Fact check: Sinkhole caused a Missouri lake to drain — again

Chiara Vercellone, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The claim: A sinkhole drained a lake in Missouri

Much of a 17-acre lake in Missouri disappeared almost overnight after a sinkhole materialized – for the second time in five years.

Pictures of the phenomenon quickly spread on social media.

"A sink hole opened up and drained the lake," reads the caption for a May 9 Facebook post shared nearly 2,000 times.

Accompanying it, there are two photos of the lake at Lone Elk Park in St. Louis, which show water being sucked down a sinkhole near shore as people watch. The user didn't respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

The photos are legitimate and were featured by several media outlets Monday.

Sinkhole appeared over weekend

On May 7, St. Louis County posted on its website the lake was "leaking." The advisory said the park, along with its roads and trails, remained open.

That same day, officials learned the water levels had decreased by about 3 feet. The sinkhole was revealed as water continued to drain, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The water drained underground and resurfaced in an old creek bed that is part of Castlewood State Park, St. Louis County Parks Director Tom Ott told the Post-Dispatch. Castlewood State Park is about a mile away from the partially drained 50-year-old lake at Lone Elk Park.

Fact check: Posts draw misleading comparison between Colonial Pipeline hack and unfounded election fraud claims

Officials haven't yet determined the cause of the sinkhole, but there are a few theories.

Over the winter, officials fixed a hole at the water's edge, which allowed the water level to start rising again. That added pressure might have caused the soil to give in, Tobi Moriarty, manager of design and development at St. Louis County Parks and Recreation, told Fox 2.

But the cause could have also been an earthquake that rocked the area in April. "That would make a lot of sense," Moriarty said.

The earthquake, a magnitude 2.5, left no visible damage behind. Except, possibly, the sinkhole.

Fact check: Congress has not approved a fourth round of stimulus checks

The sinkhole is about 6 feet in diameter, Sherri Stoner, environmental geology section manager at the Missouri Geological Survey, told USA TODAY in an email.

Officials estimate the sinkhole is about 20 feet deep, Moriarty said.

Lone Elk Park has been home to bison, wild turkey, elk and deer since the 1970s. Before the park opened to the public in 1973, the area had been used for testing and storage of ammunition from World War II.

But sinkholes are nothing new for Missourians.

Sinkholes common in Missouri

There are about 16,000 sinkholes in Missouri, with some reaching a depth of 100 feet, according to the Missouri Geological Survey, a division of the state's Natural Resources Department.

The program says the state is prone to sinkholes because of the materials found in the terrain in most areas: carbonate bedrock and limestone, which are very porous.

When it rains, the water makes its way down cracks in the layer of limestone until it reaches and erodes the bedrock. As rock is washed away, large pockets of air develop under the ground, which ultimately cave in, collapsing the ground and forming a sinkhole.

Fact check: Sam's Club child abduction story is decades-old hoax

In 2004, a 50-foot-wide sinkhole drained 23-acre Lake Chesterfield within a few days. The lake had an average depth of 7 to 10 feet.

And in 2016, a sinkhole opened in the same lake at Lone Elk Park.

The 2016 hole was fixed by filling it with a concrete slurry mix, the Post-Dispatch reported. Officials haven't said if they'll use the same mix to patch the current sinkhole.

"We have started the process to find a solution and repair the lake," Moriarty said. “The aesthetics are the biggest part of this lake. People come here and expect to see a great, big, beautiful lake, and we’ll try and get it back there for them as soon as possible.”

Patricia Merlenbach Brasier, who spent Mother's Day at the lake after hearing about the sinkhole, witnessed the draining and posted photos on Facebook. Those photos were consistent with the images examined in this check.

"It was cool. You could hear the water rushing in," Merlenbach Brasier told USA TODAY.

Fact check: The image of the Bidens and Carters together is distorted, but very real

Our rating: True

We rate the claim that an image shows a sinkhole at a lake in Lone Elk Park TRUE, based on our research. Officials have addressed the sinkhole, and multiple local news outlets have reported on it, sharing images that matched the scenery of the photos shared on Facebook.

Our fact-checking sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Sinkhole partially drains Missouri lake for the second time

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘killers’ off our coast: Three new pods of Orcas are feasting on the seals of Scotland

    The average Briton’s closest encounter with an orca might once have been through the film Free Willy. But the majestic killer whale is increasingly being spotted in the UK, with a major citizen science project identifying three new “pods” that are present near the north coast of Scotland year-round. The orcas are thought to be living off the area’s healthy seal population, with a Scottish government study launched to examine their diets and movement patterns. PhD student Julia Sutherland, of the University of St Andrews, began her work last September and will spend four years examining the orcas’ habits. Thousands of people have joined efforts to report sightings of the orcas, which have now been individually identified and catalogued by local naturalists, scientists and enthusiasts. “There's a very strong network up in Shetland, Orkney and the north coast of Scotland, of what we call citizen scientists, that regularly monitor these killer whales. “They collect photos, they collect drone footage. And through them, we learned that actually, there are far more killer whale pods present around the north coast of Scotland and Northern Isles than previously thought,” she said.

  • An osprey ‘desperately’ tried to board a boat. Here’s what a Florida cop did about it

    The fact that it’s Friday isn’t your only good news of the day.

  • A Florida charter boat got a surprise from three sharks — and one was ‘just hanging out’

    A chartered boat trip off Anna Maria Island received a few friendly visitors for the boat’s captain and customers on Wednesday.

  • Denmark excavates mink from mass graves over health concerns

    Denmark this week began digging up millions of culled mink buried six months ago because of concerns that the mass graves could contaminate drinking water and a nearby bathing lake. The Danish government ordered the country's entire mink herd - one of the world's biggest at some 17 million - to be culled in early November after hundreds of mink farms suffered outbreaks of coronavirus and authorities found mutated strains of the virus among people. Most of the mink were burned in waste incinerators, but limited capacity forced authorities to bury some four million mink, or 13 million tonnes, at military areas in western Denmark.

  • New snake species identified thanks to 200-year-old paintings

    A new snake species has been identified after the Natural History Museum used 200-year-old paintings to confirm it had been misidentified for more than two centuries. Researchers say the snake, from the Indian state Tamil Nadu, was confused with another similar species found across the country. The new species, known as Joseph’s racer, had been misidentified as the banded racer, based on snake skins collected in 1796. Albert Günther, a scientist who worked at the Museum between 1875 and 1895, made the original mix-up of the two species. “English zoologist George Kearsley Shaw first described the species in 1802. The confusion started when another herpetologist, Albert Günther, made a misidentification,” Pratyush P. Mohapatra, a scientist at the Zoological Survey of India, and one of the study authors, told The Hindu, an English-language daily newspaper in Tamil Nadu. Günther referred to another painting by Patrick Russell, a Scottish naturalist from the 1700s, and incorrectly attributed it to another species, he explained. “Subsequently, other authors referred to this work and the wrong name stuck, and got carried for so many years,” he said. Dr Deepak Veerappan, museum associate, was given a snake from the Tamil Nadu region in 2016 and realised it looked different from the species normally found in the area. Using the 1796 skins, very old paintings depicting the species, and over 400 accounts of the snake, the researchers concluded the racer was not just a single species. “This new species isn't like other new species that are described, because it has a very checkered past in terms of the literature. Since it is so widespread, many people have studied these snakes and given them lots of different names,” Dr Veerappan said. “But one of the biggest problems is that the names between two of the most common species of snakes found in India have been frequently confused.” The team used the paintings by Danish physician and zoologist Theodore Cantor, drawn in 1836, which were believed to depict the banded racer to identify the snake.

  • Water crisis ‘couldn’t be worse’ on Oregon-California border

    The water crisis along the California-Oregon border went from dire to catastrophic this week as federal regulators shut off irrigation water to farmers from a critical reservoir and said they would not send extra water to dying salmon downstream or to a half-dozen wildlife refuges that harbor millions of migrating birds each year. In what is shaping up to be the worst water crisis in generations, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said it will not release water this season into the main canal that feeds the bulk of the massive Klamath Reclamation Project, marking a first for the 114-year-old irrigation system. “This year’s drought conditions are bringing unprecedented hardship to the communities of the Klamath Basin,” said Reclamation Deputy Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton, calling the decision one of “historic consequence.”

  • Asia Is Home to 99 of the World’s 100 Cities Facing the Greatest Environmental Challenges

    A report published May 13 finds 99 of the world's 100 cities with the most environmental risks are in Asia

  • Missouri wants to run Kansas City’s police department. Then let Missouri pay for it

    Taxpayers will spend $261 million on police this year, far more than any other city department.

  • Parkland sheriff gets job reviewing red light tickets

    A former South Florida sheriff who was removed from office by the governor because of his agency's response to the Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead has found a new job reviewing the footage of red light cameras. Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel was hired this month by the Davie Police Department as a traffic infraction enforcement officer, the Sun Sentinel reported. The fulltime job involves Israel reviewing the city's five red light cameras and appearing in court if anyone challenges a ticket.

  • Jury acquits 19-year-old accused of shooting St. Cloud officer in hand

    ST. CLOUD – A Stearns County District Court jury on Friday acquitted a 19-year-old man accused of shooting a St. Cloud officer in the hand during a scuffle last June. Sumaree D. Boose was charged last year with a felony count of first-degree assault of a peace officer. He was acquitted by a 12-member jury after a weeklong trial that wrapped up midday Friday. By 3:15 p.m., the jury had reached ...

  • 'This thing rocks': On sale for $29, this clever camera lets you peek into sink drains and other small places

    You'll find so many uses for this genius phone attachment.

  • U.S. agents arrest man accused of killing Yale student

    The U.S. Marshals Service said it took Qinxuan Pan into custody in Alabama, an ABC news affiliate in New Haven, Connecticut reported. Pan was wanted in the Feb. 6 killing of Kevin Jiang, a 26-year-old graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment, located in New Haven, about 80 miles (129 km) northeast of New York City. On March 1, U.S. Marshals began a nationwide hunt for Pan, offering $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

  • Mississippi River traffic resumes under damaged bridge

    River traffic has reopened on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The Arkansas Department of Transportation, meanwhile, said a video taken by an inspector two years ago found “significant rust and the beginning of a crack" in the same area as the fracture that prompted the bridge's shutdown this week. More than 60 tugboats hauling more than 1,000 barges were in line Friday to cross under the Hernando De Soto Bridge, the Coast Guard said.

  • Shipping delays feared across US as crack shutters vital Memphis bridge. What to know

    “It’s like you are giving the country a heart attack by shutting down the I-40 bridge.”

  • A dangerous fire season looms as the drought-stricken Western US heads for a water crisis

    Just about every indicator of drought is flashing red across the western U.S. after a dry winter and warm early spring. The snowpack is at less than half of normal in much of the region. Reservoirs are being drawn down, river levels are dropping and soils are drying out. It’s only May, and states are already considering water use restrictions to make the supply last longer. California’s governor declared a drought emergency in 41 of 58 counties. In Utah, irrigation water providers are increasing fines for overuse. Some Idaho ranchers are talking about selling off livestock because rivers and reservoirs they rely on are dangerously low and irrigation demand for farms is only just beginning. Scientists are also closely watching the impact that the rapid warming and drying is having on trees, worried that water stress could lead to widespread tree deaths. Dead and drying vegetation means more fuel for what is already expected to be another dangerous fire season. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters on May 13, 2021, that federal fire officials had warned them to prepare for an extremely active fire year. “We used to call it fire season, but wildland fires now extend throughout the entire year, burning hotter and growing more catastrophic in drier conditions due to climate change,” Vilsack said. As climate scientists, we track these changes. Right now, about 84% of the western U.S. is under some level of drought, and there is no sign of relief. The U.S. Drought Monitor for mid-May shows nearly half of the West in severe or extreme drought. National Drought Mitigation Center/USDA/NOAA The many faces of drought Several types of drought are converging in the West this year, and all are at or near record levels. When too little rain and snow falls, it’s known as meteorological drought. In April, precipitation across large parts of the West was less than 10% of normal, and the lack of rain continued into May. Rivers, lakes, streams and groundwater can get into what’s known as hydrological drought when their water levels fall. Many states are now warning about low streamflow after a winter with less-than-normal snowfall and warm spring temperatures in early 2021 speeding up melting. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said Lake Mead, a giant Colorado River reservoir that provides water for millions of people, is on pace to fall to levels in June that could trigger the first federal water shortage declaration, with water use restrictions across the region. Dwindling soil moisture leads to another problem, known as agricultural drought. The average soil moisture levels in the western U.S. in April were at or near their lowest levels in over 120 years of observations. Four signs of drought. Climate Toolbox These factors can all drive ecosystems beyond their thresholds – into a condition called ecological drought – and the results can be dangerous and costly. Fish hatcheries in Northern California have started trucking their salmon to the Pacific Ocean, rather than releasing them into rivers, because the river water is expected to be at historic low levels and too warm for young salmon to tolerate. Snow drought One of the West’s biggest water problems this year is the low snowpack. The western U.S. is critically dependent on winter snow slowly melting in the mountains and providing a steady supply of water during the dry summer months. But the amount of water in snowpack is on the decline here and across much of the world as global temperatures rise. Several states are already seeing how that can play out. Federal scientists in Utah warned in early May that more water from the snowpack is sinking into the dry ground where it fell this year, rather than running off to supply streams and rivers. With the state’s snowpack at 52% of normal, streamflows are expected to be well below normal through the summer, with some places at less than 20%. Snowpack is typically measured by the amount of water it holds, known as snow water equivalent. National Resource Conservation Service Anthropogenic drought It’s important to understand that drought today isn’t only about nature. More people are moving into the U.S. West, increasing demand for water and irrigated farmland. And global warming – driven by human activities like the burning of fossil fuels – is now fueling more widespread and intense droughts in the region. These two factors act as additional straws pulling water from an already scarce resource. As demand for water has increased, the West is pumping out more groundwater for irrigation and other needs. Centuries-old groundwater reserves in aquifers can provide resilience against droughts if they are used sustainably. But groundwater reserves recharge slowly, and the West is seeing a decline in those resources, mostly because water use for agriculture outpaces their recharge. Water levels in some wells have dropped at a rate of 6.5 feet (2 meters) per year. The result is that these regions are less able to manage droughts when nature does bring hot, dry conditions. California fish hatcheries have started trucking their salmon to the Pacific Ocean because the rivers they are usually released into are too low and warm. AP Photo/Rich Podroncelli Rising global temperatures also play several roles in drought. They influence whether precipitation falls as snow or rain, how quickly snow melts and, importantly, how quickly the land, trees and vegetation dry out. Extreme heat and droughts can intensify one another. Solar radiation causes water to evaporate, drying the soil and air. With less moisture, the soil and air then heat up, which dries the soil even more. The result is extremely dry trees and grasses that can quickly burn when fires break out, and also thirstier soils that demand more irrigation. Alarmingly, the trigger for the drying and warming cycle has been changing. In the 1930s, lack of precipitation used to trigger this cycle, but excess heat has initiated the process in recent decades. As global warming increases temperatures, soil moisture evaporates earlier and at larger rates, drying out soils and triggering the warming and drying cycle. Fire warnings ahead Hot, dry conditions in the West last year fueled a record-breaking wildfire season that burned over 15,900 square miles (41,270 square kilometers), including the largest fires on record in Colorado and California. As drought persists, the chance of large, disastrous fires increases. The seasonal outlook of warmer and drier-than-normal conditions for summer and fire season outlooks by federal agencies suggest another tough, long fire year is ahead. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] This article was updated with a statement from Secretaries Deb Haaland and Tom Vilsack.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Mojtaba Sadegh, Boise State University; Amir AghaKouchak, University of California, Irvine, and John Abatzoglou, University of California, Merced. Read more:Water wells are at risk of going dry in the US and worldwideTwo-thirds of Earth’s land is on pace to lose water as the climate warms – that’s a problem for people, crops and forests Mojtaba Sadegh receives funding from the National Science Foundation. Amir AghaKouchak receives funding from National Science Foundation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Aeronautics and Space Administration.John Abatzoglou receives funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Science Foundation.

  • Matt Rhule 'disappointed' after Teddy Bridgewater fires parting shot at Panthers practice habits

    Matt Rhule was forced to play defense in public after Teddy Bridgewater criticized his and Joe Brady's coaching routine.

  • ESPN analyst names top 3 landing spots for LSU QB TJ Finley

    TJ Finley will continue his college career elsewhere in the near future.

  • Drought-stricken California trucks its salmon to the sea

    EDITOR'S NOTE: RESENDING TO FIX TYPO IN HEADLINEFor 17 million salmon in California there’s been a drastic change of plan. Extreme drought here means the rivers are too warm for the salmon to survive. Come spring, the young fish – called Smolts – would usually be released from the Nimbus Fish Hatchery into the American River.Instead, California State is loading them up onto trucks and releasing them into the sea from San Francisco Bay.Harry Morse is the spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife."Today we're trucking about 670,000 young salmon, called Smolt, from the hatchery up over 100 miles away around the Sacramento River. We have very low water conditions, we have high temperatures, and under those situations, a high percentage of the young fish would not make it all the way out here to the ocean so they could start their natural cycle."It’s an emergency step not taken since the last major drought in 2014.Droughts in California are becoming more frequent and more intense as climate change continues,threatening the state's already tenuous supply of water for wildlife, farmers and urban areas.[Jason Julienne, senior environmental scientist supervisor, California Department of Fish and Wildlife:] "So this is a response to the drought conditions that we're currently experiencing here in California. We had low amounts of rain, low amounts of snow, and that has created conditions in our reservoirs where we have really low storage. And with that low storage, we typically experience higher than average river temperatures and lower flows. And those are conditions for juvenile Chinook salmon that create low survival. And we are taking our hatchery raised fish and moving them to bay release sites to increase survival by reducing the amount of time that they're spending in those poor river conditions."Even without drought and climate change, salmon and other fishwere struggling to survive on the West Coast,as water projects such as dams and reservoirs inhibit their ability to migrate to the sea and back,a natural part of their life cycle that can take about three years.[Jason Julienne, senior environmental scientist supervisor, California Department of Fish and Wildlife:] "Every year we evaluate the number of salmon that are returning to our rivers. You know, there's oscillations in those numbers. It appears that we're on a downward trend. But we're hoping that the actions that we take today are going to increase the numbers of fish that are going to be returning as adults and returning to our rivers."

  • Scientists just caught a giant squid doing something they’ve never seen

    Giant squids are some of the most mysterious creatures on the planet. They live deep in the ocean and are almost never seen near the surface, so studying them poses many challenges. In fact, they're so elusive that for many years scientists debated whether they even existed at all, with eyewitnesses claiming that they'd seen them but with little evidence to prove it. After some specimens were recorded it was clear that they did indeed exist, but that was just the start of the work that scientists would have to do in order to learn more about them. Now, in a first-ever video capturing a small portion of one squid's hunting efforts, researchers are able to see what the squid's prey experience moments before they are eaten. The video, which is the subject of a new paper published in Deep Sea Research Part 1: Oceanographic Research Papers, shows multiple large squids being lured in by bait platforms set up by scientists. These massive deep-sea beasts are absolutely incredible swimmers and it's long been thought that, like their smaller cousins that thrive in shallower waters, they're skilled hunters. Squid tend to lurk and pick their attacks based on a variety of factors, but once they have a grip with their powerful suckers, there's a near-zero chance that prey will escape. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGfh95dERyE In the case of the giant squid species, scientists studying whales and other deep-water animals have identified what appear to be battle wounds from encounters with larger-than-life squid. These observations were made long before the massive squids were ever captured on film, and nobody has ever actually witnessed a fight between a whale and a squid, but as deep-sea whales dive into the depths where giant squid are known to live, we know that these animals encounter one another at times. Of course, even a giant squid isn't going to try to take down a full-sized whale and is likely more comfortable snatching smaller prey that they can handle with ease. With that in mind, the researchers used fake jellyfish with built-in lights that give them the appearance of a bioluminescent species of jelly that may be a tasty treat for large squid species. The researchers got exactly what they wanted, capturing video footage of multiple squids attacking the bait. Some of the squids remain unidentified and could be new species not yet described, but at least one of the attacks came from the famed giant squid, Architeuthis dux. The footage is incredible, and while these types of squid aren't normally seen near the surface, it might still give you pause the next time you want to take a dip in the ocean. The good news is that, as far as we know, no human has ever been attacked by a giant squid. The smaller Humboldt squid, on the other hand? Well, you'll want to stay out of their way.

  • China lands on Mars in latest advance for its space program

    China landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time on Saturday in the latest advance for its space program, state media said. It will join an American rover that arrived at the red planet in February. China’s first Mars landing follows its launch last month of the main section of what will be a permanent space station and a mission that brought back rocks from the moon late last year.