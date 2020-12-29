Fact check: Rev. Warnock sermon on 'whiteness' condemns racism, does not call for anti-white bigotry

The claim: During a sermon, Rev. Raphael Warnock condemned 'whiteness,' and by extension, 'white people'

Amid intense dual Senate runoff campaigns in Georgia that will determine the balance of power in Congress, fevered attacks are being hurled by incumbents and challengers alike. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic challenger to incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, has come under especially intense scrutiny from conservative groups who seek to paint Warnock’s religious sermons as radical.

“This rhetoric is disgusting and offensive,” Loeffler tweeted in November about an excerpt of one sermon. “We are ALL God’s children.”

Dan Bongino, a popular conservative commentator, posted a video titled “Video Emerges Showing Dem GA Senate Candidate's SHOCKING Rant About White People,” in which he claims Warnock is racist.

USA TODAY was unable to reach Loeffler's campaign or Bongino for comment.

The clip is missing context relative to the rest of the sermon in which Warnock condemns all forms of racism.

Whiteness, defined

The concept of “whiteness” is an academic term that can be defined as “the way that white people, their customs, culture, and beliefs operate as the standard by which all other groups are compared,” according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“It is not meant to be a structural attack on white people,” Andra Gillespie, a political scientist and director of the James Weldon Johnson Institute for Race and Difference at Emory University, told USA TODAY.

"But he is trying to offer a very pointed critique of a white supremacist culture that privileges whiteness above all other types of people," she said.

The term "whiteness" has been in use for decades and is often connected with notions of white privilege and systemic racism.

"What I suspect Rev. Warnock was trying to speak to is how Donald Trump as a candidate appealed to whiteness, the threat of status loss embodied by having a woman run against him in an increasingly diverse society," Gillespie said.

Regardless of the utility of “whiteness” as a concept, it does not refer to specific people who may identify or be seen as “white.” Warnock’s comments were not advocating anti-white bias.

Warnock’s 'How Towers Tumble' sermon

Warnock is the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, which civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. once led.

Out of context, Warnock’s comments about “whiteness” have been used to suggest he attacked white people.

He delivered his comments on “whiteness” in October 2016 in a sermon during the presidential campaign after the revelation that candidate Donald Trump made derogatory comments about women on a recording dubbed the “Access Hollywood tape.”

The sermon, titled “How Towers Tumble,” did not mention Trump by name but alluded to his actions and candidacy, calling on the country to “repent” for its support of the candidate.

“If it is true that a man who has dominated the news and poisoned the discussion for months needs to repent, then it is doubly true that a nation that can produce such a man and make his vitriol go viral needs to repent,” he said.

Warnock said the USA “worships” attributes such as wealth, power and “whiteness,” which Warnock saw as at odds with Christian teachings. Warnock condemned Trump's comments about Latinos, Muslims and other racial and ethnic minorities.

“No matter what happens next month, the more than a third of the nation that would go along with this is reason to be afraid. America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness on full display this season,” he said.

“Somebody lied and told them that uniformity, that sameness, homogeneity, was the key to their survival. Somebody lied and told them that diversity was a threat to their identity,” Warnock said.

“God made all human beings in God’s image,” Warnock said, arguing it was humans who decided “some human beings are better than other human beings.”

Referencing Genesis 11, Warnock compared the country’s ostensible valuing of “whiteness” to the Biblical story of the failed construction of the Tower of Babel, in which humans attempted to build a tower to reach heaven out of arrogance.

“That’s a construction. It’s called bigotry, it’s called racism and sexism and misogyny and xenophobia. Race is not a biological factor, it’s a sociological construct. God made us, but we make stuff up,” Warnock said.

“We have constructed towers of domination that lift up a few, structures of evil that God never intended in the first place. When the quality of your education and access to basic health care is a function of your ZIP code, the whole city suffers. And the tower tumbles,” he said.

Our rating: Missing context

Warnock's sermon in 2016 lamented the popularity of then-candidate Donald Trump, whom Warnock saw as the embodiment of the nation's ills. Warnock attacked the country's support for "whiteness," an academic phrase that does not refer to individual white people. Regardless of the merits of Warnock's argument, insinuations that he advocated for anti-white racism are MISSING CONTEXT, based on our research.

Our fact check sources:

