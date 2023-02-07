Fact check: Social media posts misrepresent Starbucks CEO quote from 2013

Hannah Hudnall, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: Starbucks' CEO said, 'If you support traditional marriage, don't buy our coffee'

A Feb. 1 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows a screenshot of a tweet about the Starbucks CEO.

"The CEO of Starbucks just said, ‘If you support traditional marriage, don’t buy our coffee.' I accept those terms," reads the Jan. 23 tweet.

The post garnered more than 200 shares in two days. Similar posts have been shared on Facebook.

Our rating: False

This is a misrepresentation of a statement Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz made in a 2013 shareholders meeting. Schultz said the company's decision to support same-sex marriage was not an economic one and that any shareholders who didn't agree with the decision could invest their money elsewhere.

Post inaccurately describes CEO's 2013 quote

Starbucks chairman and CEO Howard Schultz never said the quote attributed to him in the post.

Jim Obergefell, left, speaks during a news conference as Utah Sen. Derek Kitchen, D-Salt Lake City, right, looks on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City.
It's a misrepresentation of a statement he made at Starbucks' 2013 annual shareholder meeting, which took place after the Supreme Court struck down a section of the Defense of Marriage Act that denied federal benefits to couples in same-sex marriages.

During the meeting's question-and-answer portion, a shareholder named Tom Strobhar said the company's stance on same-sex marriage had caused its sales and earnings to drop. Strobhar founded the Corporate Morality Action Center, which challenges corporations that "offend traditional moral norms."

In response to Strobhar's comment, Schultz said he was free to invest elsewhere.

“Not every decision is an economic decision,” said Schultz. “If you feel, respectfully, that you can get a higher return than the 38% you got last year, it’s a free country. You can sell your shares in Starbucks and buy shares in another company."

Fact check: Unsubstantiated quote on gas prices falsely attributed to VP Harris

The interaction was reported on by outlets like Forbes and The Washington Post at the time, and footage of Schultz's statement was published by the Seattle outlet Puget Sound Business Journal.

Sam Jeffries, a Starbucks spokesperson, told USA TODAY in an email that the claim in the post is false.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment. The Twitter user could not be reached.

This claim has been debunked by PolitiFact, Reuters, AFP and the Associated Press.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Posts misstate Starbucks CEO's quote about gay marriage

