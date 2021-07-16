Fact check: Stat grossly misleading about slave ownership in 1860

Rick Rouan, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The claim: Only 1.6% of U.S. citizens owned slaves in 1860

As more Confederate monuments were being removed in the South this month, an old claim seeking to downplay the extent of slave ownership began to recirculate online.

On July 11, a Facebook user shared a screenshot of a 2019 tweet that claims only 1.6% of U.S. citizens owned slaves in 1860. The post came a day after a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed in Charlottesville, Virginia, the site of a violent white supremacist rally in 2017.

“So you can stop basing your hate for an entire race for the actions of a mere 1.6%,” the 2019 Twitter post says. “Am I right?”

Not exactly. PolitiFact and Snopes have previously evaluated similar claims that popped up in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

More: How an accidental encounter brought slavery to the United States

Data archived from the 1860 census shows the 1.6% is slightly off. But historians say the bigger issue is that measuring slaveholders as a percent of the total population is misleading because slavery was illegal in most states by that point. Where it was still legal, slavery was far more widespread than the number in the post indicates, they said.

Fact check: Decades-old essay about Declaration of Independence signatories is partly false

“You can use statistics to demonstrate a lot of things that aren’t relevant or true,” said Calvin Schermerhorn, a history professor at Arizona State University. “When you search for context the context very quickly arrives in terms of what was actually going on.”

The user who posted the original tweet and the Facebook user who shared it on July 11 did not respond to requests for comment.

Number minimizes extent of slavery

In 1860, slavery was still legal in 15 of the 33 U.S. states, and slaves represented nearly a third of the population in those slaveholding states.

At the time, the total U.S. population was about 31.4 million, including more than 3.9 million slaves. That left about 27.5 million free people in the U.S., according to 1860 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The U.S. had 395,216 slaveholders at that time, so about 1.4% of free people were classified as slave owners in the 1860 census, according to data archived by the Integrated Public Use Microdata Series at the University of Minnesota. That’s slightly different from the 1.6% in the July 11 Facebook post.

Historians, though, say that statistic is hugely misleading since it both wrongly factors in the entirety of the non-slave-owning states and ignores that families owned and had power over slaves, not just one individual adult.

Using total population as a reference point also includes babies and children, for example, said Stephanie McCurry, history professor at Columbia University. Doing so is “clearly designed to make that form of property seem marginal. It wasn’t,” she said.

Evaluating the share of households that owned slaves in seceding states is “a much more effective means,” said Joseph Glatthaar, history professor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. In 1860, nearly 20% of households in seceding states owned slaves, he said.

“To break it down about how many U.S. citizens owned slaves is absurd,” Glatthaar said in an email.

A flatbed truck carries a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the Market Street Park on July 10, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A flatbed truck carries a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the Market Street Park on July 10, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

If you only focus on who technically owned slaves, though, a better metric would be to evaluate the proportion of slave owners in the 15 states where slavery was still legal in 1860, Arizona State's Schermerhorn said.

More: Court clears way for removal of Confederate statue at the center of deadly Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally

About 5% of people in those states were considered slaveholders, the data shows. That’s nearly three times higher than the number shared in the post.

But Schermerhorn said even that minimizes the number of white people who benefitted from slavery. For example, the patriarch of a family might have been counted as the slave owner in the census, but other members of the household had authority to commit “violence with impunity” on enslaved people, he said.

Slaves also were rented out. So while a slave owner was only counted once, other people and businesses, including railroad companies, could benefit from slavery as well, Schermerhorn said.

Our rating: Missing context

The claim that only 1.6% of U.S. citizens owned slaves in 1860 is MISSING CONTEXT, based on our research. The stat itself is slightly off: Census Bureau data from that period shows about 1.4% of free people owned slaves in 1860. Historians, though, say that grossly underrepresents the extent of slavery in the U.S. before the Civil War because it includes babies, children and people in states where slavery was illegal in the calculation. Slavery was illegal in all but 15 states by 1860. A more accurate way to portray the extent of slavery would be to note 20% of households in seceding states owned slaves, even though the individual owner was counted as only one person in that household.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Social media post underrepresents slave ownership in 1860

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Air cargo company that ditched plane off Hawaii is grounded

    A cargo airline whose plane ditched into the ocean off Hawaii has been grounded after investigators looked into the company's safety practices before the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it will bar Rhoades Aviation of Honolulu from flying or doing maintenance inspections until it meets FAA regulations. The company did not immediately respond to phone and email messages for comment.

  • 1st female sailor completes Navy special warfare training

    For the first time, a female sailor has successfully completed the grueling 37-week training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman — the boat operators who transport Navy SEALs and conduct their own classified missions at sea. Navy officials said they would not identify the woman or provide more details on her — a routine military policy for special operations forces. “Becoming the first female to graduate from a Naval Special Warfare training pipeline is an extraordinary accomplishment and we are incredibly proud of our teammate," said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, the commander of Naval Special Warfare.

  • Here's how every Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe compares to their comic-book counterparts

    With the introduction of the second Black Widow to the MCU, we're looking back at how every Marvel hero compares to their original comic look.

  • Germany floods: At least 90 dead and more than a thousand still missing as towns left in ruins

    The number of people who lost their lives in the heavy floods in the western part of Germany increased to at least 93 on Friday, according to German broadcaster ARD, in what is Germany's worst mass loss of life in years. Around 1,300 people were missing in the Ahrweiler district south of Cologne, the district government said on Facebook. Mobile phone networks have collapsed in some of the flood-stricken regions, which means that family and friends were unable to track down their loved ones. Enti

  • 14 surprising things you probably never knew about 'Hocus Pocus'

    "Hocus Pocus," Disney's Halloween classic starring Bette Midler, has a lot of behind-the-scenes secrets and little-known facts you didn't know about.

  • Arlington police arrest suspect on murder charge in fatal July 2 hit-and-run crash

    Police arrested a 42-year-old man they say was driving the car that hit Douglas Osiemo’s vehicle, killing him.

  • Canada may allow fully vaccinated travellers by early September - Trudeau

    Canada may permit fully vaccinated travellers into the country by early September, the country's prime minister said on Thursday, if the current trend in vaccination rate and public health conditions continue. Justin Trudeau made the remarks in a call with Canadian provincial leaders, according to a readout of the call released by his office. Trudeau also said there were ongoing discussions with the United States to begin allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada for non-essential travel by mid-August.

  • How Trump and the Right’s anti-vaccine propaganda is killing Black people

    As the COVID-19 variant strain begins to spread throughout the nation, almost 99% of the time it attacks the unvaccinated. […] The post How Trump and the Right’s anti-vaccine propaganda is killing Black people appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Kanye West, Dua Lipa, Pusha T Feature on New Pop Smoke Posthumous LP

    Faith's guest list also includes Pharrell Williams, Future, 21 Savage, Migos' Quavo and Takeoff, and many more

  • Anthony Bourdain Reveals When He Feels 'Normal' in 'Roadrunner' Film (Exclusive Clip)

    Director Morgan Neville's documentary "is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon." In theaters on July 16.

  • Many Americans embrace falsehoods about critical race theory

    Critical race theory, a once-obscure academic concept that has sparked school board protests and classroom bans in some states, is largely misunderstood among the general public, even by those who say they are familiar with what it teaches about racism in America, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Many of those who said they were familiar with it answered follow-up questions that showed they embraced a variety of misconceptions about critical race theory that have been largely circulating among conservative media outlets. For example, 22% of those who said they were familiar with critical race theory also think it is taught in most public high schools.

  • China tunnel flood: Desperate search to find trapped workers

    Hundreds of rescuers are trying to save 14 workers beneath a tunnel that collapsed after a flash flood.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of the 'Harry Potter' films over 19 years later

    It's been over 19 years since the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." Here's what stars like Daniel Radcliffe are doing now.

  • Botswana counts on other COVID-19 vaccines as it runs out of AstraZeneca shots

    About 15,000 people in Botswana will not be able to get their second dose of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in time and will be vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna, the health ministry said on Friday. Botswana, which is purchasing the vaccines from AstraZeneca under the World Health Organisation-backed COVAX scheme, had signed up for 940,800 doses of the two-shot vaccine.

  • Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar dies at 58

    Guitarist Leff LaBar, known for being in the glam rock band Cinderella, has died at age 58. The band had hits like 'Nobody's Fool' and 'Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone).'

  • LaTanya Gordon Lost Two Sons to Gun Violence in Three Months. A Year Later, Both Cases Remain Unsolved—a Lack of Closure That Haunts Many Fatal Shootings

    LaTanya Gordon, 54, was driving home from a long shift at her caretaker job in Chicago on April 6, 2020. In her car, as she often did, Gordon tuned in to a police scanner—she wanted to be aware of what was going on in South Deering, the South Side neighborhood where she and her family had long-lived. Around 1 p.m., Gordon heard that a shooting had occurred in South Deering, but she says that she didn’t think much of the alert given that her community struggles with gun violence on a daily basis.

  • What's the Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in Right Now?

    Cryptocurrencies have had a whirlwind of a year so far. Many of the major cryptocurrencies -- including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -- are still in a slump. Over the last two months, the price of Bitcoin is down nearly 35%, Ethereum has fallen by nearly 50%, and Dogecoin has dropped by close to 60%.

  • Facebook is notifying some users whose posts were removed by automation

    Facebook is testing a change that will let users know when their post was removed as a result of automation.

  • Team USA update: Jayson Tatum practicing with team, but Bradley Beal out for Olympics

    The Celtics star's knee is evidently doing better, but he won't get to play with lifelong friend Bradley Beal in the Olympics.

  • The Lego insurrection

    A Pennsylvania man indicted last month for his role in the Capitol riot discovered a stunning piece of evidence was being used against him in court: an unopened Lego set of the U.S. Capitol building that federal authorities found in his house.