't say that's absolutely universal."

Our rating: False

The claim that an image depicts Biden and Harris flying together aboard Air Force One on March 19 is FALSE, based on our research. Harris flew separately on Air Force Two and then boarded the aircraft with Biden before their meeting that afternoon with community leaders and state lawmakers in Atlanta.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Biden and Harris did not fly together

Recommended Stories

  • Biden will 'call for calm' after Chauvin verdict: WH

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was praying for the "right verdict" in the murder trial of the police officer accused of killing George Floyd, as the jury met for a second day of deliberations.Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying Floyd during an arrest last May.

  • My mum kept her cancer secret too – and it’s left a lifetime of sadness

    Damian Lewis’s beautiful tribute to his late wife, Helen McCrory, who died last week at the age of 52, came as a shock to many who had not known she was ill. “She has exhorted us to be courageous and not afraid,” he wrote. “As she said repeatedly to the children, “Don’t be sad, because even though I’m about to snuff it, I’ve lived the life I wanted to.” McCrory, a star of stage and screen from Peaky Blinders to Harry Potter, and the National Theatre, sounds much like my late mum, Maggie. Like McCrory, my kind, fearless mum kept her cancer a secret from many of her closest friends and family. The only person she really shared it with prior to her death 16 years ago was her husband, my stepfather, who happened to be a GP. She didn’t tell me about her bowel cancer until two months before she died and underplayed the trauma of it; the cancer, she said, was quite treatable and they had hopefully caught it in the early stages. She hated putting people out, and was always adamant that my siblings and I should carry on enjoying our lives rather than worrying about her. I was in my 20s when she died, and fully ensconced in my life in London, but I would have dropped everything if I’d known how ill she was. I would have comforted her and gone to see her in hospital on that final, fateful weekend, and remain devastated that I never got the chance. The church was packed with friends and family at her funeral a few weeks later – it was standing room only at the back as many students of Mum’s, a much-loved teacher, came to pay tribute. Many were as stunned by her sudden death as we had been. Having to deal with their grief on top of my own made it even more difficult.

  • Watch Biden, Harris call George Floyd's family after Chauvin verdict

    Not long after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of murdering George Floyd last May, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hopped on the phone with Floyd's family. The video of the conversation was posted to Twitter by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Floyd's family. During the call, Biden and Harris celebrated the verdict, but the president said he is aiming "to get a lot more done" in regards to police reform. "Hopefully this is the momentum for the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act to get passed and have you sign," Crump said to Biden, who replied, "You got it, pal. That and a lot more." "We really do believe that with your leadership," Harris said to the Floyd family, "and the president that we have in the White House that we're going to make something good come out of this tragedy." Biden then jumped back in with a promise. "You better all get ready, because when we do it, we're gonna put you on Air Force One and get you here," he said. "I guarantee it." Watch the full clip below. President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS & @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊ pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Biden, Harris speak on the Chauvin verdict

    Vice President Kamala Harris, delivering remarks on the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty in the death of George Floyd, said there's still work to be done. President Joe Biden spoke next. "Today, a jury in Minnesota found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd last May," Biden said.

  • Derek Chauvin's conviction is progress, but it 'will do nothing to change' urban policing on its own

    Jurors quickly convicted Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death, but it does little to "change the physics of urban policing."

  • U.S. judge rejects ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's bid to end sentence early

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a petition by Michael Cohen, the onetime personal lawyer and fixer for former President Donald Trump, to release him from home confinement in May, six months ahead of schedule. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said the petition was premature because prosecutors were not yet required, under a 2018 law allowing early release for some prisoners, to credit Cohen for hundreds of hours of work and courses he completed while imprisoned at a federal facility in New York state. The Manhattan judge also said Cohen had failed to exhaust his administrative remedies, and faced no irreparable harm because there was "no basis to conclude that Mr. Cohen's service of his sentence violates his constitutional rights."Cohen, 54, who represented himself, is serving a three-year sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other crimes to which he pleaded guilty in December 2018.

  • Montana man dies following attack by grizzly bear

    Investigators later shot and killed male bear near site of mauling

  • Home where Harriet Tubman likely learned 'how to navigate and survive' discovered in Maryland

    The house, owned by Tubman's father Ben Ross, was discovered amid a search that began in November 2020.

  • George W Bush says Derek Chauvin murder trial was conducted ‘fairly’ in first live interview in three years

    Former President George W Bush weighed in on the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin during a recent interview, calling the process "fair" but abstaining from giving his prediction on the verdict. Mr Bush appeared on NBC's "TODAY," where he weighed in on a number of topics, including the modern Republican party and the trial of Mr Chauvin. The appearance was Mr Bush's first live television interview in three years.

  • Columbia Police sign pledge to increase number of women in officer ranks

    About 20 percent of the capital city’s officers currently are women.

  • ‘No family in history got this far’: George Floyd’s family reacts as Chauvin led out of court in handcuffs

    Chauvin showed no emotion as he was convicted on all three murder charges

  • ‘Steve Urkel’ actor launches cannabis brand on 4/20

    Product lineup includes variants of popular Purple Urkle strain

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • Hornet LaMelo Ball says injury was ‘nothing too big.’ A month later, he’s almost back

    Charlotte Hornets rookie star LaMelo Ball discusses his recovery from a fractured wrist.

  • ‘The world is watching’: The fight for Minneapolis police reform after Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction

    Derek Chauvin may have been found guilty of murder, but the people of Minneapolis say true justice is much bigger than one court decision

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • Paul McCartney and Kate Bush among stars calling for change to streaming laws

    Paul McCartney and Kate Bush are among the artists who say musicians are being short-changed.

  • A Global Tipping Point for Reining In Tech Has Arrived

    China fined the internet giant Alibaba a record $2.8 billion this month for anti-competitive practices, ordered an overhaul of its sister financial company and warned other technology firms to obey Beijing’s rules. Now the European Commission plans to unveil far-reaching regulations to limit technologies powered by artificial intelligence. And in the United States, President Joe Biden has stacked his administration with trustbusters who have taken aim at Amazon, Facebook and Google. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Around the world, governments are moving simultaneously to limit the power of tech companies with an urgency and breadth that no single industry had experienced before. Their motivation varies. In the United States and Europe, it is concern that tech companies are stifling competition, spreading misinformation and eroding privacy; in Russia and elsewhere, it is to silence protest movements and tighten political control; in China, it is some of both. While nations and tech firms have jockeyed for primacy for years, the latest actions have pushed the industry to a tipping point that could reshape how the global internet works and change the flows of digital data. Australia passed a law to force Google and Facebook to pay publishers for news. Britain is creating its own tech regulator to police the industry. India adopted new powers over social media. Russia throttled Twitter’s traffic. And Myanmar and Cambodia put broad internet restrictions in place. China, which had left its tech companies free to compete and consolidate, tightened restrictions on digital finance and sharpened an anti-monopoly law late last year. This year, it began compelling internet firms like Alibaba, Tencent and ByteDance to publicly promise to follow its rules against monopolies. “It is unprecedented to see this kind of parallel struggle globally,” said Daniel Crane, a law professor at the University of Michigan and an antitrust expert. American trustbusting of steel, oil and railroad companies in the 19th century was more confined, he said, as was the regulatory response to the 2008 financial crisis. Now, Crane said, “the same fundamental question is being asked globally: Are we comfortable with companies like Google having this much power?” Underlying all of the disputes is a common thread: power. The 10 largest tech firms, which have become gatekeepers in commerce, finance, entertainment and communications, now have a combined market capitalization of more than $10 trillion. In gross domestic product terms, that would rank them as the world’s third-largest economy. Yet while governments agree that tech clout has grown too expansive, there has been little coordination on solutions. Competing policies have led to geopolitical friction. Last month, the Biden administration said it could put tariffs on countries that imposed new taxes on American tech companies. The result is that the internet as it was originally conceived — a borderless digital space where ideas of all stripes contend freely — may not survive, researchers said. Even in parts of the world that do not censor their digital spaces, they said, a patchwork of rules would give people different access to content, privacy protections and freedoms online depending on where they logged on. “The idea of an open and interoperable internet is being exposed as incredibly fragile,” said Quinn McKew, executive director of Article 19, a digital rights advocacy group. Tech companies are fighting back. Amazon and Facebook have created their own entities to adjudicate conflicts over speech and to police their sites. In the United States and in the European Union, the companies have spent heavily on lobbying. Some of them, acknowledging their power, have indicated support for more regulations while also warning about the consequences of a splintered internet. “The decisions lawmakers make in the months and years ahead will have a profound impact on the internet, international alliances and the global economy,” said Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of policy and communications. Clegg, a former British deputy prime minister, added that Facebook hoped “the techno-democracies in the U.S., Europe, India and elsewhere” would “work together to preserve and enhance the democratic values at the heart of the open internet and prevent it from fragmenting further.” Kent Walker, Google’s senior vice president of global affairs, also called for nations to coordinate. “Balkanized, inconsistent regulations won’t help and could actually make things worse,” he said. “But done right, well-aligned rules can promote innovation, increase competitiveness and help consumers and small businesses.” Amazon said it welcomed scrutiny, but “the presumption that success can only be the result of anti-competitive behavior is simply wrong.” Apple, Alibaba, its sister financial company Ant Group, and the Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, which owns the WeChat app, declined to comment. While a tech backlash has gathered momentum for years, it escalated in December. That was when regulators and lawmakers globally made a series of announcements on two main paths of attack against the industry: antitrust and content moderation. On Dec. 9, the Federal Trade Commission and nearly every state filed bipartisan lawsuits accusing Facebook of acting anti-competitively. Less than a week later, European policymakers introduced a competition law and new requirements for blocking online hate speech. On Dec. 24, Chinese regulators opened an antitrust investigation into Alibaba after scuppering an initial public offering from Ant. Antitrust and content moderation have been where tech companies are most vulnerable. Google, Facebook, Apple, Alibaba, Amazon and other companies clearly dominate online advertising, search, e-commerce and app marketplaces, and have faced questions about whether they have unduly used their clout to buy competitors, promote their own products ahead of others and block rivals. The companies also face scrutiny about how hate speech and other noxious online material can spill into the offline world, leading to calls to better control content. The antitrust push has especially sharpened in the United States, with landmark suits filed against Google and Facebook last year. Republican and Democratic lawmakers have said they are drafting new antitrust, privacy and speech regulations targeting Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon. They have also proposed trimming a law that shields sites like YouTube, which Google owns, from lawsuits over content posted by their users. “This is a monopoly moment. Not just for the United States but for the entire world,” David Cicilline, D-R.I., chairman of the House antitrust subcommittee, said in a statement. “Countries need to work together in order to take on the monopoly power held by the largest tech platforms and restore competition and innovation to the digital economy.” Biden has also picked tech critics for key administration roles. Tim Wu, a law professor who supports a breakup of Facebook, joined the White House last month, while Lina Khan, a law professor who has been influential on tech antitrust, was nominated to a seat on the Federal Trade Commission. In Brussels, European Union officials are working on new laws to force Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to speedily remove toxic material and disclose more information about what they allow on their sites. A proposed antitrust law would also lower the threshold for intervention against platforms. European officials are also taking aim at emerging technologies before they become mainstream. Draft regulations, to be released Wednesday, will address the risks of artificial intelligence, potentially restricting how companies use the software to make decisions and influence people’s behavior. “As the power of digital platforms has grown, it’s become increasingly clear that we need something more to keep that power in check,” Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission executive vice president overseeing digital policy, said in a recent speech. Some tech companies have issued legal threats and ultimatums against the new rules. But they have also bowed to government demands in several countries. Australia offers a glimpse of that. Over the last year, the country dueled with Google and Facebook over a proposed law that would require them to pay news publishers for content shared on their platforms. To protest the legislation, Google threatened to make its search engine unavailable in Australia. In February, Facebook blocked the sharing of news links completely. Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web and a critic of tech power, said he opposed the Australian law because people would not be able to link freely on the web. He called that “inconsistent with how the web has been able to operate over the past three decades.” Australia passed the law anyway. Facebook and Google are now paying some media companies for news. The starkest turn against the tech companies has been in China. For years, Beijing blocked foreign websites and policed content on domestic platforms, but let homegrown tech firms like Alibaba and Tencent buy rivals, develop new products and expand. That changed last year. In regulatory and legal proposals, Beijing telegraphed its desire to bring to heel an industry characterized by cutthroat competition and huge influence over sensitive political issues like labor and data security. Even so, few were prepared for the whip-crack speed of Beijing’s enforcement. In November, officials halted Ant’s initial public offering days before it was scheduled, then opened the anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba in December. The one-two punch was a shocking blow to Jack Ma, Alibaba’s founder and an entrepreneurial icon, who in October had riled state media after he likened state-run banks to pawnshops. Beijing ratcheted up pressure on Ma’s companies this month with the $2.8 billion fine of Alibaba. On April 12, China also ordered Ant to undergo a “rectification plan” to change the way it runs investment and credit products. The next day, regulators summoned 34 of China’s largest internet firms, including Tencent and ByteDance, the owner of the video site TikTok, and instructed them to “give full play to the cautionary example of the Alibaba case.” The companies were given a month to conduct a self-inspection and publicly promise to curb anti-competitive behavior and follow Chinese laws on everything from data protection and taxes to speech. Within a day, ByteDance had pledged to “actively follow the guidance of law enforcement.” Baidu, a search engine, vowed to “resolutely curb false propaganda.” “China’s leaders take very seriously having a subservient, quiescent private sector,” said Jude Blanchette, a China scholar at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. Even before the meeting, at least one Chinese tech executive had gotten the message. On a call with analysts last month, Martin Lau, Tencent’s president, struck a conciliatory tone toward the authorities. “I think it’s important for us to understand even more about what the government is concerned about,” he said. Tencent, he added, will “be even more compliant.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Derek Chauvin: How mostly white jury could affect trial of George Floyd’s alleged killer

    Studies show that race affects who gets put on juries – and whom they decide to convict

  • New Zealand airport worker tests positive day after bubble opens

    Flights with Australia will not be suspended as there appears to be no link to the travel bubble.