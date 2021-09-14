Fact check: Sugar substitute xylitol is dangerous for dogs, found in sugar-free foods

The claim: Xylitol is highly toxic to dogs, it can cause liver failure and death

Dogs love peanut butter, but a Facebook post urges dog parents to choose wisely before letting their pet get its paws on this treat.

"Check your brand of peanut butter & ice cream before you give it to your pups," reads the caption of the post.

The Aug. 31 post features a poster that warns dog owners about xylitol, a sweetener found in some peanut and nut butters, sugar-free items and dietary supplements.

"Dog owners: Xylitol is now being marketed as birch sugar," reads the poster. "It is highly toxic to dogs, can cause liver failure or death. Xylitol is frequently found in peanut butter and in ice cream."

The post was shared more than 2,800 times within the first two weeks. Other versions of this post were shared thousands more times. USA TODAY reached out to the users for comment.

The good news is that regular peanut butter is safe for dogs. The problem lies in the sugar substitute used in sugar-free or low-sugar products.

Xylitol can cause poisoning in dogs

Xylitol – also known as wood sugar, birch sugar and birch bark extract – can be poisonous to dogs, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The agency says xylitol poisoning can start within 20 minutes after eating. A few of the signs include liver failure, vomiting, shaking or seizures and bleeding.

Xylitol isn't harmful to humans because in people, this sweetener doesn't stimulate the release of insulin, according to the FDA. However, in dogs, xylitol is absorbed quickly into the bloodstream and insulin is released.

The rapid release of insulin leads to a low blood sugar level, known as hypoglycemia, which occurs within 10 to 60 minutes of consumption. If untreated, this hypoglycemia can be life-threatening, according to the FDA.

The FDA suggests checking the labels of products before giving any to your pet and keeping products that contain xylitol out of dogs reach.

Our rating: True

The claim that xylitol is highly toxic to dogs and can cause liver failure and death is TRUE, based on our research. According to the FDA, this sweetener is dangerous to dogs because it can lead to low blood sugar levels. Untreated, this can be life-threatening.

