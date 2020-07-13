Fact check: Trump campaign accused of T-shirt design with similarity to Nazi eagle

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect further reporting and analysis. The rating has been changed to inconclusive.

The claim: Trump campaign shirts feature imperial eagle, a Nazi symbol

President Donald Trump's campaign website recently unveiled a T-shirt that has come under fire because of design similarities between its logo and a Nazi symbol.

The similarity was first noticed, according to Forward, by two Twitter accounts, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, described as a Jewish progressive group, and the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group formed by Republicans.

"The President of the United States is campaigning for reelection with a Nazi symbol. Again," Bend the Arc tweeted on July 1.

Several Facebook posts have noted the similarities, as well. One user noted, "Trump is now selling straight up nazi propaganda shirts."

President Donald Trump supporters cheer Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, not pictured, before a Trump campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020. More

Response from the Trump campaign

The Trump campaign pushed back hard on this idea.

“This is moronic. In Democrats’ America, Mount Rushmore glorifies white supremacy and the bald eagle with an American flag is a Nazi symbol. They have lost their minds," Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director, said in an email to USA TODAY.

America's use of the eagle

“The Great Seal of America” was developed in 1782 and also features a right-facing eagle, though the bird’s talons are spread, one holding arrows, the other holding an olive branch.

"Only one authorized Great Seal is in official use and is operated by the U.S. Department of State. The Great Seal is impressed upon official documents such as treaties and commissions. The Department of State affixes about 3,000 seals to official documents yearly," according to the State Department's website.

But the eagle is widely used in American political imagery. The office of the American president and many Cabinet-level offices have official seals that also incorporate an eagle as the central design.

According to the White House's website, the presidential seal "includes the president’s coat of arms, an eagle on the great seal, a ring of stars and the words, Seal of the President of the United States." It was thought to have originated "with the seal used by the President of the Continental Congress, a small oval with a constellation of 13 stars surrounded by clouds. It was used to seal envelopes containing correspondence sent to the Continental Congress."

Murtaugh pointed out a similar situation in 2017 with former House Speaker Paul Ryan. A BuzzFeed story notes that January, Twitter was abuzz with the idea that the speaker's logo resembled a similar Nazi eagle and swastika. But it also looks like the eagle-and-globe top of the silver mace of the House, "a symbol of the House's authority," according to the House website.

History of Germany's eagle

The Nazi eagle was developed by the German Nazi Party in Germany in the 1920s, and became a symbol of the government after the party took power. It was derived from the German coat of arms.

The Reichsadler, which translates to “Imperial Eagle,” was derived from the Holy Roman Empire’s coat of arms.

"A regulation issued in 1936 defined a swastika framed by a wreath of oak leaves, topped by an open-winged and right-facing eagle, as the sovereign symbol of the Reich," according to the German parliament's website.

The eagle is still used as the coat of arms for Germany today, without the swastika.