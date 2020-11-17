Fact check: Story of Army raid to seize election servers in Germany is false

The claim: The military performed a raid in Germany to seize servers that show Donald Trump won the election

Joe Biden is the president-elect, after winning key battleground states and securing enough electoral votes to win the White House on Nov. 7. A few more state calls brought his total number of electoral votes to 290 — significantly over the 270 votes required to win.

In contrast, President Donald Trump has claimed 232 electoral votes. There are 16 votes remaining, in Georgia, pending a recount — though Biden is in the lead and the result will not change the outcome of the election.

But some users on Facebook claim the military has seized servers in Frankfurt, Germany, that show very different results.

Most of the posts on Facebook reference a post on Parler, a social media platform that has recently grown in popularity among conservatives.

"So our military does a little raid in Germany to retrieve the server where our voting info was routed," the posts read. "After analysis of the server, they discover that this is what the voting outcome actually looks like."

More: Fact check: Dominion voting machines didn't delete votes from Trump, switch them to Biden

The map attached to the posts shows Trump with a whopping 410 electoral votes and Biden at just 138 electoral votes.

Users on Facebook also shared clips of Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speaking about the purported raid last week.

"I don't know the truth, I know that there was a German tweet, in German, saying that on Monday, U.S. Army forces went into Scytl and grabbed their server," Gohmert said.

Scytl is a software company based out of Bacelona, Spain, that specializes in election technology.

Earlier in the clip, Gohmert said that its servers contained information that could help establish "how many votes were switched from Republican to Democrat."

Travis Pope, the user who posted the video of Gohmert, told USA TODAY that "Louie Gohmert is about as honest as they come" and that he believes him over "fake news."

Story continues

George Papadopoulos — a former Trump campaign adviser who was sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI — also wrote about the incident on Twitter. But he misstated the company Gohmert had referred to, claiming instead that the servers belonged to Dominion Voting Systems.

Breaking: Congressman Louie Ghomert has stated that The U.S. Army has seized servers for Dominion in Germany. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) November 14, 2020

USA TODAY has previously debunked false claims about Dominion Voting Systems, including that its machines deleted votes for Trump or switched them to be for Biden.

Gohmert, Papadopoulos, and the users behind the posts on Facebook have not responded to requests from USA TODAY for comment.

More: Fact check: No one was allowed to vote after Nov. 3

The U.S. Army, Scytl and election security officials all refute the claims

The claims center on a purported raid by the U.S. Army in Germany. But no such raid took place. On Saturday, a spokesperson from the Army told the Associated Press, "Those allegations are false.”

Scytl also put out a statement on Friday to refute the claims, including that it currently does not have servers or offices in Frankfurt.

"The US army has not seized anything from Scytl in Barcelona, Frankfurt or anywhere else," the statement explained.

The statement also clarified that that its technologies were not used to "tabulate, tally or count votes in the US," and were "hosted and managed within the US, by a local subsidiary, SOE Software, based in Tampa, Florida."

Jonathan Brill, the president of the company's U.S. division, told the Associated Press that Scytl temporarily had backup servers in Frankfurt for a project related to the European Parliament, but they were closed in September 2019.

“Scytl products sold to US customers are fully housed in the US, utilizing Amazon Web Services and have never been housed in Germany," Brill said.

An election worker examine ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Atlanta.

Chris Krebs, the director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also debunked the claims on Twitter on Saturday.

"Election-related servers WERE NOT recently seized in Europe by the US Army contrary to #disinfo rapidly spreading across social media," he wrote on Saturday.

Last week, an election security coalition that includes Krebs' CISA and the National Association of State Election Directors described the election as "the most secure in American history," per USA TODAY.

The coalition found that "there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

Our ruling: False

Based on our research, the claim that the military preformed a raid in Germany to seize servers that show Donald Trump won the election is FALSE. The U.S. Army denied preforming such a raid, and the company whose purported servers were seized didn't even have servers in Germany.

Overall, a coalition of election security officials concluded the election — which Joe Biden won — was "secure," and no votes were deleted, switched, or compromised.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Story of Army raid, election servers in Germany is false