Fact check: Southwest Airlines, union deny rumor that pilot sickout caused flight delays

The claim: A sickout organized by pilots over vaccine mandate is behind Southwest flight cancellations

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and operational issues. But an online rumor claims the delays actually stem from a pilot protest over the company's vaccine mandate.

The mass pilot sickout claim started circulating on social media after the Southwest Airlines Pilot Association asked a Texas federal judge to block the airline's COVID-19 vaccine mandate until a lawsuit is resolved.

The union said the flight cancellations were unrelated to vaccination requirements, but that didn't stop travelers and social media users from suggesting otherwise.

"They (Southwest Airlines) told their pilots and flight attendants they had until November to get jabbed," reads an Oct. 11 Instagram post that accumulated more than 500 likes within a day. "So now they have to use all their banked vacation and personal time, or lose it."

Similar versions of the text have been shared to Facebook and Twitter. Passengers at the airport have also speculated whether massive walkouts led to flight cancellations, according to news reports.

The post starts off saying the user isn't sure if it's true or not.

It's not.

Southwest Airlines says the mass cancellations are due to air traffic control issues, out-of-place aircraft and bad weather, not vaccine mandates.

Fact check: Infrastructure bill wouldn't impose 'driving tax' of 8 cents per mile

In a direct message to USA TODAY, the Instagram user claimed the information came from two retired Air Force pilots who work for Southwest. The other social media users who shared the post did not return a request for comment.

Southwest blames weather, air traffic control issues

The flight cancellations came as Southwest announced its workers must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, but the two are unrelated, according to airline spokeswoman Alyssa Foster.

Story continues

"The weekend challenges were not a result of employee demonstrations, as some have reported," Foster said via email on Oct. 11. "We have a closer to normal operation today, navigating some new weather across our system."

Foster added that poor weather and air traffic control issues in Florida created significant flight disruptions throughout the network, but that operation on Oct. 11 has improved from over the weekend.

In response to Southwest citing air traffic control problems, the Federal Aviation Administration said those issues ended on Oct. 8.

“No FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday,” FAA spokesperson Steve Kulm said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Flight delays and cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday afternoon due to widespread severe weather, military training and limited staffing in one area of the Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center.''

Fact check: Facebook outage caused by human error, not a military raid

Kulm added that some airlines experienced scheduling challenges because of aircraft and crews being out of place.

Union denies pilot sickout claim

The union representing Southwest pilots echoed the airline's position that the delays were not caused by sickouts in response to the company's vaccine mandate.

"I can say with certainty that there are no work slowdowns or sickouts either related to the recent mandatory vaccine mandate or otherwise," association president Casey Murray said in an Oct. 10 statement.

Murray noted the union is prohibited from taking job action to resolve labor disputes under the Railway Labor Act. In an Oct. 9 news release, the union attributed the meltdown to "management's poor planning."

Fact check: Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot

This isn't the first time social media users have blamed vaccine mandates for flight delays. In August, USA TODAY debunked rumors that U.S. flights were backed up because airline employees refused to get a COVID-19 shot.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a sickout conducted by pilots is behind Southwest's flight cancellations. Southwest and the union representing the airline's pilots said there was no organized walkout. The company cited bad weather, staffing issues and air traffic control problems. The Federal Aviation Administration said airlines are experiencing delays because of aircraft and crews being out of place.

Our fact-check sources:

Contributing: Dawn Gilbertson

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app, or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Canceled flights are not because of organized walkout