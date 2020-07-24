Fact check: Trump has granted fewest clemencies, but how he's used pardon power is notable

The claim: President Donald Trump is under fire for ‘abusing’ pardon power when in reality he has issued the fewest pardons since President Jimmy Carter.

A post on Facebook by the page Red Pill Republic totals the number of pardons and commutations each president, from Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump, issued while in office. Red Pill Republic is a right-wing page that purports to provide information to "patriots" who "prefer difficult truths to cozy lies."

“Dems are mad at Trump today for ‘abusing’ his pardon power,” the post reads.

The post credits Carter with 566; Ronald Reagan with 406; George H.W. Bush with 77; Bill Clinton, whom the post refers to as “Cigar Bill,” with 459; George W. Bush with 200; Barack Obama with 1,927; and Trump with 26.

A different version of the meme lists Trump at 36.

The post appeared to be responding to the criticisms of Trump's use of the pardon, which intensified after he commuted the 40-month prison sentence of his longtime political adviser and friend Roger Stone on July 10.

Democrats — including Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. — have accused Trump of abusing his power, particularly with regards to Stone.

"With Trump there are now two systems of justice in America: One for Trump's criminal friends and one for everyone else," Schiff wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, called the commutation of Stone an "unprecedented, historic corruption."

Numbers are accurate, except for Trump

A pardon is an expression of presidential “forgiveness” and can restore some civil rights, while a commutation is a reduction of a prison sentence, per the Department of Justice. Neither erases the record of the conviction.

The power of the president to grant them comes from Section II of Article II of the Constitution, which states “shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.”

The combined number of pardons and sentence commutations in the meme for Carter through Obama are accurate, according to data from the Department of Justice and an analysis from Pew Research Center.

The number for Trump, though, is slightly off in one of the memes.

He has actually granted 36 clemency requests — 25 pardons and 11 commutations, including his latest commutation of Stone.

Trump grants clemency to ally Roger Stone after railing against 'unfair' conviction, sentencing

Percentages tell a different story

Obama issued more pardons and commutations than any of the previous 10 presidents, as far back as Harry Truman, who issued 2,044 pardons and commutations between 1945-53.

But the number of clemency requests that Obama granted tells a different story in the context of the total number of requests his administration received. The 1,927 requests he granted represented just 5% of the 36,544 requests his White House received — more requests than the previous nine presidents combined.

So far, according to the Department of Justice, Trump has received 9,146 requests for pardon or commutation, putting his percentage granted at 0.4%.

Prior to Trump, the only president who granted a smaller percentage of requests than Obama was George W. Bush, at 2%. George H.W. Bush granted the same proportion as Obama, at 5%, and Clinton granted slightly more, at 6%.

Reagan, though, granted 12% of the 3,400 clemency requests submitted to his administration. Carter issued an even larger proportion — 22%. The highest percentage came from Truman, who approved 41% of the requests his administration received.

Clemency in the Obama era

The vast majority of the clemency requests Obama granted were also commutations, not pardons — the opposite of almost every president before him.

Part of the reason the Obama administration received and granted such a larger number of requests for clemency is because his administration ran the Clemency Initiative from April 2014-January 2017.

The initiative encouraged federal inmates to apply for commutations or sentence reductions, and prioritized applications for nonviolent, low-level offenders without significant criminal history, who had served at least a decade of their sentences and demonstrated good conduct in prison.