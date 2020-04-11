Fact check: President Donald Trump vs. the World Health Organization

President Donald Trump has leveled several criticisms against the World Health Organization, the Geneva-based multilateral organization that is leading the international response to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has also threatened to withdraw funding from the specialized agency of the United Nations.

Trump has accused the WHO of not moving quickly enough to sound the alarm over COVID-19, and of being too China-friendly. He has also attacked the agency for advising the U.S. against banning travel from China to other parts of the world amid the outbreak. Trump's assertions have been made in White House COVID-19 media briefings.

Claim: WHO was slow to respond

"They called it wrong. They really – they missed the call. They could have called it months earlier. They would have known, and they should have known. And they probably did know," Trump said in the April 7 media briefing at the White House.

According to the WHO's own timeline of published statements, China first reported a cluster of cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, Hubei Province, on Dec. 31, 2019. A day later, the WHO said it "set up the IMST (Incident Management Support Team) across the three levels of the organization: headquarters, regional headquarters and country level, putting the organization on an emergency footing for dealing with the outbreak."

Over the following days and weeks, the WHO documents show, the organization activated various public information campaigns on social media and starting giving technical guidance to counties on how to detect, test and manage for potential cases.

Iceland has tested 10% of its population for coronavirus: Here's what it learned

Between Jan. 20 and Jan. 23, WHO experts from its China and Western Pacific regional offices made a brief field visit to Wuhan and convened an emergency meeting to decide whether the outbreak constituted a public health emergency of international concern. It did so on Jan. 30.

From late January to early February, the WHO met with China's leaderships, convened meetings with hundreds of experts and donors to discuss the outbreak and again visited Wuhan to speak with health officials, scientists and caregivers at the city's hospitals. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also started holding daily press briefings during which he urged countries around the world to start taking decisive action to limit the disease's spread. These messages were repeatedly amplified on his own and WHO social media accounts during this time.

The WHO declared the outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, a timing it justified on the basis that the disease had reached a point where it had taken hold in enough countries around the world, besides China, where it originated.

From left, World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and US President Donald J. Trump. More

Thomas J. Bollyky, director of the global health program and senior fellow for global health, economics and development at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said the WHO could have considered declaring the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern a week earlier than Jan. 30, but said there was little-to-no merit in Trump's claim that the organization responded too slowly.

Trump himself appears to have first mentioned the virus in public during a TV interview from Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 22, just a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported the first travel-related case in the country. "We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control," he said.

Ruling: False

Claim: WHO is too friendly to China

"They seem to be very China-centric. And we have to look into that. So we’re going to look into it," Trump said in the media briefing at the White House on April 7.