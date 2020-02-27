Fact Check: Trump addresses nation on coronavirus

President Donald Trump and top U.S. health officials addressed the nation Wednesday evening as governments worldwide worked to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Their comments came as the U.S. saw its first instance of infection in a person without relevant travel history or exposure to another patient known to have the virus.

With more than 81,300 cases worldwide and spreading rapidly beyond China to South Korea, Italy and Iran, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Tuesday the virus would spread in the United States and cause "severe" disruptions across the country.

At a news conference the same day in India, President Donald Trump tried to tamp down concerns, saying the virus was "very well under control in our country." The White House requested $2.5 billion in emergency funding this week to combat the outbreak, but congressional Democrats slammed the request as "woefully insufficient."

Here's what the president said Wednesday evening, and what the facts are.

President Donald Trump, with members of the president's coronavirus task force, speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington. More

'There’s a chance that it won’t spread'

Minutes after Trump downplayed the risk of coronavirus spreading in the United States, California confirmed a new case that might be the nation’s first example of a non travel-related case of coronavirus.

"There’s a chance that it could get worse,” Trump said. “There’s a chance that it could get fairly, substantially worse. But I don’t think it’s inevitable ... there’s a chance that it won’t spread."

Less than an hour later, the CDC confirmed the California case involving a person who did not travel to China and was not exposed to another person with the virus.

The CDC said it’s unknown how the person was exposed to COVID-19, but the agency said it could be the first example of “community spread,” which means an unknown source of infection. The agency has not ruled out that the person was exposed to a traveler with the virus.

The first 14 cases confirmed in the United States included 12 travelers returning from China and two individuals who had close contact with those travelers. The California man is the 15th confirmed case, not counting infected passengers from Diamond Princess and others repatriated from Wuhan, China.

On Tuesday, the CDC warned that such community spread of the virus was inevitable and predicted “severe” disruptions in everyday life. The agency warned schools could be closed and mass gathering suspended.

Flu kills '25,000 people to 69,000 people a year'

Trump compared the small number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. to the number of flu cases this year and said, "The flu in our country kills from 25,000 people to 69,000 people a year. That was shocking to me."

According to the CDC, there have been at least 29 million flu illnesses and 16,000 deaths from flu so far this season. The season is not yet over, but the number of estimated flu deaths so far this year is below the range that Trump cited.

The CDC reported annual flu deaths ranged from 12,000 to 61,000 since 2010, slightly lower than figured the president cited.

Vaccine in 'fairly quick manner'

Trump again compared coronavirus to the flu and predicted a vaccine will soon be available. “We’ll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner,” he said.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also spoke at the news conference and offered a more specific time frame for efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

He said it will take about two months to determine whether a vaccine is safe through a small study in humans. That would be followed another six to eight months to conduct a larger, comprehensive medical study to gauge whether the vaccine works.