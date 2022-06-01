Fact check: Texas elementary school shooting suspect, Salvador Ramos, was a US citizen

The claim: Texas elementary school shooting suspect, Salvador Ramos, was 'illegal alien'

On May 24, a shooter opened fire at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, killing 19 children and two adults.

Since the shooting, some social media users have claimed the Robb Elementary School shooting suspect, Salvador Ramos, was not a U.S. citizen and was in the country illegally.

"Illegal Alien Salvatore Ramos, (sic) 18 years old, shot & killed 14 students & 1 teacher in Uvalde, Texas," reads a May 24 Facebook post.

The post garnered more than 200 interactions in three days. An array of other social media posts making similar claims also circulated widely.

The claim gained additional traction when Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, also called Ramos an "illegal alien" in a since-deleted tweet, according to the Associated Press. (Gosar did not respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.)

However, the claim is wrong. Two high-ranking Texas state officials confirmed that Ramos was a U.S. citizen.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the claim for comment.

Texas state officials said Ramos was a US citizen

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, told USA TODAY that Ramos was a U.S. citizen and that he was born in North Dakota. He said that information came from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Gutierrez said the same in interviews with other outlets.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also stated that Ramos was a U.S. citizen at a May 24 press conference.

The claim about Ramos' immigration status was previously debunked by PolitiFact and Reuters.

USA TODAY has debunked other misinformation related to the Uvalde shooting, including a claim that understated the number of school shootings in the U.S.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the Uvalde elementary school shooting suspect, Salvador Ramos, was an "illegal alien." Two Texas state officials confirmed that Ramos was a U.S. citizen.

Our fact-check sources:

