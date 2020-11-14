Fact check: State legislatures choose electors, but electors vote how state dictates

Corrections & Clarifications: This fact-check has been updated to reflect further reporting and analysis and to more accurately describe how electors are chosen. The fact-check rating has been changed to "partly false."

The claim: Republican state legislatures have the final say over choosing electors

The uncertainty over which candidate would secure the required number of Electoral College votes for the presidency ended Nov. 7, after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won battleground states Pennsylvania and Nevada. Biden has earned 290 votes — 20 more than the required 270 — versus 232 for his opponent, President Donald Trump, according to USA TODAY.

Despite the popular vote tally, state legislatures have the "final say" in choosing electors to the Electoral College and by extension, the president-elect, according to a claim on Facebook.

"Reminder to the Republican state legislatures, you have the final say over the choosing of electors, not any board of elections, secretary of state, governor, or even court. You have the final say — Article II of the federal Constitution. So, get ready to do your constitutional duty," conservative radio and television show host Mark Levin posted to his Facebook page on Nov. 5.

Levin has hosted "The Mark Levin Show," a talk radio program, since the early 2000s. He counts fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity and conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh among his peers. Levin also hosts a show on Fox: "Life, Liberty and Levin," according to his website. A lawyer, Levin once served as chief of staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese III during the Reagan administration, according to The Washington Post.

Some legislators apparently discussed the idea of overriding the popular vote in favor of Trump, Fox5 Atlanta has reported. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has publicly promoted the concept, according to The Associated Press.

In September, The Atlantic magazine implied some Pennsylvania Republicans planned to directly appoint electors loyal to Trump. The state's Republican leaders denied the magazine's claims, according to the York Daily Record..

The desired outcome from substituting electors would rely on a conservative-leaning Supreme Court ruling "to settle any dispute over the move" in favor of Trump, the Associated Press reported. In reality, legislatures are constrained to certain actions under the law.

In this file photo, members of the Mississippi Electoral College sign certificates of vote in the process of formally casting their electoral votes in the 2016 General Election for president and vice president of the United States at the Capitol in Jackson, Mississippi. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.

How electors are chosen

Electors are nominated by the political parties in each state according to rules established by state legislatures. The number of electors by state is equal to the number of members of the House of Representatives plus two senators, according to Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution. A senator, representative, or a person holding an office of trust or profit cannot serve as an elector.

A total of 538 electors will meet at state capitals on Dec. 8 to cast their votes. The roster of electors cannot be substituted after Election Day, according to a report by the National Task Force on Election Crises.

States controlled by Republican legislatures

Fewer battleground states are controlled exclusively by Republicans post-election. Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania have majority-Republican legislatures but Democratic governors, according to election website, Ballotpedia.

Arizona remains under Republican control, but Biden gained the state's 11 Electoral College votes by winning the popular vote. Per state law, the electors will come from the same political party as the popular vote winner, USA TODAY reported. Democratic Party chairwoman Felecia Rotellini consulted with Arizona's six congressional Democrats in selecting a roster of electors who will vote for Biden in December.

Georgia is also controlled by a Republican state legislature and a Republican governor, according to Ballotpedia. Biden leads Trump in the state's popular vote and will gain 16 Electoral College votes if he wins, USA TODAY reported. Electors belonging to the party of the winner of the popular vote get to cast votes in the Electoral College. One elector is chosen per congressional district in Georgia by state party committees.

Aside from Pennsylvania, Republican lawmakers in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin said they would not intervene in the electoral process in their states, the AP reported.

“I do not see, short of finding some type of fraud — which I haven’t heard of anything — I don’t see us in any serious way addressing a change in electors,” said Rusty Bowers, Arizona’s Republican House speaker, told AP. “They are mandated by statute to choose according to the vote of the people.”

Benjamin Ginsburg, a former election lawyer for the Republican Party, told the New York Times that GOP leaders would not support undermining the popular vote.

"The most partisan Trump legislators might, but I believe enough would rebel at hijacking their constituents’ votes that such actions would fail,” Ginsburg said.

Limits on state legislatures

Lawrence Lessig, a professor at Harvard Law School, told USA TODAY that Levin suggested state legislatures have the constitutional power to pick another slate of electors after Election Day.

"Literally never in our history has any state ever done that," Lessig said. "Never has a legislature decided to ignore the vote of the people and pick its own slate."

A "safe harbor" provision of the Electoral Count Act mandates the selection of electors under laws enacted prior to Election Day, according to the National Task Force on Election Crises. The selection process, including any disputes, must be completed at least six days prior to the meeting of electors.

Election Day is established as the “Tuesday after the first Monday in November, in every fourth year succeeding every election of a President and Vice President” in the Constitution. Switching chosen electors once the day has passed is a violation of federal law.

In July, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled states can require members of the Electoral College to vote for the winner of the popular vote. It upheld existing laws in 32 states by doing so, USA TODAY reported.

Lessig said the ruling also sheds light on restrictions placed upon state legislatures.

"For the same reason that electors have no power today, legislatures could not have the power to appoint a slate of electors that was contrary to the vote of the people." Lessig said.

Our ruling: Partly false

We rate the claim that Republican state legislatures have final say on electors per the Constitution and should be ready to perform their "constitutional duty" as PARTLY FALSE, based on our research. It is true the Constitution grants state legislatures the power to choose electors for the Electoral College. But it is false to suggest, as Levin does, that legislatures retain this authority after a popular vote on Election Day. A "safe harbor" provision of the Electoral Count Act dictates changing the slate of electors after election day is a violation of federal law.

