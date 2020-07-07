Fact check: Southern states used convict leasing to force Black people into unpaid labor

Editor’s note: In two former legal statutes referenced below, a racist term was replaced with the word Black in brackets.

The claim: Convict leasing, an example of systemic racism, was used to force Black people into unpaid labor for private and state industry.

Prior to the Juneteenth holiday commemorating the end of slavery, a now-unavailable Facebook post asserted that the convict leasing system used in the Southern United States forced Black people into unpaid labor.

It argues Black Codes, or laws specifically for Black people, were used to criminalize many aspects of everyday life for Black citizens and create harsher sentences for petty crimes.

The Facebook post was later shared on other accounts and provides a variety of data related to the convict leasing system, but no sources are cited for the content.

The user who shared the original post could not be reached for comments or clarification.

Due to the length of the post, it requires an examination of the data presented as facts.

Convict leasing in the South

Initial assertions in the June 15 Facebook post reference several Southern states leasing convicts after ratification of the 13th Amendment ended slavery. Nine states — Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina — are mentioned.

These states did use a convict leasing system after the Civil War. Some states, like Louisiana, also used convict leasing pre-war, but the numbers exploded after slavery ended.

An Alabama History Education Initiative lesson explains: “Huge numbers of convicts, primarily Black males, many of whom had been legally but unjustly imprisoned, often on trumped up charges, were leased by governments across the South to various businesses in search of a source of cheap labor.”

The convict leasing system exploited a clause in the 13th Amendment to provide a basis for involuntary servitude.

The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction."

Black Codes and policing

The Facebook post further asserts states hired hundreds of white men as police officers to assist with the business of arresting Black people.

A U.S. Department of Justice publication, Perspectives on Policing, released in January 1990, features a report titled “The Evolving Strategy of Police: A Minority View” by Hubert Williams and Patrick V. Murphy.

The report argues modern-style American policing finds its origins in slave patrols developed by white slave owners. It also references a passage from “Reconstruction: America’s Unfinished Revolution” by E.E. Foner regarding enforcement of Black Codes, or laws used to regulate Black behavior.

“The entire complex of Black Codes was enforced: ‘by a police apparatus and judicial system in which Blacks enjoyed virtually no voice whatever. Whites staffed urban police forces as well as State militias.”

In 1865, a white person in Mississippi said it was to keep “good order and discipline” among the Black population.

The Facebook posts states police sought out and arrested Black people who were violating Black Codes and leased these people — men, women and children — to plantation, coal mines or railroad companies. The business or plantation owners paid the state for every prisoner who worked for them.

In an 1893 speech manuscript housed at the Library of Congress, Frederick Douglass discusses the convict leasing system:

“Under the Convict Lease System the criminals are leased in bulk in their respective states, to whoever has the political ring, and that party, by paying a small sum to the state, sublets them in gangs to R.R.s and other corporations, and to plantations. The state throws off the entire responsibility of caring for her convicts, and turns them over into the hands of the lessee, whose only interest in them is, to secure for himself, what profit he can for their labor.”

