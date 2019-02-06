Fact check: What Trump said (and didn't) during his State of the Union address

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump used his second State of the Union address on Tuesday to push the familiar themes of his administration – urging a wall along the border with Mexico, pressing for an end to foreign wars and claiming credit for an expanding economy – using familiar arguments. Not all of them were true.

Trump told lawmakers he wanted them to build a border wall, suggested they had already voted to do it, and argued it would cut crime. He said the U.S. economy was growing at a record rate, and claimed progress with foreign adversaries and allies alike. The speech largely built on claims Trump and his administration have been making for months, some true, some exaggerated and some simply false.

Some of his claims were not specific – that the U.S. economy is the "hottest economy anywhere in the world" and that he had achieved "impossible" manufacturing job growth – but others were more specific. Here's how his biggest claims stack up:

Immigration and the border wall

Trump said the "lawless state of our southern border" is a threat to Americans' safety and well being. He said he was asking lawmakers to "defend our very dangerous" border.

Still, studies have found that immigrants (legal and undocumented) commit crimes at a lower rate than native-born Americans.

Similarly, Trump sought to rally support for a border wall by noting that a barrier "immediately" changed El Paso, Texas, from one of the most dangerous in the country to one of the safest. The city’s crime rate actually plummeted before the wall was built there, with violent crime dropping 62 percent from 1993 to 2007 – a year before construction of the fence began there.

Trump introduced a new claim during his speech, saying he wants immigrants to come to the country "in the largest numbers ever" so long as they do so legally. But his administration has tried to cut off many avenues of legal immigration, reduced the overall number of immigrants the United States accepts, and administration sought to put new limits on immigrants' ability to claim asylum in the U.S.

In Trump’s first two years in office, his administration admitted 52,320 refugees compared to 99,183 refugees admitted during President Barack Obama’s final year in office alone, according to State Department data. During Trump’s tenure, fewer foreigners have received visas and been approved for legal permanent residency. And just last week, the American Immigration Lawyers Association released a report that found a 46 percent increase in the time it takes U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to process requests for visas, citizenship, work authorization, and humanitarian protection, an increase deemed “crisis level” according to the nonpartisan group.

Trump also lamented the toll illegal drugs have taken in the United States. He correctly noted that the majority of illegal drugs enter the United States across the border with Mexico. But he left out the fact that most of those drugs enter through ports of entry, not the vast stretches in between where he wants to build a border wall.

To deal with that, he called on Congress to build a wall along the border, and suggested lawmakers had already voted to do so. Trump said Congress approved a border wall, but claimed it “never got built.” The Secure Fence Act of 2006 called for 700 miles of fencing and more than 650 miles of that was erected, according to the Government Accountability Office.

The economy

Trump began his speech by touting the strength of the national economy. While many parts of the economy are stronger than he took office – more people have jobs and their wages are higher – some of the claims were exaggerated.

Overall, Trump said the economy is growing almost twice as fast as when he took office. It's expected to grow about 3 percent this year compared to 1.6 percent in 2016.

Trump characterized that growth as an unprecedented economic boom. It's not. The U.S. economy is estimated to have grown about 3 percent this year. That's the most only since 2005. And it was generated by a tax cut and government spending that's swelling the deficit – a rare stimulus during a strong economy.

Nor was U.S. economic growth the world's fastest. Last year, it did grow faster than other advanced economies, such as Europe and Japan. But emerging markets grew faster. China grew 6.5 percent last year.