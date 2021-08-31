Fact check: Topical breast milk could be helpful for some skin conditions, with some caveats

The claim: Breast milk can be used to topically treat skin conditions, ear and eye infections

As many parents await COVID-19 vaccine approval for their kids aged 12 and younger, there may be a way for some children to reap the shot's protective benefits: breast milk.

A March study in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology found vaccinated mothers – who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine – passed along anti-coronavirus antibodies to their infants via breast milk.

While the protection only lasts as long as babies are breastfed, that doesn't spell the end of breast milk's incredible health perks, say some on social media.

"Did you know that 1 drop of breast milk has 1 million white blood cells?" reads a July 24, 2019, Facebook post, which recently gained renewed traction and has over 44,000 shares on the platform.

The post claims this purported healing power can be harnessed to treat a host of different conditions, ranging from ear and eye infections to eczema and burns.

"The list goes on and on, (breast milk is) literally liquid gold!" it concludes, with a picture of a Ziploc bag filled with syringes and labeled "Breast milk for eyes, ears, etc."

Experts told USA TODAY breast milk can indeed have many benefits.

"There are many immunological components in breast milk that could provide a positive benefit," Stephanie Langel, an immunologist at Duke University, said in an email.

But even with potential benefits come potential risks, experts warn.

The Facebook user did not reply to a request for comment.

Breast milk's remedial properties

Breast milk is produced by the mammary glands in response to different hormones circulating in a woman's body during the final months of pregnancy.

The milk contains nutrients needed for a growing baby – like fat, protein and sugars called carbohydrates – but it's also rich in cells and molecules needed for immune health, said Dr. Adam Matson, a neonatologist and pediatric researcher at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

"Breast milk is a wonderful substance that contains a lot of different bioactive substances (such as) immune cells, antibodies, antibacterial components... (and) anti-inflammatory (molecules called) cytokines," he told USA TODAY.

In particular, these anti-inflammatory properties are the reason why topical application of breast milk has been found to be helpful in treating skin conditions like cracked nipples, diaper rash and, to some extent, wound healing, according to Matson and Lars Bode, professor of pediatrics at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and director of its Mother-Milk-Infant Center of Research Excellence.

But there are some risks

But there are some caveats when considering breast milk as an at-home remedy.

There isn't enough evidence for breast milk as an effective clinical treatment for skin conditions like eczema. Studies so far have been small and not well-controlled, said Dr. Shari Lipner, associate professor of clinical dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College.

"There are a number of dangers associated with using breast milk instead of seeking evidence-based care from a board-certified dermatologist," she told USA TODAY in an email. "For example, when eczema is severe, the skin may become secondarily infected, requiring antibiotic treatment."

Human breast milk is also not sterile, said Bode.

He and Matson said the usually white substance contains live bacteria, most of which are believed to come from the mother's own intestinal tract (scientists believe there may be a transport system between the gut and the mammary glands), skin or the baby's own mouth from prior nursing.

While these bacteria build up an infant's gut microbiome and are overall harmless, Matson recommended patients first seek medical attention for any infection before self-treating with breast milk.

Breast milk can also be a vehicle for viral transmission like HIV, although not COVID-19. The risk of an infant getting infected is very low, Bode said, but he warned not to use or obtain it from a source that's been untested or unverified.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate the claim breast milk can be used to topically treat skin conditions, ear and eye infections MISSING CONTEXT, because without additional information it could be misleading. While breast milk does contain components that can confer immunity, protect against inflammation and treat some skin conditions, there's little evidence for it being an effective clinical treatment for eczema. Medical experts also warn against it being used as a first-line treatment for ear, eye or other infections.

