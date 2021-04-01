Fact check: There's no evidence that Ever Given's grounding in the Suez Canal was a planned event

Chelsey Cox, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The claim: The Suez Canal grounding was a planned event

The grounding of the container ship MV Ever Given captured international attention after the 220,000-ton vessel blocked the Suez Canal, causing the busy waterway to close. The ship was finally dislodged on May 29, six days after becoming stuck, USA TODAY reported.

A viral Facebook post suggests the unusual event — a first of its kind — was planned to disrupt the major trade route.

"I wonder if the Suez Canal mishap was a planned event," states a meme posted on March 28 to the page Exposing the Elite Agenda. "It creates a supply chain problem and causes all prices to go up due to product shortages."

The author of the meme claimed to have never heard of such an accident in the history of the canal. "How much does it cost to bribe a Captain and the 1st Mate these days? Was the FBI nearby?" the meme states.

The post caption also claimed, "There’s no such thing as a coincidence." USA TODAY reached out to Exposing the Elite Agenda for comment.

One of the busiest naval thoroughfares in the world, the Suez Canal has seen accidents before. The container-carrying capacity of ships like the Ever Given has doubled over the past decade, the Washington Post reported, underscoring the risks taken by shipping companies to transport goods.

Fact check: No evidence of Hillary Clinton link with ship stuck in Suez Canal, trafficking

More: Captain of Ever Given not aiding probe; calamity's cost tops $1B

More: Suez Canal ship freed, but the pressure points in supply chain, global trade persist

How many accidents have occurred in the Suez Canal?

The canal has been forced to close five times since it opened in 1869, according to the Suez Canal Authority. Three of the closings were due to shipping accidents, Insider reported.

A connecting route between Europe and Asia, the canal expedites about 12% of global trade. The recent shutdown could cost the global economy up to $10 billion per day, according to USA TODAY.

Tropic Brilliance, an oil tanker, became lodged in the canal for three days in 2004. It was refloated in much the same manner as the Ever Given: by digging sand from around and beneath the boat.

The cargo ship Okal King Dor veered off course in 2006, temporarily blocking the canal for 8 hours. And malfunctioning steering gear caused the OOCL Japan to drift perpendicular, shutting down the waterway for several hours in 2017, Insider reported.

None of these ships took as long as the Ever Given to dislodge, but they are evidence against the assertion that the recent grounding was the first of its kind.

USA TODAY reached out to the Suez Canal Authority for comment.

Ever Given involved in a prior incident

The Taiwan-operated cargo ship had another accident in Germany in 2019, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The 1,300-foot ship crashed into a 75-foot ferry in Hamburg, the paper reported. No one was seriously injured, and an investigation found no misconduct on the part of the ship's captain.

Our rating: False

We rate this claim FALSE, based on our research. A Facebook post suggesting the Ever Given's grounding that shut down the Suez Canal for several days was a planned event because similar accidents had not happened before is false. Three similar incidents// in recent history forced the canal to close for various amounts of time.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: No evidence Ever Given's Suez Canal mishap was planned

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'healthy', lawyer says, as U.S. orders non-essential staff to leave

    The Nobel laureate, who has been held in custody since the military seized power on Feb. 1, had wanted to meet lawyers in person but ended up being allowed a video conference in the presence of police, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters by telephone. "Amay looks healthy, her complexion is good," Min Min Soe said, using an affectionate term meaning "mother" to refer to Suu Kyi. Suu Kyi, 75, was arrested the same day the military seized power and faces charges that include illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols.

  • 'Election integrity' becomes key buzzword in VA GOP race

    It's an issue the top GOP contenders for governor in Virginia say is a high priority: election integrity. Whether it's tightening voter ID laws, making the Department of Elections politically independent, or cleaning up voter rolls, the candidates say change is necessary to restore integrity to the voting process. With a majority of Virginia Republicans telling pollsters that they believe the election was stolen — a claim that has been repeatedly refuted by elections officials nationwide — candidates need to find a way to tap into the party base's anger about the election without linking themselves too closely to Trump's claims of voter fraud.

  • Lloyd's of London sees 'large loss' due to Suez Canal blockage

    LONDON (Reuters) -The blockage of the Suez Canal for nearly a week will result in a "large loss" for Lloyd's of London, its chairman said on Wednesday, as the insurance market recorded a 900 million pound ($1.2 billion) pretax loss in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canal is working to clear the backlog after the refloating this week of a stranded giant container ship. The blockage threw global supply chains into disarray.

  • Junta's foes woo ethnic allies with new Myanmar constitution

    Opponents of Myanmar’s military government declared the country’s 2008 constitution void and put forward an interim replacement charter late Wednesday in a major political challenge to the ruling junta. The moves, while more symbolic than practical, could help woo the country's armed ethnic militias to ally themselves with the mass protest movement against the military's seizure of power in February. The actions were taken by the CRPH, an underground, self-styled alternative government established by elected lawmakers who were not allowed to take their seats when the military staged the coup and ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • In Italy spy story, Navy captain struggled with mortgage

    Italy’s spy thriller took a decidedly mundane turn Thursday with indications that the Italian Navy captain accused of passing classified documents to Russia was desperate for extra money to pay his mortgage and support his four children. Walter Biot, an Italian Navy frigate captain most recently assigned to a policy position at the Defense Ministry, was being held at Rome’s Regina Coeli prison. Biot was arrested on espionage charges Tuesday after he was allegedly caught passing a pen drive of classified documents, including some on NATO operations, to a Russian Embassy official in exchange for 5,000 euros ($5,900).

  • The Moon—Yes, the Moon—Ultimately Freed the Ever Given From the Suez Canal

    Rising tides helped remove the stuck ship from its watery perch.

  • Property Positions: Take a Tour of Ariana Grande’s Grand Homes

    When it comes to real estate, the pop star Ariana Grande goes big. The two-time Grammy winner pulled in $72 million in 2020, and she’s been buying up real estate. Grande rose to fame as a teenager, with starring roles on the Nickelodeon shows “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat.”

  • Dutch PM Rutte fights for political life after blunder

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch opposition parties presented a no-confidence motion in caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday and accused him of lying in public about what he had privately discussed during talks to form a Cabinet, presenting the biggest challenge to his leadership in a decade. Rutte was the clear winner of March 17 parliamentary elections that were seen as a referendum on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic crisis. It was not clear whether centrist parties in Rutte's previous coalition, who are likely to participate in any new coalition, would continue to support him.

  • The owners of the Ever Given are suing its operators for beaching the massive ship in the Suez Canal

    The owners of the giant container ship filed a lawsuit against the Evergreen Marine Corporation in the High Court in London, according to The Lawyer.

  • 'Horrific massacre': Suspect locked entries in shooting at California office building that left 4 dead, including 9-year-old boy

    Four people, including a 9-year-old boy, were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Southern California office building.

  • Apple removes Siri's female voice as its default and adds two new voices

    To address gender biases, Apple added two new voices that users can choose from.

  • Time to go clothes shopping. How I lost 35 pounds during the COVID pandemic.

    The story of how my health took such a dramatic turn for the better amid the coronavirus lockdown dovetails with another healthy change in my life.

  • Volkswagen hoaxes media with fake statement on name change

    Volkswagen of America issued false statements this week saying it would change its brand name to “Voltswagen,” to stress its commitment to electric vehicles, only to reverse course Tuesday and admit that the supposed name change was a joke. Mark Gillies, a company spokesman, confirmed Tuesday that the statement had been a pre-April Fool's Day joke after having insisted Monday that the release was legitimate and the name change accurate. The company's false statement was distributed again Tuesday, saying the brand-name change reflected a shift to more battery-electric vehicles.

  • HBO Max's Offbeat Tech Satire Made for Love Goes Down Easy—Maybe Too Easy

    Though certain aspects of Alissa Nutting’s storytelling seem ideally suited to TV—the distinctive characters, the topical premises, the black comedy—others, like the psychologically rich first-person and close third-person perspectives that make her fiction so thrillingly transgressive, present big challenges.

  • UK's Queen Elizabeth returns to public duties after lockdown

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth carried out her first face-to-face engagement this year on Wednesday, two days after the country's strict COVID-19 lockdown was eased. The 94-year-old monarch, who has continued to carry out her official duties by videolink since a lockdown was imposed at the start of the year, visited the Air Forces memorial in Runnymede to mark the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force. Runnymede is close to Windsor Castle, west of London, where the queen has been staying with her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who recently spent four weeks in hospital for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure.

  • US jobless claims rise to 719K as virus still forces layoffs

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose by 61,000 last week to 719,000, signaling that many employers are still cutting jobs even as more businesses reopen, vaccines are increasingly administered and federal aid spreads through the economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of claims increased from 658,000 the week before.

  • Teens more likely than young adults to develop addiction to marijuana, prescription drugs within 12 months, study shows

    Researchers found 10.7% of teenagers developed a cannabis use disorder within 12 months after first using versus 6.4% of young adults.

  • World trade body chief says vaccine inequity 'unacceptable'

    The head of the World Trade Organization called Thursday for expanded capability in developing countries to manufacture vaccines, saying the gaping imbalance in access to coronavirus vaccines that mostly favors rich, developed countries was unacceptable. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she supports the creation of a framework that would give developing countries “some automaticity and access to manufacture vaccines with technology transfer” during future pandemics, decrying the “vaccine inequity” of the current one. “The idea that 70% of vaccines today have been administered only by 10 countries is really not acceptable,” Okonjo-Iweala told reporters while hosting French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire at WTO's Geneva headquarters.

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar talks 'Saved by the Bell' episode that 'would never get made' now

    "This episode would never get made in current times, and rightly so,” the actor said.

  • Donnie McClurkin says he’ll likely ‘be alone’ forever due to his sexuality

    Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is opening up yet again about his sexuality, revealing in a recent episode of TV One’s Uncensored that he may end up alone for the rest of his life. McClurkin, 61, had previously opened up years ago about his past struggles with homosexuality, which he called a “perversion,” and claimed that he was able to suppress his sexual orientation, citing his and many Christian churches’ stance on homosexuality as a sin. Comparing homosexuality to diabetes he said, “I don’t eat sugar, but it doesn’t mean that I don’t want sugar.”