Fact check: Satirical claim that Biden is selling Alaska to Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ana Faguy, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

The claim: President Joe Biden plans to sell Alaska to Russia

With gas prices rising and tensions in Eastern Europe worsening, social media users are sharing satirical claims about how the U.S. plans to respond.

"Biden Sells Alaska Back To Russia So We Can Start Drilling For Oil There Again," reads a headline shared in a March 7 Facebook post.

The post, which was published by the page Being Libertarian, racked up more than 2,000 shares within two days. But its claim is not based in fact – it's satire.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

USA TODAY reached out to Being Libertarian for comment.

Gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Headline from satire site

The headline pictured in the Facebook post was published by The Babylon Bee, a satire website. Being Libertarian linked to the article in the post's comments.

"The deliberate and premeditated invasion of Ukraine by brutal dictator Vladimir Putin has forced the US to reassess the importance of energy independence," The Babylon Bee wrote in its article, published March 7. "With this new resolve, the Biden Administration has taken its first step toward increasing oil production for Americans by selling Alaska back to Russia so we can start drilling for oil there again."

The Babylon Bee describes its site as “the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims.” USA TODAY has previously fact-checked out-of-context headlines from the website.

There is no evidence Biden said he plans to sell Alaska.

Biden announced March 8 a ban on U.S. imports of all Russian energy products.

"Russian oil will no longer be accepted at U.S. ports," the president said at the White House. "We will not be part of subsidizing Putin's war."

Fact check roundup: What's true and what's false about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

During his remarks, Biden warned the decision could affect Americans, as prices are rising at the gas pump. The U.S. relies on Russia for 3% of all its crude oil imports.

The Babylon Bee headline also appears to reference a Jan. 10 announcement from the Biden administration to reverse a Trump-era policy aimed at opening up large areas of the Arctic to new oil development.

Our rating: Satire

Based on our research, we rate SATIRE the claim that Biden plans to sell Alaska to Russia. The claim stems from an article published by The Babylon Bee, a satire website. There is no evidence Biden plans to sell Alaska.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Satirical claim that Biden is selling Alaska to Russia

Recommended Stories

  • Sony Yanks PlayStation 5 From Russia in Response to Ukraine Invasion

    Which would be terrible for Russian gamers if it were possible to even buy a PS5

  • Russian Billionaire’s Superyacht Mysteriously Vanishes

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s a 230-foot superyacht with room for 28 guests and crew—and yet, in the last week, it has seemingly vanished, just as other vessels belonging to Russian billionaires have been frozen or seized.The Galactica Super Nova, owned by Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, sailed in recent weeks from Barcelona to Tivat, Montenegro, arriving on March 1. But just a day later, the boat departed, according to data from the yacht-tracking group MarineTraff

  • U.S. speeds licensing for gun, ammunition shipments to Ukraine

    The United States is rapidly processing requests from Americans to export firearms and ammunition to Ukraine, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Americans are collecting weapons for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on his citizens to defend the country from invading Russian forces and promised to arm them. The Commerce Department said it had imposed export controls on Russia to "degrade its ability to sustain military aggression" and Americans should check agency regulations to see if a license was needed to ship specific firearms to Ukraine.

  • Why gas prices are so high and what Biden can do about it

    Gas prices have reached a record high (not adjusted for inflation), with the prospect of going even higher.The big picture: The U.S. is effectively energy independent, but bans on Russian oil exports from the U.S. and other countries will have a knock-on effect in world markets.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“Although the impact [of the ban] on U.S. supply may be limited, prices are soaring because the ban makes it more of a challenge to trade in Russi

  • Biden issues crypto executive order – here’s what it means

    President Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday outlining a plan to regulate cryptocurrency. Biden’s crypto order was in the making for several weeks. But it’s unrelated to the Russia-Ukraine war and the economic sanctions the West imposed on Russia in recent days. While some feared the executive order might harm bitcoin and the blockchain … The post Biden issues crypto executive order – here’s what it means appeared first on BGR.

  • Detroit Red Wings booed off the ice in embarrassing 9-2 loss to lowly Coyotes at home

    The Detroit Red Wings were booed on home ice, deservedly so as not even a home game against a lowly opponent ignited a good performance.

  • Kremlin accuses US of 'economic war' as sanctions mount

    One day after President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, Russia is trying to prevent economic collapse under Western sanctions.

  • President Joe Biden announces ban of Russia oil imports

    The move comes after pleas by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion. President Joe Biden said the U.S. is working on a long-term strategy to liberate Europe from dependence on Russian oil.

  • How much money House candidates are raising

    Data: FEC; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios The top fundraisers in the House have something in common: high profiles.Why it matters: In a chamber with four times more members than the Senate, having a title, unique brand or loud voice is a proven way to raise money as a candidate in the House.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In this year's Senate campaigns, donations are mostly flowing to tough-to-win states.And Democratic challengers are outpacing incumbents in

  • 49ers dislodge decade-old thorn from side

    Huge offseason news for the #49ers. The thorn that had been lodged in their side since 2012 is GONE.

  • Sen. Lindsay Graham Signals To Be A 'No' Vote On Biden SCOTUS Nominee

    The urge for bipartisan support for President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court is not residing with Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC). Sen. Graham voted for Justice Jackson to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals last year and U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2013. However, as The Hill reports, Graham is signaling a “no” vote once Jackson’s nomination comes to a vote.

  • "I've Never Seen A Country As Determined And Unified" - Anderson Cooper On The Ground In Ukraine

    The anchor of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" and a correspondent for "60 Minutes," Anderson Cooper, joins Stephen live from Lviv, Ukraine where he is covering Russia's invasion and is amazed by the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Stick around for two more segments with our good friend Anderson Cooper. #Colbert #AC360 #AndersonCooper

  • Russia acknowledges conscripts were part of Ukraine operation, some are POWs

    The ministry said that some of them, serving in supply units, had been taken prisoner by the Ukrainian army since the fighting began on Feb. 24. Citing Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the RIA news agency said Putin had ordered military prosecutors to investigate and punish the officials responsible for disobeying his instructions to exclude conscripts from the operation.

  • Pence took Trump-donor Miriam Adelson’s private jet to Israel

    Mike Pence flew to Israel this week on the private jet owned by arguably the most powerful donor in Republican politics, Miriam Adelson, two sources familiar with the situation told Axios.Why it matters: The former vice president, who fell out with Donald Trump because he refused the former president's demands to unilaterally overturn the 2020 election result, is contemplating challenging Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primaries.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights w

  • Russia vows to react to 'confrontational' build-up of Nato on its border

    Nato has been clear it will not enter a military conflict with Russia

  • Russia moves towards nationalising assets of firms that leave - ruling party

    United Russia added in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that the commission on lawmaking activity had supported a bill allowing for firms more than 25% owned by foreigners from "unfriendly states" to be put into external administration. Corporate actions to censure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine vary widely, with some firms like U.S. carmaker Ford temporarily shutting down factories but others like British energy company BP promising to exit the country. United Russia said according to the proposed bill companies who had announced they were leaving Russia could refuse to go into administration if within five days they resumed activities or sold shares, providing that the business and employees remained.

  • Best Vanguard Funds Morningstar: Funds Rated 5 Stars

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Senate passes postal reform bill

    The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to reform the Postal Service, sending the bill to President Biden's desk.Senators voted 79-19 on the legislation, which makes financial and operational reforms to the U.S. Postal Service. The bill passed the House earlier this year. "This bill, which has been 15 years in the making, will finally help the Postal Service overcome burdensome requirements that threaten their ability to provide reliable...

  • Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt

    A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said the attack wounded at least 17 people. The ground shook more than a mile away when the Mariupol complex was hit by a series of blasts that blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building.

  • Bitcoin: What Biden’s new law could mean for crypto investors

    The Biden administration unveiled its long-awaited executive order on cryptocurrency regulation today, but what does it mean for investors?