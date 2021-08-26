Fact check: State Department backtracked on charging $2,000 for flights out of Afghanistan

The claim: The U.S. government is charging Afghan refugees $2,000 per evacuation

As Afghan and American citizens flee Afghanistan following the Taliban’s return to power, some on social media say those leaving won’t get home free of charge.

“BREAKING: The US government is charging Afghani refugees upwards of $2,000 per evacuation,” an Aug. 19 Instagram post reads.

The post, a screenshot from the Twitter page @DROPTHEMIKE2020, garnered more than 2,800 likes in three days.

While it’s true that the State Department initially released an alert that said those seeking flights out of Afghanistan would have to sign promissory notes for about $2,000, the diplomatic agency quickly backtracked.

The post creators did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

$2,000 flight fee dropped after pressure

An alert released Aug. 14 by the U.S. Department of State’s Overseas Security Advisory Council said American citizens seeking evacuation flights from Afghanistan amid the Taliban’s takeover could have to pay $2,000 or more per person.

“Repatriation flights are not free, and passengers will be required to sign a promissory loan agreement and may not be eligible to renew their U.S. passports until the loan is repaid,” the alert reads.

Politico reported the information in an Aug. 19 newsletter, writing Afghans on the ground said State Department staff were seeking payments up to $2,000 from American passengers and higher fees from non-U.S. citizens. When confronted, the State Department did not deny that was happening, Politico's report says.

Then came the backlash.

More: Desperate Afghans cling to U.S. military airship as it takes off from Kabul airport

Hundreds of Twitter users tweeted a screenshot of Politico's report, among them Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

“Wow. If this report is true, it’s indefensible,” Cruz wrote in the tweet, which has several thousand retweets and likes. "First Biden abandons Bagram Air Field, for no reason. Then they strand 1000s of Americans behind enemy lines. Now they’re charging American citizens (money bags emojis) to escape with their lives? Ridiculous.”

Story continues

The State Department quickly reversed course.

“In these unique circumstances, we have no intention of seeking any reimbursement from those fleeing Afghanistan,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told Politico and other outlets.

Politico added in its Aug. 20 NatSec Daily newsletter that when it asked the State Department if it would stop asking evacuees to sign promissory notes, Price replied “Yes.”

Our rating: Missing context

We rate the claim the U.S. government is charging Afghan refugees $2,000 per evacuation as MISSING CONTEXT, based on our research, because without additional information it could be misleading. While it’s true the State Department initially issued an alert that said those seeking flights out of Afghanistan would have to sign promissory notes for about $2,000, it quickly backtracked.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Afghan flights won't cost $2,000, State Department says