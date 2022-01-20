Fact check: Protest in Netherlands in response to gas extractions, not COVID-19 regulations

Nayeli Lomeli, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The claim: Video shows a Netherlands protest against COVID-19 laws

A video has spread online along with the false claim that it shows a demonstration in the Netherlands against COVID-19 regulations.

The video appeared on Facebook and Twitter.

"Tens of thousands of free people protested against the new police state in Netherlands," read a Jan. 16 tweet that featured an image showing protesters in the streets.

It gathered more than 8,000 interactions within three days.

But an online flyer for the demonstration, a live-stream video and social media posts indicate the protest was not about COVID-19 laws but was instead in response to gas extractions planned in the province of Groningen in the Netherlands. The Dutch government expects to increase gas production from the Groningen gas field, which has caused safety concerns about earthquakes.

Special access for subscribers! Click here to sign up for our fact-check text chat

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

Protest in response to gas extractions

On Jan. 11, Groninger Bodem Beweging, or Groninger Soil Movement, announced a demonstration would take place on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Groninger Soil Movement is an association that advocates for people who have been impacted by the gas extraction in the Groningen gas field, according to the English translation of the page.

Under the slogan "Respect for Groningen," the announcement said the protest's purpose was to oppose the government's policy.

A local outlet published a YouTube video on Jan. 15, titled "Live broadcast: The torchlight procession in Groningen," according to Google Translate. The caption indicates it was a #Respectvoorgroningen demonstration.

A Jan. 15 tweet by user @Sikkom said residents gathered to stand against "the gas extraction misery," according to a Google translation implemented on Twitter.

On Jan. 16, Groninger Soil Movement shared a Facebook post that said more than 10,000 people came out for the demonstration.

Although there was a protest in Amsterdam against COVID-19 measures on Jan. 16, the nighttime footage shared on social media does not show that demonstration.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows a Netherlands protest against COVID-19 laws. An online flyer for the demonstration, a live stream and social media posts indicate the protest was in response to gas extractions in the province of Groningen.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Protest Netherlands over gas extractions not COVID-19 laws

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

    The Amazon Smart Plug typically isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are on sale for $6.75 each right now … The post HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale appeared first on BGR.

  • 3 Pennsylvania police officers charged in fatal shooting of 8-year-old exiting high school football game

    Three Pennsylvania police officers face charges of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility.

  • Hong Kong democracy activist Edward Leung released from prison

    Hong Kong activist Edward Leung, 30, who first used one of the most popular protest chants of the 2019 pro-democracy demonstrations and the first slogan to be declared illegal under a national security law, was released from prison on Wednesday. The Correctional Services Department told Reuters that "taking into consideration the wish and safety of the person in custody, (it) has taken corresponding measures to arrange for the person in custody concerned to be released from Shek Pik Prison in the small hours".

  • Sudanese barricade streets after 7 killed in anti-coup protests

    Sudanese shuttered shops and barricaded streets with burning tyres and rocks Tuesday, staging angry rallies to protest against one of the bloodiest days since a coup derailed the country's democratic transition.

  • Crackdown against July 11 protesters and their families continues in Cuba despite outcry

    The mass trials against July 11 protesters continue this week in Cuba despite the outcry of family members, local activists and international organizations, as the communist government has signaled it won’t budge on its intention to snuff other attempts at a popular rebellion.

  • Hong Kong independence activist Leung released from prison

    Hong Kong activist Edward Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times,” was released from prison Wednesday after spending four years behind bars for a 2016 protest. Leung was a prominent independence activist and the spokesman of Hong Kong Indigenous, a pro-independence group in the city that was outspoken about “localism” and the need to preserve a distinct Hong Kong identity. Initially sentenced to six years of imprisonment, Leung had his sentence reduced by two years for good behavior, according to local media reports.

  • Tunisia freedoms at risk after protest crackdown: rights groups

    Freedoms are imperilled in Tunisia after the violent suppression of protests against President Kais Saied last week, rights groups warned Tuesday.

  • Zemmour visits former Calais 'jungle', protesters turn out

    Pitching his vision for France's relationship with the EU, Zemmour rubbished President Emmanuel Macron's quest for deeper European cooperation as a folly that put the needs of French citizens in the hands of an illegitimate Brussels elite.He said on Wednesday (January 19) France should remain in the EU, the world's largest trade bloc. But echoing arguments used by the 'Leave' campaign in Britain's 2016 Brexit campaign, he denounced the destructive interference of a disconnected Brussels elite in the daily lives of European citizens.During Zemmour's visit, a group of Calais residents staged a protest against the presidential candidate to protest what they called 'xenophobic' ideas in his election campaign.About 30 protesters held up signs and chanted against Zemmour outside a bistro in the town of Marck, near Calais, where he was dining during the day-long visit.

  • Senior US diplomats in Sudan for talks on coup crisis

    Senior US diplomats met with pro-democracy activists Wednesday in Sudan as part of talks to discuss the way forward after last year's military coup, Washington's embassy in Khartoum said.

  • Tunisian police killed man in first death of protests, opposition says

    TUNIS (Reuters) -A Tunisian man died in hospital on Wednesday from injuries inflicted by police, activists and the main opposition Ennahda party said, in what would be the first death related to protests against President Kais Saied's assumption of extra powers. A court statement made no mention of whether the man was one of the demonstrators. The Ennahda Islamist party said in a statement, however, that Ridha Bouziane, who is one of its members, was subjected to severe violence, which resulted in severe bleeding in his brain.

  • Kazakhstan defense chief fired in wake of protests

    Kazakhstan's president fired his defense minister on Wednesday amid high tensions in the Central Asian country, which has been rocked by recent violent protests.President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev fired Murat Bektanov, accusing the defense minister of lacking leadership and "commanding qualities," Reuters reported."During the January events the armed forces, due to the fact that their leadership was highly uncertain and lacking in initiative, were...

  • Sudanese barricade streets, close shops after 7 killed

    Sudanese shuttered shops and barricaded Khartoum streets on Tuesday in a civil disobedience campaign to protest one of the bloodiest days since an October coup derailed the country's democratic transition.

  • Dozens Wounded in Sudan as Crowd Protests Military Coup

    The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, an opposition activist group, said seven anti-coup protesters were killed in Khartoum on January 17.The group said at least 100 were wounded as a large crowd sought to approach the presidential palace in Khartoum. They tweeted that “live ammunition” was used, and gave details of victims’ wounds.Video filmed on Monday by the Professional Pharmacists Association- Sudan shows protesters on the streets in Khartoum. Credit: Professional Pharmacists Association- Sudan via Storyful