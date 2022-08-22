Fact check: State civics teacher training seminar in Florida was voluntary

The claim: The state of Florida held a mandatory three-day civics education seminar for teachers

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he wants Florida to be the No. 1 state for civics literacy. As part of a broad initiative to make that happen, his administration conducted three-day civics seminars this summer for teachers and offered them $700 if they attended.

Nevertheless, an Aug. 4 Facebook post about these three-day seminars claims teachers had to attend them.

“FL civics teachers are speaking out after attending DeSantis’s new mandatory 3-day ‘patriotic history’ indoctrination seminars," says the image in the post, which is a screenshot of a tweet. "One example they cited was that students would be told Washington & Jefferson opposed slavery, while omitting the fact that they owned them."

The post also references a TV news segment with a chyron that reads, "New FL civics training sounds alarm for some educators."

The post was shared more than 840 times on Facebook, and the original tweet has been liked more than 15,000 times on Twitter.

While Florida’s Department of Education did hold a series of three-day civics training seminars for teachers, attendance was not mandatory, according to the state agency. Teachers who took part in the training could qualify for $700 stipends.

USA TODAY reached out to the users who shared the post on Facebook and Twitter for comment.

State-led civics training seminars were voluntary, but teachers voiced concerns afterwards

Florida held 10 civics training seminars for teachers in June and July. The seminars – which were held over three-day periods at different locations across the state – were funded by DeSantis’s Civic Literacy Excellence Initiative.

The purpose of these seminars was “to support the implementation of Florida’s revised civics and government standards in Florida’s K-12 public schools,” according to the agency’s website. Teachers who completed the three-day program could, as explained on the website, "get paid to attend" since they would be eligible to receive $700 stipends.

Cassie Palelis, a spokeswoman for the state education agency, told USA TODAY in an emailed statement that the state-led civics training was voluntary and more than 2,000 educators attended.

The Tampa Bay Times and Jacksonville’s local broadcast news station also reported the training was voluntary.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis supports a bill that would restrict discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

The post is right about teachers speaking out against the seminars, though.

The tweet references an embedded clip of a real Aug. 3 NBC News segment about teachers' response to the seminars. Multiple attendees in the clip said they took issue with the state's training.

The user correctly asserts the attendees worried about teaching material saying George Washington and Thomas Jefferson opposed slavery while omitting the fact that they owned slaves.

News outlets, including the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald, interviewed teachers who expressed concerns about the seminars after taking part in them. They said the instructors promoted conservative ideas and values by touting things such as prayer in school while underplaying certain facts, such as slave ownership by U.S. presidents. These critics called the instruction "very skewed" and ''straight-up indoctrination."

In addition, the Miami Herald published more than 200 slides used in the seminar According to the newspaper, many of these slides showed that the civics training often promoted conservative principles, such as constitutional originalism.

Our rating: Partly false

Based on our research, we rate PARTLY FALSE the claim that the state of Florida held a mandatory three-day civics education seminar for teachers. While Florida held 10 civics seminars for teachers across the state this summer, a spokesperson for the state department of education said attendance was voluntary. Teachers who completed the training sessions were eligible to apply for $700 stipends, according to the department's website.

