Fact Check: Stormy Daniels Admitted 'Business Relationship' with House Speaker Mike Johnson?

Adult film star Stormy Daniels admitted to having a “business relationship” with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Rating: Originated as Satire

In November 2023, an X post claimed that adult film star Stormy Daniels had admitted to having a “business relationship” with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. When the claim spread, the House of Representatives was expected to vote on a stopgap spending bill proposed by Johnson that would fund the government beyond Nov. 17, 2023. The bill was later passed by the chamber.

“BREAKING FOX NEWS: Stormy Daniels admits to having a business relationship with Speaker Mike Johnson,” the X account posted on Nov. 11, 2023. “This is a developing story.” At the time of this writing, the post had over 1 million views.

BREAKING FOX NEWS: Stormy Daniels admits to having a business relationship with Speaker Mike Johnson. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/kOQITl98lP — Staff Sergeant Johnson (@PatMaguire10) November 12, 2023

We found posts on other social media platforms that included the X post, including TikTok and Facebook.

However, the X post was not a factual recounting of real-life events. At the time of this writing, the X account’s bio said it was a “raw and unfiltered parody account.”

In addition, we found no real Fox News article about the claim. If what the X post said was true, credible news publications would have reported what Daniels had said. That had not happened at the time of this writing.

We’ve previously fact-checked other claims about Johnson, including whether he had said that “women have a duty to birth at least one able-bodied worker.” We also fact-checked a quote that claimed Johnson's opposition to gay marriage was due to its being "such a fun lifestyle." We rated both claims as False.

