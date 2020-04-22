Fact Check: Trump claims coronavirus tests are widely available but governors say there are far too few

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says there are plenty of coronavirus tests available, while many governors have cried foul, saying they continue to run short even as states begin to lift their stay-at-home orders.

"This is probably the number one problem in America, and has been from the beginning of this crisis, the lack of testing," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican and the chairman of the National Governors Association, said on CNN Sunday.

Trump fired back Monday, insisting that there was “tremendous capacity” for coronavirus testing at U.S. labs. He said governors like Hogan just needed “to get a little knowledge” about the testing situation.

In fact, the country’s largest private labs say they have plenty of capacity to test samples sent from medical offices and hospitals. But governors in a wide array of states say healthcare providers can’t conduct the tests because of a lack of supplies such as swabs and a chemical known as a “reagent” crucial to the process.

Public health experts and private and public labs contacted by USA TODAY agreed that a major problem was a shortage of supplies at the testing sites where mucus samples are taken.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican, said states have been competing with each other to try to get more testing supplies, a process he described as “a slog.”

Concerns over testing have escalated as the Trump administration has issued guidelines meant to help states ease the temporary social distancing restrictions put in place to slow spread of the coronavirus and reopen their economies.

The guidelines call for a three-phase approach: testing, tracing contacts of those infected, and, in time, treatment solutions.

“It’s a perilous set of circumstances trying to figure out how to make this work,” Gordon said last week, “and until we’ve got the testing up to speed – which has got to be part of the federal government stepping in and helping – we’re just not going to be there.”

Swab shortages

At a recent briefing, Trump discussed the swab issue, holding one up alongside a Q-Tip he pulled from his jacket pocket. Trump dismissed swabs and reagents as “so easy to get,” arguing that it was far harder to ramp up production of ventilators.

But in a tacit acknowledgement of the urgency of producing more swabs, he announced that he would be activating wartime powers under the Defense Production Act to compel companies to ramp up manufacturing of them.

“We also are going to be using, and we’re preparing to use, the Defense Production Act to increase swab production in one U.S. facility by over 20 million additional swabs per month,” Trump said.

Like other aspects of testing, the shortages are not consistent across the country. Thomas Denny, chief operating officer of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute and a former consultant to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said his lab has no problems getting the supplies.

Ashish Jha, the director of the Harvard Global Health Initiative, blames the federal government for failing to address that unevenness.

"Everybody has different sets of problems, and the solution is greater coordination," he said. "So if one state has too many swabs, but not enough reagents, and the other state doesn't have enough swabs but plenty of reagents, you can imagine swapping."

Instead, Jha said, states got into "bidding wars” for materials, like those that erupted around ventilators and protective equipment.

"What's happening is some states that are missing swabs, they're trying to call swab manufacturers,” he said. “And then those manufacturers are getting calls from 20 different states.”

Hospitals go it alone

From the beginning, America's stumbling rollout of testing significantly slowed the nation's response.

Flawed tests were shipped in February to state and county public health labs nationwide. The nation’s vast network of hospital and private commercial labs did not get the Food and Drug Administration’s regulatory green light until the end of February.

Dr. Dan Hanfling, who advised the National Healthcare Preparedness Program in the Obama and Trump administrations, noted there were "technical challenges" to developing accurate tests so quickly for a new virus.