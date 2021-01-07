Fact check: Social media falsely claims Vice President Mike Pence was arrested

The claim: Vice President Mike Pence was arrested on Wednesday

On Wednesday, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol while members of the House and Senate met inside to certify the results of the presidential contest.

Vice President Mike Pence was also at the Capitol to preside over theelectoral vote proceedings. Shortly after rioters breached the building, Phil Godlewski took to Facebook to claim that Pence had been arrested.

"Multiple reports of Mike Pence being arrested," he wrote. Godlewski has not responded to a request from USA TODAY for comment.

Fact check: Images falsely claim to show this week's pro-Trump demonstrations

Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results on January 6, 2021.

Pence was not arrested, never left the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday

In reality, Pence was not arrested amid the chaos Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m., the first rioters entered the Capitol. Soon after, Pence and other officials were moved out of the Senate chamber and taken to a secure location, per USA TODAY.

At 3:35 p.m., Pence took to Twitter to call on rioters to leave the Capitol.

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Around 6 p.m., the Capitol sergeant at arms announced that the building was secure.

At 7:12 p.m., Devin O’Malley, a spokesperson for Pence, provided an update on the vice president on Twitter, noting that he had returned to the Senate chamber and "never left the Capitol."

Story continues

Vice President @Mike_Pence has returned to the Senate. He never left the Capitol.@VP was in regular contact w/ House & Senate leadership, Cap Police, DOJ, & DoD to facilitate efforts to secure the Capitol & reconvene Congress.



And now we will finish the People’s business. — Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) January 7, 2021

Around 8 p.m., Pence resumed his role presiding over the joint session, calling it "a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol."

"We condemn the violence that took place here in the strongest possible terms. We grieve the loss of life in these hallowed halls as well as those injured in our Capitol today," he said.

Fact check: San Francisco pro-Trump rally photo passed off as DC protest image

Our ruling: False

Based on our research, the claim that Vice President Mike Pence was arrested on Wednesday is FALSE. In reality, around 2 p.m., he was moved from the Senate chamber to a secure location, and returned to the Senate around 7 p.m. He was on Twitter in the interim.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This fact check is available at IFCN’s 2020 US Elections FactChat #Chatbot on WhatsApp. Click here, for more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Posts falsely claim Vice President Mike Pence was arrested