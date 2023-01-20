TULIA — A viral story of a teenager's kidnapping in Ralls and transportation across county lines has been deemed false by local officials.

Crosby, Hale and Swisher County officials began investigating reports of a kidnapping after a viral social media post circulating Thursday claimed a teenager from Ralls was abducted by a sex trafficking ring, tied up and taken to a barn with other victims near Kress.

The post claimed a 16-year-old boy was taken after he stopped to help a stranded motorist near Ralls. The supposed abductor tied the victim up and took him to a barn between Plainview and Kress where other child victims were being held, the post claimed.

According to the post, the boy was able to use a pocket knife to free himself and another boy, overpower the kidnapper and escape in a pickup truck.

The Swisher County Sheriff issued a media release Friday indicating a statement made to the Crosby County Sheriff's Office was false. The release said law enforcement received a tip Friday morning that shed additional light on the situation.

"During this investigation, we have exhausted every lead and feel very confident in our ability to advise the community that at no time was there any threat to any citizen of Swisher County, or citizens of neighboring counties regarding this incident," the statement reads. "We know that evil exists in our world today, and we are grateful for the amount of support we have received from the community in the last two days."

The Avalanche-Journal has reached out to both law enforcement agencies for additional information.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Fact check: Swisher County officials debunk viral story of Ralls kidnapping