Fact check: Purported Sarah Palin Easter quote originated as satire

The claim: Sarah Palin said liberals are secularizing Christian holidays and Jesus celebrated Easter

After a mid-August primary, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin secured one of four spots in November's ranked-choice general election for Alaska's at-large congressional seat.

Her recent candidacy has brought the Palin name back into social media discourse.

An Aug. 21 Facebook post featured a quote about liberals secularizing Christian holidays, receiving more than 200 shares in three days.

The post includes an image of Palin with the quote attributed to her.

"It makes me so darn angry how the liberals in this country are secularizing Christian holidays right out of existence," the quote reads. "When Jesus celebrated Easter with his disciples there were no Easter bunnies or egg hunts."

Many Facebook users took the quote seriously.

"Sara believes her religious bantering will cover the fact that she's incapable and incompetent (sic)," one person commented.

But Palin did not say this. The quote originates from a satirical website.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Quote came from satire site

The quote in the Facebook post originates from an article titled, "Sarah Palin Claims Jesus Celebrated Easter," which was published on The Daily Currant on Oct. 23, 2013.

A self-described satirical newspaper, The Daily Currant wrote stories that were “purely fictional,” according to its about section. It ceased production in 2016, according to Vulture.

The article cites a fake interview Palin supposedly did with Fox & Friends about the Christian holiday of Easter.

There is no evidence Palin said this. A Google search of key terms in the quote produced no credible results.

The Facebook post is an example of "stolen satire," in which quotes published and labeled as satire are reposted in a way that makes them appear to be legitimate news. As a result, readers of the second-generation post are misled, as was the case here.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Palin said liberals are secularizing Christian holidays and Jesus celebrated Easter. The quote originated on the satire site The Daily Currant. There's no evidence Palin said this.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Fake Sarah Palin Easter quote originated as satire