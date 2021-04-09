Fact check: Richmond schools confirm no students were expelled for wearing crucifix necklaces

Devon Link, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: A Richmond, Virginia, school principal expelled students for wearing crucifix necklaces

If the words "Mamasai Mamakusa" sound familiar to you, it's not for the reason a viral meme would have you believe. The meme tells a false story of two student expulsions in Virginia that never occurred.

“This is Mamasai Mamakusa, a school principal in Richmond, VA,” it reads. “She has expelled 2 kids for wearing a crucifix around their necks saying, ‘there is no place for religion at a school.’”

Behind the text, there is an image of a woman smiling and wearing a hijab.

Fact checkers have debunked this hoax several times before, pointing out that the name references a Michael Jackson song lyric – not a real school principal, but still the meme persists.

In response to the post, some Facebook users shared relevant fact checks while others expressed concern.

“Sad what this Christian country is coming to,” commented one user.

Fact check: Comedian satirically altered image to show pride-themed, spike-covered underpass

The Facebook poster did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Teachers from across Virginia marched to the state Capitol in Richmond to call for higher salaries and more funding for public schools.
Teachers from across Virginia marched to the state Capitol in Richmond to call for higher salaries and more funding for public schools.

The story and the principal are fake

The principal's purported name is not that of a real principal, but rather a famous song lyric from Michael Jackson’s hit “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin.

USA TODAY could find no record of Virginia schools expelling students for wearing crucifixes. A search of Richmond Public Schools’ website shows no record of any principles named Mamasai Mamakusa.

Danielle Pierce, who works as coordinator, communications and media relations at Richmond Public Schools, confirmed in an email to USA TODAY that the claim is “false and no such incident has occurred.”

“We do not have a principal by this name,” she wrote.

Fact check: Image of mother and child before Holocaust slaughter is from 1980s television series

According to Snopes, America’s Last Line of Defense, part of a fake news network, shared the meme to Facebook several years ago. That post has since been removed, however, the meme still spreads as a source of disinformation.

America’s Last Line of Defense did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

Photo is a stock image

The image does not depict a school principal, rather it is from a stock image website. In fact, the watermark for Alamy, a stock image website, is visible in the meme.

“Smiling young Muslim female entrepreneur wearing a hijab sitting in her home office working online with a laptop,” Alamy describes the image online.

Fact check: No, Alexander Hamilton didn't tell Thomas Jefferson he wanted to hit him with a chair

The same stock image appears on iStock Photo, Adobe Stock, Shutterstock, 123RF and Dreamstime.

Other images of the same woman can be purchased on those sites.

Our rating: False

There is no evidence to support the claim that a Richmond, Virginia, school principal expelled two students for wearing crucifix necklaces. Richmond Public Schools confirmed no such incident has occurred. A viral meme spreading this claim uses a stock image and a lyric from a Michael Jackson song. We rate this claim FALSE because it is not supported by our research.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Hoax claims Richmond, Va., principal expelled students

Recommended Stories

  • US blacklists seven Chinese supercomputer groups

    President Biden's actions continue US moves to make it harder for China to obtain its technology.

  • Dr. Robert Lesslie and family among those killed by Phillip Adams in South Carolina shooting: What we know

    Dr. Robert Lesslie and some family members were among those killed in Rock Hill, South Carolina shooting. The suspect was identified as Phillip Adams.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the bank will only need office capacity for 60% of employees post-pandemic

    As more Americans get vaccinated and office work returns to normal, JPMorgan is preparing for a future with 60% office capacity.

  • Biden administration sets the stage for retaliation against Russia over SolarWinds, election interference: report

    The Biden administration completed an intelligence review of alleged Russian meddling, setting the stage for retaliatory actions, Bloomberg reported.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Shooter who killed 5 in South Carolina was San Francisco 49ers draftee, defensive back

    Authorities named Phillip Adams as the suspect and say he killed himself while surrounded by police after a manhunt in South Carolina.

  • Sony becomes a top supplier for Netflix. How that plays into the streaming wars

    Sony Pictures movies will go to Netflix for their pay-TV window, and the streamer will get a first look at the studio's straight-to-digital titles.

  • Covid: Australia faces vaccine delays after changing AstraZeneca advice

    It is now advising Australians aged under 50 to get another vaccine, causing concerns over supplies.

  • Republicans criticize Biden's gun safety executive actions as an 'infringement' of Second Amendment rights

    Biden on Thursday announced six executive actions to address the "epidemic" of gun violence in the United States.

  • Biden seeks a new view of infrastructure, far beyond asphalt

    President Joe Biden is giving himself lots of latitude when he defines infrastructure for the purpose of spending money on it. The Republican Party says if it’s not a pothole, port, plane or bridge, forget about it. Never mind that Donald Trump, like Biden, wanted schools to get a piece of an infrastructure pie.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • Milk Tea Alliance: Twitter creates emoji for pro-democracy activists

    The Milk Tea Alliance unites pro-democracy protesters in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Myanmar.

  • What went wrong with Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers, and what’s next for the QB

    The seven-year veteran NFL quarterback lasted just one season with the Carolina Panthers before apparently being replaced by Sam Darnold.

  • US spies peer into the future - and it doesn't look good

    Their predictions include growing uncertainty and instability, and more polarisation and populism.

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Comeau, Hintz lead Stars past Blackhawks, 5-1

    Blake Comeau scored twice, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Thursday to end a two-game slide. Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen also scored to help Dallas pull closer in the battle for the fourth place and the final playoff spot in the Central Division. The Stars (14-14-10) have 38 points, but have played just 38 games because a COVID-19 outbreak delayed their start this season.

  • 19 states have passed ‘red flag’ gun laws. Why NC may resist Biden’s plea.

    President Joe Biden supports legislation to take guns from people who are deemed a danger, but Democrats will have a tough time passing a North Carolina version.

  • Lightning get early goals in 6-4 win over Blue Jackets

    Tampa Bay scored three times in the first six minutes of the game, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves and the Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Thursday night. Blake Coleman roofed a shot 58 seconds in, and then Steven Stamkos and Barclay Goodrow scored a minute apart to put the Blue Jackets in an early hole. Ryan McDonagh scored twice, and Ross Colton also had a goal as the Lightning stopped a three-game skid and earned a split of the two-game series with Columbus as they duel the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes for supremacy in the Central Division.

  • Virgin Voyages moves cruise line debut to England, canceling sailings in US waters

    Virgin Voyages is the latest cruise line moving sailings abroad as the timeline to resume cruising in U.S. waters remains unclear.