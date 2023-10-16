Fact Check: Trump Called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'Sasquatch'?

Claim:

A screenshot of a BBC News broadcast authentically documented that former U.S. President Donald Trump called U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a "sasquatch."

Rating:

On Oct. 16, 2023, a user on X going by the tongue-in-cheek screen name Liam Nissan (@theliamnissan) posted (archived) what appeared to be a screenshot from a BBC News TV broadcast with a chyron display reading, "Trump calls Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Sasquatch.' Ex-president Trump calls State Representative Greene a sasquatch live on air."

However, this was not a genuine screenshot of a BBC News broadcast, nor had Trump called the Georgia Republican congresswoman a "sasquatch" – another name for the mythical creature Bigfoot.

According to the description of the @theliamnissan X account, its creator publishes parody.

The original, unedited BBC News screenshot that was used to create the fake one was available on fit-for-purpose.org. Unsurprisingly, it did not mention Trump or Greene at all:

Sources:

