Fact check: Restaurant chains don't directly donate to Trump's reelection campaign

The claim: Fast food chains are donating to Trump's re-election

As the U.S. gets closer to the November election, claims regarding both President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden are ramping up.

Fundraising and donations are a critical component of political campaigns.

Posts on social media have circulated with long lists of companies that purportedly have donated to the Trump reelection campaign.

One post claims that In-N-Out, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Pizza Hut, Waffle House, Carl's Jr., White Castle, Chick-Fil-A, McDonald's, KFC, Olive Garden, IHOP and Papa John's all support Trump's re-election campaign. Other similar posts include some of these companies, as well.

What campaign donation records show

According to the Federal Election Commission, corporations themselves cannot donate directly to candidates, but they are able to make donations to and establish political action committees, and make donations to other outside groups.

Campaign donations tracked by OpenSecrets show fast-food chains donating millions of dollars in the 2020 election cycle.

These figures constitute all donations associated with an employer. That includes donations to PACs and outside groups from the corporation and from unions; and donations to campaigns from individuals like owners and employees, along with those individuals' immediate family members.

A previous fact check looked at this claim regarding Wendy's, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell and found it to be false.

For the other restaurants, these are campaign donations associated with fast-food chains in the 2020 election cycle, as tracked by OpenSecrets, as of June 15:

In-N-Out: CEO Mark Taylor and his wife, Traci Taylor, have donated more than $15,000 to Trump and the Republican Party since 2016. Individuals affiliated with the company have donated a total of $11,584 to Republicans and Democrats in the 2020 election cycle, with $281 going to Trump.

Waffle House: The restaurant's affiliates have donated over $118,000 in the 2020 election cycle. The majority of the donations affiliated with Waffle House have gone to Republicans, including $924 to Trump, but more Democratic presidential candidates received donations. Most of the donations are in support of Republican U.S. Senate candidates.

Carl's Jr: Carl's Jr. is owned by parent company CKE Restaurants. OpenSecrets records show that CKE and its affiliates have not made any direct contributions to federal candidates in the 2020 election cycle. They have donated $44,400 to the Republican National Committee.

White Castle: PACs and individual contributions affiliated with the company total $23,557 in the 2020 election cycle. On June 2, White Castle denied claims that the company has donated to presidential candidates.

Chick-fil-A: OpenSecrets shows that groups and people affiliated with Chick-fil-A have donated $79,844 in the 2020 election cycle. The donations went to both Democrats and Republicans, with Trump receiving $8,955 from individuals affiliated with Chick-fil-A. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders received the most of any candidate.

McDonald's: McDonald's made a statement on Twitter June 4 saying, "McDonald's does not contribute to presidential candidates." McDonald's affiliated contributions for the 2020 election cycle total $778,717. Trump has received $17,172 from individuals affiliated with McDonald's, while Sanders received $51,145.